7 Best Ursa Major skincare products to avail in 2024

Ursa Major, a brand inspired by adventurous days on the trail, stands out for its healthy and active lifestyle-minded skincare products that are both gentle on the skin and the wallet. The brand’s line of natural products is considered “daily essentials” for getting the “best skin, illuminated” for both men and women.

From foaming face washes to rich and fortifying moisturizers, Ursa Major promises consistent “truly clean” formulas that are free of harmful chemicals and synthetic fragrances. Well-loved for their lightweight textured formulations with a distinct refreshing natural aroma, their skincare products are for those looking to add nature-inspired goodness into their daily beauty routines.

7 Best Ursa Major skincare products

From their cult-classic recovery cream to new serum formulations, we’ve curated some of the best Ursa Major skincare products to try to get a refreshingly clean, invigorated glow.

Fantastic Face Wash

Mountain Glow Golden Serum

4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic

Golden Hour Recovery Cream

Bright & Easy 3-Minute Flash Mask

Lunar Bloom Retinal Serum

Force Field SPF 30

1) Fantastic Face Wash

This daily facial wash is Ursa Major’s answer to clearer, softer, smoother skin. With AHA from sugar maple infused with hydration superstars aloe, while tea, and rice extract, the Fantastic Face Wash gently exfoliates dead skin cells and impurities without messing with the skin’s moisture balance.

It also has an invigorating cedar scent with a hint of lime and spearmint, making the first step in a multi-step skincare routine a relaxing experience.

Price: $32 (Ursa Major)

2) Mountain Glow Golden Serum

This rejuvenating and exfoliating serum rivals the beauty scene’s priciest serums with its 44 clean actives in the formula. With plant-derived actives from star-lipped lichen, moss stem cells, golden aspen bark, and wild pansy, among many others, the Mountain Glow Golden Serum gently exfoliates to reveal the skin’s radiant glow while tightening the skin’s surface to dial back wrinkles and fine lines.

It also has soothing ingredients like wild indigo seed to reduce skin redness and blemishes.

Price: $84 (Ursa Major)

3) 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic

This multi-tasking skincare must-have from Ursa Major brings an all-around formula that cleanses, exfoliates, soothes, and hydrates the complexion. With a plant-derived elixir from green tea, birch sap, sugar cane, and aloe, the Essential Face Tonic lifts oil and dirt residues from the pores, leaving the skin clean and refreshed without stripping away its moisture.

Price: $32 (Ursa Major)

4) Golden Hour Recovery Cream

This rich face cream is Ursa Major’s match for reactive and damaged skin with its deeply nourishing formula. With a daily dose of skin nutrients from vitamins A, C, and E plus essential fatty acids from ingredients like sea buckthorn and calendula, the Golden Hour Recovery Cream soothes and replenishes troubled skin day and night.

It also has a water-based formula that is fast-absorbing and leaves no greasy residue or heavy feeling behind.

Price: $52 (Ursa Major)

5) Bright & Easy 3-Minute Flash Mask

This 3-minute gel face mask is Ursa Major’s skincare solution for getting soft, radiant skin quickly. With an AHA and BHA blend for aspen bark, pineapple, and hibiscus, the Bright & East 3-Minute Mask exfoliates dead skin, making quick work of renewing and revealing a newer, healthier, and more radiant complexion.

Price: $44 (Ursa Major)

6) Lunar Bloom Retinal Serum

This nighttime face serum, a new addition to the Ursa Major skincare line, has a “light as air” formula that promises a youthful and luminous complexion. With retinal as its skincare hero, the Lunar Bloom Retinal Serum provides gentle but potent care for smoothing out skin texture and fine lines.

It also has a blend of plant-derived ceramides and flower cells from gardenia and four o’clock flowers for boosting collagen and elastin production, working overnight for renewed skin come morning.

Price: $74 (Ursa Major)

7) Force Field SPF 30

This mineral sunscreen provides daily sun protection in a silky-smooth and sheer formula that doesn’t leave an ugly white cast on the skin. With added sodium hyaluronate, lingonberry stem cells, and elfdoc flower, the Force Field SPF 30 doubles as a daily moisturizer that leaves the skin comfortably hydrated while helping fade dark spots, redness, and fine lines.

Price: $58 (Ursa Major)

Using naturally awesome ingredients from nature, Ursa Major’s skincare line allows everyone to embrace happier, healthier skin. All these skincare products are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official website of the brand.

