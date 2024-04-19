5 Warmup creams for athletes in 2024

For those curious about the little tubes of cream athletes use before workouts or practices, they are known as warmup creams, also called embrocation creams or warming-up creams. They may also come in ointments, paste, or gel forms, but they all do the same job—prepare the muscles and tendons for activity and effort.

Warmup creams typically contain an irritant, which is what creates the sensation of warmth. This irritant is often capsicum, the chemical responsible for the spiciness of chili peppers, along with ingredients like menthol or methyl salicylate, all housed in a delivery agent. These creams can be oil-based, such as ointments, pastes, and thick creams, or water-based, like gels or non-greasy creams.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few things, please let us know more in the comments below.

5 Best warmup creams

We’ve curated the 5 best warmup creams for athletes that are supposed to warm, prime, and strengthen the muscles before working out to help reduce muscle strain.

Premax Warmup Cream

Surpass Pre-Workout Balm

DZ Nuts In-Heat Embrocation

Dr+Lab Reset Line Warmup Body Cream

Wintergreen Warmup Ultra

1) Premax Warmup Cream

Australian-made Premax Warmup Cream has a smooth, breathable texture in a cream formula that can be a warmup companion for athletes, especially in colder climates. It has Hotflux in the formula, which is the brand’s proprietary warming ingredient with low irritation claims.

With magnesium, caffeine, and sodium bicarbonate, three ingredients that are known to stimulate the muscles, this pre-workout cream claims to prepare the skin and body for activity. Additionally, it has castor seed and macadamia seed oils that can moisturize and act as protective barriers for the skin.

Price: $20 (Premax)

Read more: 5 Athlete-specific skincare brands

2) Surpass Pre-Workout Warmup Balm

The Surpass Pre-Workout Warmup Balm features a formula centered around HotFlux and claims to energize the blood vessels while being irritation-free and suitable to use for all seasons. It doesn’t have any trace of camphor or chili extract, which is a suitable option for skin that is prone to irritation.

With additional ingredients like limonene and linalool, the warmup balm is supposed to help with inflammation and tightness in muscles before activities.

Price: $18.99 (Amazon)

Read more: 7 Muscle rubs for runners

3) DZ Nuts In-Heat Embrocation

This embrocation cream utilizes Anti-Grime Adhesion technology, which claims to create a weather-proof film that warms and provides soothing relief to the skin and muscles.

Containing natural vasodilators such as capsicum, clove oil, and wintergreen, the cream claims to improve efficiency by promoting heat and blood flow to the skin and muscles. It also claims to provide protection against injuries. This cream is available in three heat grades: low, medium, and high heat, depending on preferences or the outdoor temperature.

Price: $20 (DZ Nuts)

4) Dr+Lab Cos-Medi-Skin Reset Line Warmup Body Cream

Dr+Lab Warm-up cream (Image via Cos Medi Skin)

This warmup cream has a formula designed for full-body application, particularly along bent areas of the body. It claims to deliver a warm sensation to the skin and muscles, as well as relieve any discomfort.

Containing 1000 ppm of dietary sulfur, the warmup body cream can be applied to help prime the muscles before a workout. MSM, or Methyl Sulfonyl Methane, is known to help relieve muscle aches and support quicker muscle recovery.

Price: $39 (Cos Medi Skin)

Read more: 5 Best performance body care products from Offcourt

5) Wintergreen Warmup Ultra

Wintergreen Warmup Ultra claims to activate the body temperature and create a powerful heating sensation on the skin and muscles with a capsicum-based formula that has a waxy texture like Vaseline.

It also has a trio of ingredients that act as external analgesics that can loosen up and relieve tight muscles. When rubbed into the skin, wintergreen oil, menthol, and liquid pepper extract create a tingling heat sensation to activate the muscles before any kind of training or game.

Read more: Why do cyclists use chamois cream?

Price: $15.99 (Wintergreen Sport)

Warmup creams, balms, or salves are best applied to the parts of the body that will be trained around 10 minutes before a workout or training. In combination with warm-up exercises, pre-workout warming cream can help prepare the muscles for activities more effectively.

Read more: 7 Chamois creams for cyclists