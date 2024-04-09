5 Athlete skincare products from The Asteri Collection by Alumni Skincare

A cycle of practice, routines, and performance means athletes have tough demands on their skin. Alumni Skincare products aim to "combat the unique challenges athletes face."

The brand’s skincare line called The Asteri Collection includes a 5-piece, 5-step routine to purify, cleanse, exfoliate, brighten, and moisturize the skin. With special formulations to soothe and protect an athlete’s skin, all Alumni Skincare products are clean, all-natural, and safe for all skin types, from dry to sensitive skin.

Formulas are also vegan, cruelty-free, ethically sourced, contain no hormone blockers, and are packed in vibrant yellow packaging. According to their website,

“Alumni products are formulated to rid your skin of toxins caused by the stress, sweat, and germs associated with competition.”

5 Athlete skincare products from Alumni Skincare’s The Asteri Collection

With a philosophy focused on effective skincare for athletes “through mud, sweat, and tears,” we’ve curated products from Alumni Skincare for anybody who wants high-performing skincare for their active lifestyle. These skincare essentials are suitable for AM and PM routines.

1) Milky Way Micellar Make-Up Remover

Milky Way Micellar Make-Up Remover is Alumni Skincare’s first-step skincare product designed to remove makeup and impurities without stripping the natural barrier.

With a milky formula, it can be used to remove eye makeup while also helping remove redness and providing hydration. As per the brand's description, this product has four types of hyaluronic acid as well as bioferm and lavender extract. While hyaluronic acid is known to replenish the skin’s moisture, bioferm boosts natural collagen production. Moreover, lavender extract can calm irritated complexion.

Price: $25

2) Shimmering Cleanser

Alumni Skincare brand states that Shimmering Cleanser, featuring a creamy texture and a slightly silky appearance, is formulated to target clogged pores and congested skin.

With a vegan formula, this athlete skincare product has plant-derived AHAs from citrus, which are known to gently exfoliate the skin, wash away sebum and impurities, and brighten the complexion.

This cream cleanser also has a sebum control enzyme, which is a key ingredient that can help minimize shine and refine pores.

Price: $25

3) Aerial Resurfacing Exfoliator

Aerial Resurfacing Exfoliator is Alumni Skincare’s everyday toner formula that acts on common skincare woes like dull complexion and enlarged pores. This product uses phytic acid as its key ingredient, which is a natural substance from plants used as an exfoliant to improve skin texture and brighten dark spots.

It also has the amino acid arginine, which is believed to promote collagen production and make the skin more elastic. Moreover, the brand also claims to have a unique superfruit blend that is rich in antioxidants.

Price: $29

4) Starlight Serum

Starlight Serum is described as a product with a lightweight creamy texture that helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, and fine lines.

With two types of vitamin C, it can be used to brighten the complexion. It also has sunflower extract and shea butter, which are both skincare ingredients known to moisturize and strengthen the natural barrier.

Price: $35

5) Weightless Moisturizer

Weightless Moisturizer has a soft, creamy texture that targets thirsty and dull skin. According to the product description, it is made with hyaluronic acid, which is known to bring moisture into the skin without leaving a greasy after-feel.

The moisturizer formula also includes other ingredients that claim to nourish the skin, including willow bark extract, lupine seed, maracuja oil, avocado oil, and squalane.

Price: $35

For athletes who want to amp up their skincare regimen, these products from The Asteri Collection are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official Alumni Skincare website.

This brand also curates simple starter sets, like their 3-piece, 3-step set: purify, cleanse, and moisturize, and their 5-piece set that comprises the whole Asteri skincare team.