7 best niacinamide serums for blemish control

The best Niacinamide serums are specifically formulated to transform blemished skin. These products have created a buzz among skincare enthusiasts looking for solutions to soothe redness, fight breakouts, and reduce blemishes. Three common niacinamide concentrations are available in serums — 5%, 10%, and 20%. They are all generally very well-tolerated by all skin types.

A proven anti-pigmentation agent, Niacinamide’s anti-aging effects in concentrated serum formulations also make them effective in smoothing fine lines and enhancing the skin barrier.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best niacinamide serums for blemish control?

1. The Inkey List Niacinamide

Featuring 10% niacinamide, The Inkey List’s serum targets excess oil, breakouts, blemishes, and redness. Additionally, hyaluronic acid provides hydration, leaving the skin plump and glowing.

The serum's lightweight formulation, free of gluten and fragrance, makes it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Price: $10 (The Inkey List website)

2. SkinCeuticals Metacell Renewal B3

Have problems with blemished and tired skin? With 5% niacinamide, SkinCeuticals Metacell Renewal B3 gently reduces skin discoloration and blemishes. Complementing it are tri-peptide concentrate and pure glycerin. Blended, they provide anti-aging effects, moisture barrier strength, and intense hydration.

This might be a moisture-rich serum, but the lightweight emulsion texture ensures there’s no tacky feeling left on the skin.

Price: $126 (SkinCeuticals website)

3. Paula’s Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment

Desiring a potent but safe product to fade stubborn blemishes and acne scars? The Paula’s Choice Clinical Niacinamide Treatment promises to get rid of even the most tenacious bumps, dark spots, and blemishes, utilizing a 20% niacinamide formulation. While potent, the formula is safe for all skin types.

Complemented by acetylene glucosamine and purslane, this serum refines uneven skin tone, making way for a clearer, firmer, more radiant complexion.

Price: $52 (Paula’s Choice website)

4. Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum

Picking the best niacinamide serums for sensitive skin types is tricky. However, Beauty of Joseon came up with a formulation that has an effective but sensitive-skin-friendly blend — 2% niacinamide and 60% propolis extract.

Blended, these ingredients maintain the skin’s oil and moisture balance while providing hydration and soothing effects to inflamed skin.

Price: $17 (Beauty of Joseon website)

5. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops

Revealing naturally glowy skin, Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Dew Drops is for anybody desiring the best niacinamide serums. Niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, watermelon, and moringa seed oil power the serum with Vitamins A, C, and E, amino acids, and antioxidants, brightening dullness and reducing blemishes to reveal a supple, bouncy skin.

Also formulated as a skincare and makeup hybrid, a few drops of the highlighting serum can provide a maximum flawless glow for a no-makeup look.

Price: $35 (Glow Recipe website)

6. The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

Skin with textural irregularities, dryness, and blemishes can benefit from this serum’s combined niacinamide and zinc formula. Together, the ingredients power the serum’s ability to smooth the skin surface and reinforce the barrier while reducing blemishes and uneven texture.

The hydrating lightweight formulation is easily absorbed in the skin without tackiness, which is best for blemish-prone skin.

Price: $6 (The Ordinary website)

7. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Serum

In the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Serum, three skincare acids and niacinamide allow for the effective clearing of acne blemishes. This blend puts this product among the best niacinamide serums. Salicylic acid (AHA) clears and refines the skin, glycolic acid (BHA) gently exfoliates without stripping, while LHA supports hydration and skin renewal. Together, these ingredients reveal newer, more radiant skin.

Additionally, La Roche-Posay’s thermal spring water moisturizes and soothes blemished skin with its minerals and antioxidants.

Price: $39.99 (La Roche-Posay website)

Remember to pick the best niacinamide serums with lower concentrations to start. The best niacinamide serums pair well with retinol and AHAs, making these active ingredients more tolerable for sensitive skin.

