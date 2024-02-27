7 Best Korean water creams for plumper complexion

While it’s rare for a specific skincare formula to get plenty of attention from beauty enthusiasts, one is currently enjoying the spotlight—Korean water creams. But with the particular appeal that plump, Korean glass skin is getting, it’s no wonder plenty of skincare seekers are swapping their moisturizers with watery hydrators.

Their water-based formulas and breathable textures hydrate complexion in a lightweight and comfortable way. They deeply hydrate but without leaving a gross oily mess on the skin texture. Korean water creams are not only great for dry, parched skin, they are also fantastic for blemish and acne-prone skin because of their non-pore-clogging makeup.

What is a Korean water cream?

Water creams are a K-beauty mega holy grail for meeting the needs of dehydrated skin. They are water-based, creamy moisturizers formulated to inject deep hydration to keep the skin fresh and plump.

While they feel weightless on the skin, water creams are as great for hydration as their richer, oil-based counterparts. They just do it differently. Instead of cocooning the skin with an occlusive blanket to seal hydration, the humectants in Korean water creams draw water into the skin. Hence, they provide hydration without a sticky or greasy effect.

7 Best Korean water creams for plump skin

These Korean water creams will give the skin enough hydration with plumping effects. They deliver a dewy radiance suitable for all skin types without the side effects of excess oils.

Laneige Water Bank Cream Moisturizer

Make p:rem Water Gel Cream

Dr. Jart+ Biome Water Cream

Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer

ETUDE Soon Jung Hydra Barrier Cream

Klairs Fundamental Water Gel Cream

Bonajour Peptide Water Cream

1. Laneige Water Bank Cream Moisturizer

Part lightweight water cream and part cooling gel pack, the hydration delivers tiny cream beads that melt on the skin. It injects moisture with a minty refreshing feeling.

This water bank moisturizer with a lush cream texture that feels like ice cream on the skin promises up to 10 hours of barrier-boosting hydration. It replenishes skin moisture without stickiness with a refreshing gel formula fortified with omega peptides, cica, and Squalane.

It’s a cult-favorite hydration for very dry and sensitive skin. The dewy cream formula also includes probiotics and Pepta Panthenol for more barrier-boosting power.

Price: $30 (Laneige)

2. Make p:rem Safe Me Watery Gel Cream

This Korean water cream from Make p:rem is meant to moisturize parched skin and soothe irritation with a refreshing cooling effect. Jeju island cactus extract, the gel cream’s star hydrator, works together with hyaluronic acid and panthenol to deliver immediate moisture and irritation relief.

Featuring a sub-acidic formula, it’s a mega holy grail for skincare seekers hunting for products to help balance the skin’s oil and moisture levels. The soothing effect of the watery gel cream also helps calm down blemishes and redness, leaving the face with a calm, plump complexion.

Price: $30 (YesStyle)

3. Dr. Jart+ Biome Water Cream

This Korean water cream is filled with deep hydration in a lightweight watery texture that thirsty skin easily gulps down for an instant jelly glass glow effect. Featuring the brand’s Hydro Plump System, it takes its glow-giving hydrating power from hyaluronic acid, pentavitin, and SJC GG. Together, they attract and hold moisture, boost the skin’s water channel, and strengthen the natural moisture barrier.

The water cream acts like a cooling fluid that calms and revitalizes tired and irritated complexion. Granting the skin with up to 30 hours of long-lasting hydration, it keeps the skin deliciously plump.

Price: $36 (Dr. Jart)

4. Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer

The massive water content in watermelon does wonders in hydrating and nourishing even the thirstiest complexion. And Glow Recipe takes the same inspiration by using the refreshingly hydrating fruit in this moisturizer.

With a lightweight gel formula packed with watermelon and botanical extracts, it hydrates and refreshes skin upon application. Glycerin and hyaluronic acid further prolongs hydration, making the skin feel and look plump, juicy, and hydrated. Additional licorice root extract also powers the moisturizer’s cooling and soothing effect, which helps calm sensitivity and reduce dark spots.

Price: $40 (Glow Recipe)

5. ETUDE Soon Jung Hydra Barrier Cream

ETUDE’s Soon Jung skincare collection has blown over TikTok for its hydrating formulas designed to support the skin’s natural barrier. One of the line’s best-sellers is the Hydra Barrier Cream, which packs over 92% plant-based hydrators.

This hypoallergenic Korean water cream hydrates and comforts a complexion that’s been stressed by dryness and external irritation. Hero ingredients in this nourishing formula include panthenol, madecassoside from Centella asiatica, and green tea extract. The mild formula is a reformulation to make it more soothing and gentler on the skin. With reduced potentially irritating ingredients, the new formula is more suitable for use even on the most sensitive skin types.

Price: $27 (Soko Glam)

6. Bonajour Peptide Water Cream

Peptides in skincare boost collagen production and improve elasticity, which is great for getting a bouncy, plump complexion. In this Korean water cream, peptide is the spotlight ingredient, which brings refreshing moisture, along with squalane and hyaluronic acid, to stressed skin and weakened moisture barrier.

Price: $17.45 (Bonajour)

7. Dear, Klairs Fundamental Water Gel Cream

This gel-type cream takes its moisturizing power from Jeju green tea water and panthenol, two star hydrators and skin-soothing ingredients. They provide full moisture benefits without leaving a gross sticky texture on the skin.

The skin easily absorbs the cream’s lightweight gel texture, which is perfect for instant plumping and soothing effects. It also contains amino acids that further keep the skin smooth and bouncy.

Price: $31 (Soko Glam)

Skincare seekers wanting to jump into the oil-free skincare routine train can consider swapping their oil-based moisturizers with these Korean water creams. They quench even the thirstiest complexion, leaving the skin with clear, youthful, and plump-looking skin.

Get these Korean water creams at the mentioned prices from the brands’ official sites or online stores like Sephora and Amazon.

