How to prevent hair breakage and get rid of split ends: Steps and products explored

Hair breakage and split ends are two of the most despised occurrences for people who indulge in haircare and love maintaining long tresses. While chopping the hair off is always the primary SOS option for damaged hair with split ends, it is always better to avoid such situations by taking the utmost care.

Hair breakage is caused by a lack of hydration, moisture, and nutrients in the tresses which means if the hair is too dry or not nourished with vitamins and proteins, it cannot bear environmental stressors or mechanical styling. Split ends are commonly caused due to extensive heat styling, combing or brushing wet hair, and continuous chemical processing.

Additionally, it is also important for one to understand the difference between hair breakage and hair fall to ascertain which products to use. Hair fall takes place when the follicle of the hair becomes weak and hair starts to fall off, which is a normal occurrence given a hair fall of 50 to 100 stands a day is normal.

Hair breakage occurs when the shaft of the hair breaks and forms split ends, hence in hair breakage, the hair breaks from the shaft and not from the roots.

Using a heat protectant, Sleeping on a silk pillowcase and more: Methods to prevent hair breakage and split ends explored

Detangling the tresses:

The first tip to avoid hair breakage is to avoid combing wet hair. However, it is important to detangle the hair before oiling and styling. An essential tool for the same is a wide tooth comb as plastic combs cause friction. A wide tooth of the comb allows it to glide through the hair without causing hair damage.

Hair hydration:

Moisturized and nourished hair is the key to preventing damaged hair with split ends as dryness can weaken the hair resulting in breakage of the hair shaft. It is essential to incorporate a hair mask into the weekly haircare regime. A DIY hair mask made with yoghurt or a product formulation can infuse the tresses with moisture and reduce frizziness.

Always use a heat protectant:

Any form of mechanical styling whether using a heat tool or a blow dryer, can cause damage to the hair shaft. While experimenting with hairstyles is a must for beauty enthusiasts, small changes like keeping the heat setting to a minimum and using a heat protectant can cause less damage.

Getting regular trims:

Everyone wants long and healthy tresses which is possible with regular trims. Routine trimming puts an end to hair damage in its early stages and is the perfect way to deal with split ends, allowing healthy hair to grow through.

Using a silk pillowcase:

Normal pillowcases cause friction between the hair and the pillowcase material leading to hair breakage. One will notice a difference in switching to satin or silk pillowcases or tying a silk bonnet on the head before sleeping as the material offers reduced to no friction.

Product recommendations to prevent hair breakage and split ends

Wide Tooth Comb: Denman Brush Rake Comb ($15)

Denman is a brand known for its hair brushes and combs. This wide toothcomb has an easy grip and a travel-friendly size and its wide tooth detangles the hair without causing hair damage.

Heat Protectant: Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector ($30)

It is a lightweight, leave-in serum infused with antioxidants that protect the hair from heat and pollution damage. The serum offers anti-tangle benefits and shine to the hair, reducing the chances of hair damage from mechanical styling.

Silk Pillowcase: Blissy Silk Pillowcase ($67)

Blissy’s silk pillowcase is made from 100% pure Mulberry silk and is handmade. The material is natural and hypoallergenic and is claimed to deliver wonderful results for the hair by the brand.

Making small changes to the haircare regime can result in healthy hair with reduced chances of damage, breakage, and split ends.