10 Best exfoliating serums for smooth and glowing skin

Exfoliating serums are incredible for revealing the skin’s natural glow without the need for hectic, and often damaging, scrubbing. Unlike abrasive scrubs, serums with exfoliating ingredients are popular for being a gentler option. They use naturally occurring acids to remove dead skin cells and refine skin texture instead of using harsh, jagged particles.

In addition to refining the skin, certain exfoliating serums can also tackle concerns relating to discoloration and blemishes. That includes sunspots and hyperpigmentation as a sign of aging. Moreover, the ability of these serums, especially those with BHAs, to slough off dead skin, impurities, and excess oil helps unclog pores. Hence, it helps banish acne and prevent future breakouts.

What is an exfoliating serum?

Exfoliating serums are a potent skincare formula fortified with a blend of acids that work synergistically to remove dead skin cells. These serums can help lift the veil of dull, uneven, and decongested skin to reveal a brighter, more glowy complexion.

Exfoliating serums can have one or a blend of these exfoliators:

Glycolic acid

Salicylic acid

Lactic acid

Citric acid

Malic acid

L-ascorbic acid

10 Best exfoliating serums for baby-smooth skin

Reap the clear, glowing skin reward of using exfoliating serums. Here are the top picks one can add to their daily skincare regime.

Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth Serum

Some By Mi Miracle Serum

CeraVe Retinol Serum

Drunk Elephant Resurfacing Night Serum

SkinCeuticals Retexturing Activator

Versed Just Breathe Clarifying Serum

Naturium Vitamin C Super Serum Plus

First Aid Beauty Resurfacing Liquid

Farmacy Honeymoon Glow

Herbivore Prism Exfoliating Glow Serum

1. Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth Serum

This clarifying serum is made with effective exfoliating acids in a gentle formula that’s easy on the skin even with daily use. Powered by Clarity Acid Complex, it blends salicylic and mandelic acids to clear breakouts and gently smooth texture.

Clarifying qualities of Azelaic and succinic acids with strawberry help refine pores and calm problematic skin. Meanwhile, allantoin and hyaluronic acid add moisture, effectively preventing over-drying and making sure the skin gets a soft-glow finish.

Price: $42 (Glow Recipe)

2. Some By Mi Miracle Serum

This Korean serum blends the exfoliating qualities of three skincare acids. It contains AHA, BHA, and PHA for a multi-benefit serum that softly rids the skin of dead cells and other impurities, while delivering cooling and soothing properties from centella asiatica and tea tree leaf water.

The concern-focused formulation can be used in pre and post-acne care. It deals with blackheads and clogged pores to acne scars and pigmentation.

Price: $19.90 (YesStyle)

3. CeraVe Resurfacing Serum

This resurfacing serum uses encapsulated retinol to exfoliate and refine skin texture. With a non-comedogenic formula, it’s designed as a post-acne skincare staple, which helps reduce acne marks and enlarged pores for an even skin complexion.

Meanwhile, three essential ceramides lock in the skin’s moisture while niacinamide promotes radiance.

Price: $22.99 (Ulta)

4. Drunk Elephant Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum

Skincare seekers looking for exfoliating serums that resurface dull and uneven skin for a clearer, brighter complexion can consider this night serum. Fortified with glycolic acid, it’s also powered by Drunk Elephant’s TLC Framboos AHA blend—tartaric, lactic, and citric acids for deep cleansing and exfoliation.

Featuring a blend of natural extracts from raspberry and cactus, this night serum rehydrates and soothes the skin after topical AHAs have done their job. On top of that, there’s Marula oil that rejuvenates the skin for a youthful glowy finish.

Price: $134 (Drunk Elephant)

5. SkinCeuticals Retexturing Activator

This oil-free formula is among the best exfoliating serums designed for dry skin. Infused with glycolic acid and hyaluronic acid, the replenishing formula sloughs away dead skin without stripping and promotes a more radiant complexion.

Additional Hydroxyethyl urea blended with amino sulfonic acid ensures the skin clings onto water throughout the process, keeping it hydrated and plump afterward.

Price: $90 (SkinCeuticals)

6. Versed Just Breathe Clarifying Serum

This clarifying serum is best used for stressed skin day and night, especially those prone to acne and blemishes. It uses a natural form of salicylic acid in the name of willow bark extract. Designed for deep but gentle exfoliation, it takes out excess oils and impurities lurking and clogging the pores.

Meanwhile, a zinc blend, including caffeine, biotin, and Panthenol, soothes redness and calm inflammation.

Price: $19.99 (Versed Skin)

7. Naturium Vitamin C Super Serum Plus

This radiance-boosting serum from Naturium takes its exfoliating capabilities from salicylic acid, which is combined with skin-brightening effects from vitamin C. These powerhouses smoothen skin texture and brighten the appearance.

Retinol, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide further power this multi-benefit serum to fight against visible signs of aging.

Price: $26 (Naturium)

8. First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Resurfacing Liquid

Potent but non-irritating, this exfoliating serum with 10% AHA is designed with sensitive skin in mind. Its potency comes from four different skin-smoothing AHAs that shrink pores, reduce skin imperfections, and brighten the appearance.

With the brand’s proprietary Skin Saver Complex, the serum alleviates irritation caused by over-exfoliation.

Price: $55 (First Aid Beauty)

9. Farmacy Honeymoon Glow

Skincare seekers desiring a good blend of AHAs and BHAs in exfoliating serums can consider this resurfacing formula from Farmacy. It has salicylic acid (BHA) that exfoliates and deeply cleanses pores from within along with lactic, glycolic, citric, and fruit acids (AHA) that improve uneven and dull complexion.

With hyaluronic acid that prevents moisture loss, it creates a hydrating but non-greasy formula.

Price: $45 (Amazon)

10. Herbivore Prism Exfoliating Glow Serum

Gentle yet powerful, it’s among the best exfoliating serums for skincare seekers wanting a plant-based skincare regimen. It takes its exfoliating power from plant-derived AHAs and willow bark as its BHA of choice.

The lightweight, water-based serum targets skin concerns like clogged and enlarged pores, uneven complexion, and texture.

Price: $54 (Herbivore Botanicals)

These are some of the best exfoliating serums to add to any skincare regime with clear, glowy Korean glass skin goals. Skincare seekers can get their hands on these exfoliating serums from the brands’ official websites with mentioned price tags and online stores like Sephora.

While gentle in formulas, it’s always recommended to spot-test before using exfoliating serums, especially for more sensitive types.

