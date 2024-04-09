5 Athlete-specific skincare brands in 2024

Athlete-specific skincare brands offer tailored products designed to meet the unique needs of individuals leading lifestyles, often exposed to harsh elements.

The rigors of regular sweat, dirt, and sun exposure necessitate specialized skincare solutions for athletes. These products are formulated to cleanse, refresh, and maintain the health of skin subjected to intense activity.

Athletes require skincare that matches their dedication to their sport, addressing the challenges their skin faces head-on. From post-sweat face and body washes to multi-functional balms promoting faster muscle recovery, these athlete-specific skincare brands provide essential products tailored to an athlete's skincare routine.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few products from the brand, let us know more in the comments.

5 Athlete-specific skincare brands and best products

Whether one is a pro athlete or someone living an active lifestyle, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of 5 athlete-specific skincare brands and their best products designed to work on hardworking skin.

Alumni Skincare

Avanza Skin

Art of Sport

Mil Usos

Oars + Alps

1) Alumni Skincare

Alumni Skincare, easily identifiable by its bright yellow packaging, positions itself as the pioneer in athlete-focused skincare. The brand has a curated line of products enriched with clean, natural ingredients and formulas that claim to withstand makeup, sweat, protective gear, and weather—everything that an athlete’s skin needs to endure.

Products to try from Alumni Skincare:

Milky Way Micellar Makeup Remover ($25)

Shimmering Cleanser ($25)

Aerial Resurfacing Exfoliator ($29)

Starlight Serum ($35)

Weightless Moisturizer ($35)

Alumni Skincare products are vegan, ethically sourced, and contain no sulfates, fragrances, dairy, gluten, mineral oil, and preservatives. They can be purchased on the official website of the brand.

2) Avanza Skin

Avanza Skin is a “made by athletes, for athletes” skincare brand that makes essentials to target everyday skin and hair issues that athletes face. They have a line of athlete-specific items with active ingredients that deal with sweat acne, hardened skin, hair breakage, and chafing.

Besides its athlete-specific performance-based formulas, Avanza Skin sets itself apart from other brands with its no-nonsense product naming, making skincare seekers know what they are getting from each product.

Top products to try from this athlete-specific skincare brand:

A face wash for athletes ($23)

A gel for workout acne ($42)

An after-workout body wash ($20)

A cream for rough feet ($24)

A shampoo for swim and sweat (19)

Avanza Skin maintains a cruelty-free ethos and formulates all its products without parabens. They are readily available for purchase on the brand's official website.

3) Art of Sport

Art of Sport, a performance-driven body and skincare brand co-founded by Kobe Bryant, Matthias Metternich, and Brian Lee, specializes in crafting a unisex range of daily essentials for athletes. Their products feature clean formulas infused with natural botanicals, including tea tree, eucalyptus, and aloe.

Products from this athlete-specific skincare brand that one can try out include:

Antiperspirant ($24.99, pack of two)

Deodorant stick ($23.99, pack of two)

Shampoo and body wash ($33.99, pack of two)

Daily face wash ($16.99)

Daily face lotion ($17.99)

All AOS products are formulated without harmful ingredients, including phthalates, sulfates, and parabens.

4) Mil Usos

Mil Usos, the Spanish for “thousand uses,” makes all-body and skincare products for athletes. With three debut products, the brand claims to deliver a minimalist, fuss-free 3-step: cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize skincare routine. It’s designed for athletes who have “better things to do than obsess over skincare” but still need to give their complexion some TLC given their rigorous athletic lifestyle.

According to their website,

"[Mil Usos] harness the power of local cranberry seed oil for a sustainable and biodegradable upgrade to traditional skincare ingredients."

Cranberry seed oil is rich in Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids with a lightweight, easily absorbed texture that is also known to help repair damaged skin barriers.

Some of the best products to try from Mil Usos:

Char Goals Everything Bar Cleanser ($32)

Scuff Love Silk Exfoliating Glove ($22)

Total Cranarchy Multi-Use Balm ($52)

These athlete-specific skincare products are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the brand's official website.

5) Oars + Alps

Oars + Alps, a US-based skincare brand, is committed to producing clean, moisturizing products tailored for individuals leading active, on-the-go lifestyles. The brand creates mostly solid, stick-format skincare items that are travel-friendly, spill-proof, and TSA-approved.

While Oars + Alps is all about performance-based formulas in all its products, it also has an athlete-specific skincare line kit with three essentials formulated to soothe sore muscles, prevent chafing, and cleanse post-workout skin.

Products to try from the brand include:

Muscle Recovery Balm ($16)

Anti-Everything Body Powder ($14)

Epsom Salt Bar Soap ($11)

These athlete-specific skincare products are available for purchase on the brand's official website, as well as through retailers such as Kohl’s, Target, and Amazon.

Read more: 5 Best athlete-owned beauty and skincare brands

These athlete-specific skincare brands offer simplified solutions to maintain hygiene and grooming routines, providing specially formulated products to tackle the most common skin woes faced by those living an active athletic lifestyle.

Read more: 5 Best athlete-inspired fragrances