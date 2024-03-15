7 Best skincare products to avail from Soko Glam in 2024

Soko Glam, one of the major online marketplaces for beauty products, offers a wide range of skincare products that are famous and trending in the K-beauty scene. With Korean skincare taking off to stardom in the beauty world, Soko Glam offers a one-stop shop for every item in a multi-step skincare routine, from cleansers to toners, serums, and moisturizers.

Skincare aficionados can shop the best items by skin concern, sifting through the platforms of hundreds of skincare products meant to address a wide range of skin woes, including acne, dryness, pigmentation, and wrinkles, among other issues.

All the skincare products listed below can be purchased either from Soko Glam or the official websites of the brands.

This list is curated according to the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite brands and products. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best skincare products to get from Soko Glam

Below are seven of the best skincare products one can get from Soko Glam in 2024. These items are holy-grail staples for skincare routines to achieve viral Korean glass skin.

Then I Met You Cleansing Balm

CosRx Snail 96 Essence

IOPE Caffeine Shot Serum

Neogen Day-Light Sunscreen

ACWELL Licorice Cleansing Toner

Hanskin Pore Cleansing Oil

Some By Mi 30 Days Miracle Toner

1) Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm

Exclusive to Soko Galm, this cleansing balm has a signature sorbet-like texture and a nourishing antioxidant formula for anti-aging support. With a rich "melt in your skin" formula, it washes away sebum, sunscreen, makeup, and other oil-based impurities.

The star ingredients are fatty acid and antioxidant-rich sea buckthorn oil, which soften and protect the skin while giving the cleansing balm its signature yellow hue.

Price: $38

2) CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

This powerful Korean hydrating essence acts like a multivitamin for the skin that does everything, including plumping, nourishing, and repairing the complexion. With snail mucin, a star K-beauty ingredient, the Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence promises long-lasting hydration without heaviness and improved skin vitality.

The skincare product has a lightweight, slightly sticky formula that quickly absorbs into the skin and has elasticity-enhancing effects from panthenol, sodium hyaluronate, and allantoin.

Price: $25

3) IOPE PDRN Caffeine Shot Serum

This caffeine shot serum, inspired by the viral PDRN injectables in Korean esthetic clinics, visibly lifts and firms the skin. With plant-based bio-PDRN, probiotics, niacinamide, and caffeine in the formula, the serum is specially designed to give the skin maximum lifting and contouring effects while helping regenerate the skin for a plump, healthy complexion.

This one-step serum is developed for all skin types and every complexion.

Price: $50

4) Neogen Day-Light Protection Airy Sunscreen

This Korean sunscreen with SPF 50 has an airy texture that is fast-absorbing and won’t leave a white cast or greasiness. With 20 different plant extracts like aloe, açaí, and avocado, it calms the skin by adding extra moisture so it stays strong under the sunlight.

The same blend of plant-derived ingredients also doesn’t clog pores and helps control sebum for well-protected skin with a flawless finish.

Price: $32

5) ACWELL Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner

This pH-balancing toner, which is formulated for all skin types, is a staple for achieving glowing, supple skin. With licorice water, peony extract, and green tea, the cleansing toner removes any impurities while naturally brightening the skin to fade common skin woes, including dark spots and acne scars.

Price: $18

6) Hanskin Pore Cleansing Oil

This pore cleansing oil is the first step in skin care for dealing with rough skin texture and blackheads. With a blended formula of PHAs, a gentle acid that is suitable even for sensitive skin types, the Hanskin Pore Cleaning Oil lightly exfoliates to keep dead skin and blackheads away.

The skincare product also has tea tree leaf and jojoba oils to fight future breakouts while hydrating the skin.

Price: $27

7) Some By Mi AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle Toner

This multi-tasking Korean toner, a viral K-beauty product for a clear, smooth complexion, has a powerful formula to target dullness, wrinkles, skin texture, and more skin woes. With three types of chemical exfoliants and tea tree water, the miracle toner quickens cell turnover to keep the skin smooth while soothing inflammation to keep the skin healthy.

Price: $22.44

Soko Glam features a rich collection of the favorite Korean beauty skincare staples for achieving the viral Korean glass skin. These skincare products can be purchased at the mentioned price tags on Soko Glam as well as the official websites of the brands.