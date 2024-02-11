7 Best Korean night creams for oily skin types

The best Korean night creams for oily skin types are specially formulated to inject moisture into the skin without the heaviness. Night creams hydrate the skin overnight, something that oily skin craves. Oily skin can still get dehydrated and when this happens, it can lead to excess sebum production as the skin compensates for the lack of moisture.

However, it’s important to choose the correct cream for oily skin types. A lightweight and oil-free formula with a non-sticky texture is generally preferred. Korean night creams labeled as non-comedogenic are another option. Also, moisturizing creams with ingredients like niacinamide for oil control or hyaluronic acid for hydration are great for oily skin.

Now, take a look at the best Korean night creams that are best suited for oily and acne-prone skin.

7 Best Korean night creams

Perfect for oily skin types, these best Korean night creams make the most of one’s beauty sleep. They turn problematic, oily skin into a hydrated, smooth, and plump complexion overnight.

I'm From Rice Cream

Dr. Different VITAACNAL TX

Tatcha The Water Cream

Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream

Belif The True Cream-Aqua Bomb

COSRX Snail 92 Cream

Face Republic Calming Care Moisturizer

1) I’m From Rice Cream

With rice bran extract, the Rice Cream from I’m From is a wise choice for those with oily skin who seek the best Korean night cream. It’s rich in ceramides as well as vitamins B and E. Besides controlling excess sebum, this cream, which feels dewy on the skin, also injects the skin with deep hydration.

This product is priced at $21 on YesStyle.

2) Dr. Different VITAACNAL TX Night Cream

VITAACNAL from Dr. Different is the best Korean night cream for anybody desiring vitamin A-rich nourishment. Fortified with retinal, this cream reduces sebum production and other pore impurities. Moreover, retinal reduces acne breakouts and post-acne marks.

Also, the LHA and salicylic acid in it help exfoliate, making way for a clearer, softer complexion.

This night cream is available at $27.60 on YesStyle.

3) Tatcha The Water Cream

This water cream from Tatcha has an oil-free formula, suitable for those seeking an oily skin suitable night cream. It’s non-comedogenic and is fortified with calming botanicals to support a more balanced and radiant skin.

It feels like cool water on the skin, absorbing quickly and giving it a refreshing hydration while sleeping. Moreover, BHA-alternative and wild rose ingredients help smooth out the skin texture.

This water cream is available at $72 on Sephora.

4) Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream

This recovery cream from Klairs soothes and regulates irritated and stressed skin, whether the cause is heat or excess sebum. With Guaiazulene as a star ingredient, it has powerful skin-calming and balancing effects.

The night cream has a slightly rich formula, but it quickly absorbs into the skin once applied.

This cream from Klairs is priced at $25 on Soko Glam.

5) Belif The True Cream-Aqua Bomb

Made with a blend of apothecary herbs, it’s the best Korean night cream for intensive overnight hydration. Since it’s an ultra-lightweight water-based formula, the cream absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave residue, a perfect choice for oily skin types.

Its ingredients like lady’s mantle and malachite provide antioxidant care while plantin creates a moisture seal on the skin.

The True Cream-Aqua Bomb is priced at $38 on Sephora.

6) COSRX Snail 92 Cream

While not specifically for nighttime use, the Snail 92 Cream is the best Korean night cream for its soothing skin nourishment and lightweight formula. Its gel-type formula is quick-absorbing while the snail secretion promises nourishment. It leaves the skin feeling comfortable and fresh the following day.

Moreover, this snail mucin product cocoons the skin with a moisture barrier, making way for a plumper complexion.

This product can be bought at $26 on COSRX.

7) Face Republic Calming Care Moisturizer

Formulated with AHA and BHA, this moisturizing cream gets rid of impurities and excess oil on the skin. With a gel-like consistency, it exfoliates without stripping, which is the last thing an oily skin needs.

Moreover, Centella asiatica and aloe barbadensis leaf extract provide overnight hydration and calming care.

This cream is priced at $16 on Amazon.

So, there is a truckload of options for the best Korean night creams for oily skin types to pick from. They are meticulously formulated to thoroughly moisturize overnight without aggravating the oily skin condition.

They are available on their brand’s official sites or at various online stores like Stylevana, Soko Galm, and Amazon.

