7 Korean gel face masks to try for instantly renewed skin

Korean gel face masks provide an oil-free hydration and moisture boost, giving the skin immediate soothing care. Unlike heavier cream masks, they have a lighter, enriching formulation.

Korean gel face masks are excellent for hydrating and moisturizing the skin using water instead of oils. For those with combination, oily, or acne-prone skin, they are an ideal way to hydrate without the heaviness. Because they are water-based, they get absorbed into the skin faster and much deeper, providing immediate hydration from within.

Many Korean gel face masks are infused with fan-favorite K-beauty ingredients like snail mucin and ginseng, which are great for giving tired and aging skin an instantly renewed complexion.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

7 Korean gel face masks for a renewed complexion

1. Axis-Y New Skin Resolution Gel Mask

Skin that needs balance and hydration can benefit from the Heartleaf-rich formula of the Axis-Y New Skin Resolution Gel Mask. A well-known skin-soothing ingredient, Heartleaf improves irritation and regulates sebum production.

The gel mask’s cooling and hydrating formula includes fig, allantoin, mugwort, yam root, and madecassoside from centella asiatica. Blended, these ingredients calm and soothe the skin, protect the skin barrier, and encourage rejuvenation, leaving you with renewed skin.

Price: $16.10 (Axis-Y official website)

2. I’m From Honey Mask

A multi-tasking skincare product makes beauty regimens simpler. Anybody looking for a cleanser and moisturizer hybrid can consider I’m From’s Honey Mask. It deeply cleanses the pores and removes skin impurities while leaving the skin with intense hydration long after washing off the gel mask.

Crafted with natural honey in a velvety, jelly texture, the mask makes the skin look soft and supple without any greasy residue.

Price: $38 (Soko Glam)

3. Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Sleepair Intensive Mask

The Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Sleepair Intensive Mask is for anybody who wants the best Korean gel face masks. As a leave-on overnight mask, it allows Centella Asiatica’s soothing and skin-renewing properties to penetrate deeper into the skin for better absorption, repairing compromised skin overnight.

The mask’s lightweight gel texture is best for those looking for an oil-free slugging alternative for their night skincare regimen.

Price: $45 (Dr. Jart+ official website)

4. Isntree Real Rose Calming Mask

Real rose petals are a favorite skincare ingredient for their calming and hydrating effects.

Infused with full-bodied and natural extracts of French rose pollen, the Isntree Real Rose Calming Mask looks and feels luxurious. In addition, Damask rose flower water and rosehip fruit oil revitalize dull skin, leaving it fresh and glowy.

Price: $15.54 (YesStyle)

5. Peach Slices Snail Rescue Jelly Mask

Looking for Korean gel masks that have the power to transform tired skin into a supple, fresh complexion? Consider the snail mucin-packed Jelly Mask by Peach Slices. Featuring 95% of K-beauty’s favorite snail extract, the gel mask targets blemishes, dark spots, enlarged pores, and dullness.

Complementing snail mucin is Vitamin B3 and B5-packed Birch juice, helping even out the skin tone.

Price: $16.99 (Peach & Lily official website)

6. I’m From Ginseng Mask

Korean skincare enthusiasts love ginseng for its anti-aging properties. A 3.97% red ginseng extract formulation makes this gel mask a powerhouse for antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which is best for boosting collagen production and fighting against free radicals.

Complementing it is Panax ginseng seed oil, another potent ginseng component well-known for reducing wrinkles and aging skin symptoms.

Price: $26 (Amazon)

7. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment

One can enjoy the feel of smooth and supple skin with the amino-acid-rich formula of Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Night Treatment. The treatment’s 2.5% pH-balanced AHA complex ensures gentle exfoliation, while multi-weight hyaluronic acid delivers hydration, resetting the skin overnight.

Additional brightening and firming ingredients like niacinamide, watermelon enzymes, and quinoa peptides power this jelly-like treatment, giving you an overnight solution for glowing skin.

Price: $21 (Glow Recipe official website)

Korean gel face masks are not one of those skincare products that are solely reserved for oily and complex skin. All skin types can benefit from their immediate soothing and hydrating effects. However, ensure that the skin is absolutely clean before applying Korean gel face masks.

