Why are curtain bangs trending? Guide to achieving curtain bangs at home 

With over 4 billion views on TikTok, curtain bangs have become a hairstyle fad which is something beauty enthusiasts experiment with time and again. From round to square face types, these bangs suit everyone as they make the face appear fuller and are amazing for a voluminous look.

Moreover, curtain bangs are low maintenance and it is recommended that the hairstyle is trimmed every 4-6 weeks. These bangs look more flattering on thin and wavy hair types as compared to curly and coily hair types.

Social media has seen an instantaneous boom in videos about cutting curtain bangs at home wherein social media influencers would display how to cut and style bangs without a salon visit. Knowing how to cut these bangs at home also comes in handy as it saves one the time and money spent on frequently getting them trimmed at the salon.

Starting with clean, dry hair, scissor placement, and more: Steps of cutting curtain bangs explored

Curtain bangs begin below the eyebrow and are cut in a diagonal shape after which they blend with the rest of the hair as opposed to fringes or normal bangs that cover the forehead.

Start by creating a triangle section of hair in the front:

It is important to precisely part the hair to have a preview of how the bangs will look on both sides of the face. Most hair stylists recommended opting for the parting which one usually styles their hair in to avoid the hassle of experimenting. The middle part, however, is a safe bet for curtain bangs.

Use a rattail comb to part the hair from the middle to the point where the bangs are supposed to end, preferably above the ears. Once two sections of hair are taken from both ends this way, this portion becomes the hair that needs to be transformed into curtain bangs.

Cut a smaller section and then proceed to cut the bangs:

Wet the triangle parting section of hair and comb it forward. Pulling out a section from the middle, start cutting from as low as possible to ascertain the proper length. One can opt for chin-length bangs or a bit higher. However, remember to cut them at eye level at all times as it will reduce chances of uneven length,

Once the length is decided using a small portion of hair, comb the entire triangular section of hair forward and partition them using the fingers. Keep the fingers angled upwards while holding the hair, making it easy to get a tapered cut.

Use the scissors in an upward angle, keeping in mind that the length must be equal to the section of hair cut first. Repeat the same upward cutting motion by securing the hair with fingers on the other side.

Compare both sides and cut a little more if required to ensure equal length.

It is important to avoid experimenting with the cutting angles and sectioning of hair as cutting the hair upward instead of combing them forward can lead to unwanted mishaps.

Ways to style curtain bangs

There are two easy ways of styling these bangs; one is using the hairdryer and the other is to air dry them.

When using a hairdryer to style these wispy bangs, part the hair from the middle section and use a round brush to take a section of hair close to the temples. Blow dry the bangs towards the side as blow drying them in a front-end motion can make them puffy and difficult to merge with the rest of the hair.

Air-drying is a low-effort method without using heat. All one needs to do is part the hair from the middle and place the bangs on each side as they want to style them. Secure with 2-3 creaseless clips to hold the bangs on each side till they dry naturally.

Curtain bangs are an evergreen hairstyle to experiment with as they suit all face and hair types. These bangs can be cut or trimmed at home frequently once one gets a hang of it.