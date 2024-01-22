One can reduce redness or paleness with the best Korean CC creams for oily skin. Often compared to tinted moisturizers, color correcting or color control creams are fast-absorbing products that give a complexion boost without too much time or effort.

They are makeup and skincare packed into one, fighting imperfections, blemishes, and uneven skin tone while nourishing the skin on the inside. However, not all CC creams are the same. They come in a variety of formulations, so it’s ideal to choose according to one’s skin type.

For those looking for the best Korean CC creams for oily skin types, it is advisable to pick lighter and non-oily formulas. Those with mattifying ingredients like charcoal, silica, and colloidal clay are even better.

7 Best Korean CC creams for oily skin that provide an incredible complexion

1. Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass CC Treatment

Known for its ability to calm redness, soothe irritation, and correct uneven skin tone with a Cica-infused green-to-beige formulation, Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass CC Treatment is among the best Korean CC creams for oily skin. Also recognized as an anti-acne ingredient, Centella Asiatica helps control sebum production and protect the skin from acne.

It’s SPF from Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide protects from sun damage while giving an oily skin a slightly matte finish.

Price: $54 on the official website

2. Erborian CC Cream

Anyone desiring the best Korean CC creams for oily skin types can consider the Erborian CC Cream. For those who don’t normally wear foundation, the CC cream is a natural alternative, designed with a high coverage that gives the skin a natural finish. Also packed with skincare heroes like vitamin E and honey, it provides the skin with nourishment and a little bit of glow.

In terms of texture, it offers a velvety finish, not quite matted. but it doesn’t throw the skin’s moisture level off-balance, which is ideal for those with oily skin.

Price: $46 on the official website

3. Banila Co. IT Radiant CC Cream

The key to getting a flawless finish for oily skin is hydration without adding extra oils from skincare or makeup products. Perfect for oily skin, this CC cream is a multi-tasking skincare that does three things for the skin: hydrate, smooth, and enhance the skin’s natural glowy complexion without leaving the skin greasy.

It’s infused with Peach Biome and Niacinamide, making it an excellent choice for long-term supple and brightened complexion.

Price: $25 on the official website

4. Sulwhasoo Makeup Balancer

Sulwhasoo’s Makeup Balancer is the best CC cream for those who desire the skincare balancing effects and a functional cosmetic in one product. Unlike typical makeup bases with silicone-emulsion formulas, the CC cream’s new emulsifier system minimizes tackiness and shine, which is best for oily skin types.

Infused with an antioxidant berry complex, it revitalizes the skin, bringing oil-moisture balance and products for anti-aging while counteracting dark spots and blemishes.

Price: $69.19 on Walmart

5. Innisfree Mineral Makeup Base

One can go makeup-free with Innisfree Mineral Makeup Base, a 3-in-1 skincare product that takes away the need for layering lotions, creams, and primers. Its lightweight silicone-free formula suits oily skin types, providing a natural, radiant finish without tackiness.

Designed to enhance skin tone, the CC cream base is available in three shades to suit different needs.

Peach: for a natural skin tone

Purple: for dull and yellowish skin tone

for dull and yellowish skin tone Green: for blotchy or red skin tone

Price: $18 on the official website

6. Mother Made The AquaLight CC Cream

For anybody looking for the best Korean CC creams for oily skin, Mother Made The AquaLight CC Cream makes for a great daily makeup substitute.

It only comes with a single-shade formulation, but it has the talent to fit all skin tones. It’s all thanks to the “smart” lightweight formula that adjusts to the skin tone during application. This is also why the CC cream suits oily skin types, giving a dewy and fresh complexion without any oily feeling.

Price: $35 on the official website

7. Age 20’s Signature Essence Tone-up Base

One can lock in makeup all day or not use makeup at all with Age 20s Signature Essence Tone-up Cream Base, perfect for maintaining a flawless look even in hot weather. Formulated with sebum-absorbing powder, it controls oil and sebum on the skin, making it among the best Korean CC creams for oily skin types.

One can pick from the CC cream’s three formulations:

Pink: best for tone-correcting and enhancing skin tone

Green: ideal for protecting the skin with extra hydration

ideal for protecting the skin with extra hydration Purple: best as a fixer base with skin-tightening formula to keep makeup flawless for up to 24 hours

Price: $21.67 on the official website

A wonderful combination of makeup and skincare products, the best Korean CC creams for oily skin keep excess sebum at bay and nourish the skin while giving it that coveted Korean glass skin glow.

Whether one prefers an au natural finish for everyday use or maximum coverage for evening parties, these are the best Korean CC creams for oily skin to suit every need.