Is oily skin better than dry skin? Everything explained by dermatologists 

Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, a New York City-based dermatologist and TruSkin brand partner believes that oily skin has its advantages when it comes to aging gracefully. The natural oils produced by oily skin can be beneficial, providing nourishment and contributing to a healthy, plump, dewy, and refreshed appearance. This inherent moisture of oily skin can help maintain the skin's vitality, potentially leading to a more youthful and resilient complexion over time.

Dr. Kiran Mian, a board-certified medical and aesthetic dermatologist at Hudson Dermatology & Laser Surgery, emphasizes that dry skin tends to make fine lines, wrinkles, and the distinctions between skin cells more noticeable.

Let's explore the characteristics of oily skin and dry skin, their respective advantages and challenges, and insights from dermatologists to help one make informed decisions about the skincare regimen.

Oily Skin vs. Dry Skin: What dermatologists say?

According to Dr. Mian, dry skin tends to be less forgiving, making fine details more noticeable. On the flip side, oily skin often appears glowy and naturally radiant, potentially concealing other imperfections in the skin.

Dry skin types may face challenges in certain environments. Research, including insights from Tagami (2008) and Makrantonaki and Zouboulis (2007), indicates that a dry environment can contribute to issues like epidermal hyperplasia, inflammation, and an accelerated aging process.

Dr. Ali Shahbaz, a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Austin, TX, explains that this is linked to the crucial role of maintaining optimal hydration in the stratum corneum (the top layer of the skin) for overall skin function and a supple appearance.

In contrast, oily skin is naturally endowed with higher levels of lipids. According to Dr. Shahbaz, these increased lipids contribute to the formation of a protective barrier, preventing moisture loss and sustaining vital skin functions. This oily skin protective shield helps counteract the development of wrinkles, sagging, and roughness often associated with drier skin conditions.

Marina Peredo, MD, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in aesthetic dermatology talks about identifying oily types of skin and says:

“You can notice that you have oily skin if you have enlarged pores, acne or blackheads.”

However, dermatologists want to emphasize that having dry skin doesn't necessarily mean you're destined to age faster or more noticeably. Several factors within your control play a more significant role.

Dr. Mian talks about the aging of the skin and explains:

"The aging of the skin is primarily due to UV damage and oxidative damage, leading to collagen denaturation, the emergence of sunspots, unwanted pigmentation, and redness over time. These signs of aging are not dependent on whether your skin is oily or dry. It's the visibility of fine lines in dry skin that can make it appear older."

Dermatologist-approved tips for dry skin:

According to Dr. Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist:

"It's important to remember to moisturize the skin to enhance hydration and support the skin barrier. Opt for thicker, moisturizing creams and ointments over lightweight lotions, as these help to lock in moisture."

Ensuring the skin stays hydrated is crucial, especially considering the information provided earlier. The skin tends to become drier with age due to a slowdown in cellular turnover and a diminished ability to retain moisture, coupled with a reduction in natural oil production.

To address this, start with a mild, hydrating cleanser to avoid stripping the skin. Next, incorporate a serum, face mist, and a quality moisturizer into the daily skincare routine.

When it comes to keeping the skin hydrated, look for skincare products that contain key ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, panthenol, glycerin, and peptides. Dr. Garshick advises against harsh soaps and abrasive scrubs, as they can disrupt the skin barrier, causing more moisture loss and irritation. However, she emphasizes that exfoliation remains a vital aspect of a well-rounded skincare routine.

Dr. Mian suggests incorporating a:

"gentle chemical exfoliant once a week to eliminate dead skin cells and enhance the penetration of other skincare products."

If one finds that stronger ingredients such as retinoids, alpha hydroxy acids, and beta hydroxy acids are too harsh for their skin, one might want to explore bakuchiol. This plant-based alternative is considered to be milder while still offering beneficial effects.

In the ongoing debate of oily versus dry skin, dermatologists emphasize the importance of understanding the unique skin type and tailoring the skincare routine accordingly. While the oily type of skin may offer some natural protection against aging, it comes with its own set of challenges.

Conversely, dry skin requires diligent hydration and moisturization to effectively combat signs of aging. Ultimately, achieving healthy, balanced skin involves a personalized approach guided by dermatologist-approved tips and a commitment to consistent skincare practices.