Everything to know about the curly girl method: Steps and products explored 

Managing curly hair is a task sometimes when the curly girl method comes into the picture. People with wavy and curly hair require unique product formulations and techniques to restore their natural hair texture.

The curly girl method is mainly designed for curly and wavy tresses. The method focuses on maximizing the potential and shine of curly hair by avoiding products that consist of drying alcohols, silicones, and sulfates that hurt curly hair. Additionally, the method is all about revealing bouncy curls using products and techniques that enhance the definition of this hair type along with intense hydration for the hair.

Essentially, the curly girl method was created by curl expert and hairstylist Lorraine Massey, author of Curly Girl: The Handbook. Most curly CGM variations are believed to be based on Lorraine Massey’s original method for curly and wavy hair.

Using a sulfate-free shampoo, plopping the tresses, and more: Tips and tricks to ace the Curly Girl Method explored

The CGM begins with washing the hair using a sulfate-free, silicone-free shampoo. Using this formulation ensures that any product buildup in the hair is washed away, ensuring that the tresses are clean enough and buildup-free to carry out the CGM regime.

One can use the Suave Essentials Daily Clarifying Shampoo ($8) to cleanse their hair, as it removes residue without compromising on moisture. It is a hypoallergenic, pH-balanced formulation that brings out the hair's natural shine. Following up on shampoo with a conditioner is important as well.

The Dessert Essence Coconut Conditioner ($10.19) is ideal for the CGM regime as it is infused with organic coconut oil organic shea butter and sunflower oil. These ingredients nourish curly tresses without leaving a greasy residue.

Once the hair wash process is completed, people with curly hair must avoid wrapping their hair in a regular towel and opt for a cotton t-shirt or microfiber towel. Using a regular towel results in hair damage and cannot be used for plopping. For plopping, wrap wet hair in a microfiber towel and squeeze it to dry the hair, retaining its natural curly shape.

This simple washing and drying technique restores the natural shape of curly and wavy hair, ensuring it looks voluminous. It is also important to carry out the curly girl method without using heat tools for drying or styling the hair.

While shampoo and conditioner suffice, people with extra fine tresses can use a mousse or gel to achieve better results. Moreover, a pro tip for refreshing the curls while washing is to use lukewarm water, massaging the scalp to remove residue and wash off any dirt.

How many times a week to carry out the Curly Girl Method?

The curly girl method is no rocket science, however, one needs to be consistent with the regime for visible results. There are multiple beauty influencers and guides who suggest curly hair be shampooed only once a week but everyone needn't follow that.

Each hair and scalp texture is different, and the underlying product of this method must be sulfate and silicone-free. The frequency of washing hair is of the least importance in CGM.

As a thumb rule of doing the CGM regularly, cleanse the curly tresses one to three times a week for thick hair texture and every alternate day for fine textured and oily curly hair.