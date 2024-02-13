7 best Korean face mists for hydration

Made with incredible hydrating formulas, the best Korean face mists can provide the skin with an instant refresh and rejuvenated glow. It makes the skin look fresh and dewy as well as seals extra moisture and nourishment whenever the skin needs it.

They can be used anytime or as many times as needed. A multi-tasking skincare product, face mists can also be used as a skin primer before applying makeup or as a setting spray after makeup to avoid the face looking cakey.

The best Korean face mists are especially an integral step in a skincare regime, especially for skin that’s in dire need of hydration throughout the day.

7 Best Korean face mists

Skincare enthusiasts desiring to add the best Korean face mists to their daily regime can consider these products. Packed with hydrating and nourishing ingredients, these facial mists are one step closer to achieving one’s skincare goals.

COSRX Comfort Ceramide Mist

Laneige Cream Skin Mist

Pyunkang Yul Calming Moisture Mist

Missha Bee Pollen Mist Ampoule

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Mist

d’Alba Piedmont White Truffle Mist

Klairs Fundamental Ampule Mist

1. COSRX Comfort Ceramide Cream Mist

A fine mist moisturizer that can be used under or over makeup, this is the best Korean face mist to provide mild moisturizing care anytime and anywhere. Fortified with Ceramide-6 complex and the soothing and balancing panthenol, it’s an intensely hydrating product to protect the skin barrier.

This highly moisturizing formula comes in a lightweight texture that’s easy to blend and quickly comforts the skin.

Price: $20 (COSRX)

2. Laneige Cream Skin Mist

Promising 12 hours of hydrating, this facial mist from Laneige has a creamy texture that injects moisture into the skin without irritation. It gives the face, including hair and body, a moisturizing boost whenever it needs some TLC.

Use this product as a typical face mist and makeup fix, or as a toner alternative, a moisturizing skin pack, or an all-purpose blender for foundation and makeup.

Price: $36 (Sephora)

3. Pyunkang Yul Calming Moisture Mist

Fortified with the hydrating effects of hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and bamboo extract, it instantly boosts the skin’s moisture levels. It also softens dead skin cells with AHA and PHA for a plumper, more glowy complexion.

Meanwhile, the soothing qualities of centella asiatica, tea tree, and honeysuckle flower ensure calmness in the skin, making it the best Korean face mist for sensitive and irritated skin.

Price: $14.90 (Pyunkang Yul)

4. Missha Bee Pollen Renew Mist Ampoule

Missha Bee Pollen mist ampoule (Image via @missha.official/ Instagram)

An ampoule mist to boost skin vitality, this is the best Korean face mist for skincare seekers desiring glowy skin. Fortified with 30% Bee Pollen Complex, it injects the skin with hydration and nourishment from propolis, bee pollen, and royal jelly.

It has a mixture of essence and ampoule layers that boost the skin’s elasticity, making way for a plumper, more youthful-looking complexion.

Price: $25.20 (YesStyle)

5. Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Mist

Creamy and soft, this face mist adheres to the skin without leaving any dry areas in its wake. It moisturizes the skin quickly and deeply with two layers of proprietary ceramides. The first layer provides instant hydration while the second cocoons the skin, preventing it from losing moisture.

Price: $14.54 (YesStyle)

6. d’Alba Piedmont White Truffle Mist

Fortified with premium white truffles from Piedmont, Italy, and Tocopherol, this face mist features the brand’s signature Trufferol. It provides intense hydration with additional anti-aging care from its antioxidant-rich ingredients.

A true multi-tasking skincare product, the face mist can be used before, during, and after makeup or applied as many times as the skin needs a boost of hydration.

Price: $30 (d’Alba)

7. Dear Klairs Fundamental Ampule Mist

An antioxidant-infused ampoule, it brings more youthful skin with every spritz. It’s fortified with nutrient-rich botanicals like green tea and luffa cylindrica, which gives the skin a dewy, revitalized Korean glass skin complexion.

Additional mugwort extract, cucumber, rice, and keep offer a moisture boost, while trehalose locks in all the moisture for long-lasting hydration.

Price: $27 (Soko Glam)

These are seven of the best Korean face mists, the secret to getting instantly hydrated and glowing skin. While most would think of them as toners in a spray bottle, face mists serve a different function. Compared to a toner’s cleansing and exfoliating effects, face mists are more like serums but in a more lightweight and easy-to-apply formula.

