Athletes often endorse athleisure wear, equipment, supplements, and athlete-inspired fragrances outside their sports. Fans of popular athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Serena Willaims, and many more replicate the lifestyle choices and accept endorsements by these athletes in their own lifestyle and regimen.

Athlete-inspired fragrances play an important role in linking a fragrance brand's image to that of a sportsperson or a sport. Additionally, it brings an athlete closer to their fans, given they would have access to the fragrance and think of it as a common link between themselves and their favorite athlete.

In one of SportsMD.com's articles from 2019, it was mentioned that scents can prove to be a useful tool in improving athletic performance if used adequately. Such studies and claims also lead to the curation and popularity of athlete-inspired fragrances.

Glory FC Barcelona, Adidas Strike, and more: 5 Best athlete-inspired fragrances

The list of the 5 best athlete-inspired fragrances for sports enthusiasts includes:

Glory FC Barcelona (AED 97.86)

Spirit of the Brave Intense ($55.99)

Ralph Lauren Polo 67 EDT ($108)

Art of Sport Defy ($29.99)

Avon Untouchable Deodorant ($24.95)

1) Glory FC Barcelona (AED 97.86)

Glory FC Barcelona (Image via fragrantica.com)

Glory FC Barcelona is a fragrance for men launched in 2018. The main accords of the fragrance are woody, aromatic, and spicy, with notes of lavender, violet, cardamom, lily of the valley, musk, caramel, and powdery notes of orange blossom.

Fans of the Barcelona football team can get their hands on the fragrance, which has also received a rating of four out of five stars on Amazon. While Glory FC Barcelona was inspired by the football team, the FC Barcelona Messi for Men Eau de Toilette ($) was inspired by Messi.

2) Spirit of the Brave Intense ($55.99)

Diesel Fragrances and Neymar Jr collaborated to launch the Spirit of the Brave intense fragrance that was inspired by Neymar Jr’s personality. The brand claimed that the fragrance was launched to exude an energy personifying refinement and boldness.

An oriental fragrance, the Spirit of the Brave comprises notes of apple and citrusy bergamot along with vanilla, patchouli, and heart notes of sage and cypress.

3) Ralph Lauren Polo 67 EDT ($108)

Ralph Lauren’s Polo 67 EDT celebrates the power of determination and grit inspired by Aaron Judge- caption of New York Yankees. Commenting on the recently launched fragrance, Ralph Lauren- the brand's executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer stated:

“In both the world of sport and the world of fragrance, it’s passion that sets things apart. Aaron Judge’s genuine love for baseball embodies what I most believe in — a commitment to excellence and the art of doing what you love.”

The scent features notes of pineapple accord, calabrian bergamot, and vetiver.

4) Art of Sport Defy ($29.99)

Art of Sport Defy (Image via artofsport.com)

The Defy antiperspirant deodorant was launched by Art of Sport in collaboration with American basketball point guard James Harden. Harden dedicated the fragrance to Kobe Bryant and ensured that the color of the packaging and notes of the scent resembled the Black Mamba's journey as an athlete.

Defy comprises notes of fresh green, sandalwood, and musk. Additionally, the fragrance is available in shampoo, conditioner, antiperspirant, and body wash forms.

5) Avon Untouchable Deodorant ($24.95)

Avon Untouchable Deodorant (Image via kiwla.com)

In 2013, Avon launched the Untouchable deodorant with American basketball fame Chris Paul as the face and inspiration of the deodorant. At the time, Avon was a female-centric beauty brand, and Chris Paul's involvement with the brand generated buzz among sports fanatics.

One of the popular athlete-inspired fragrances, the Untouchable deodorant comprises notes of greens, moss, pepper, grapefruit, and lavender and features a unique tilted bottle with a leaf green color of the scent.

Athletes like David Beckham have launched their own fragrance lines, and sports enthusiasts are always seeking athlete-inspired fragrances that keep them fresh just like their favorite athletes.