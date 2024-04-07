6 Best fragrances to try from Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 brand

As a way to let his followers smell his world, Cristiano Ronaldo designs CR7 fragrances.

Cristiano Ronaldo's CR7 perfumes are a reflection of his ideals and way of life; they exude his energy, winning attitude, and motivation. Fragrances are an expression of his boundless curiosity, which drives him to explore something fresh, expand his knowledge, and always be open to new possibilities.

CR7 fragrances allow his admirers to embody his sensual essence, making them perfect for every event, season, or emotion. Every scent encourages its devotees to believe in themselves, strive for greatness, and devote themselves wholeheartedly; it serves as a finishing touch to an evening out or a day of casual elegance.

Fearless Eau De Toilette and 5 other best perfumes from Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 range

If you're looking forward to adding a fresh perfume to your collection, here's a rundown of the six best CR7 fragrances to look out for in 2024:

1) Legacy Eau De Toilette

Cristiano Ronaldo's first perfume launch is Cristiano Ronaldo Legacy. For the self-assured and magnetic gentlemen, it is the appropriate finishing touch for formal events. This olfactory fragrance is classified as Woody Aromatic Amber.

A thrilling combination of crisp lavender and sparkling bergamot greets the senses at the outset of the scent. Orris, sage, and rosemary, which are fragrant, make up the heart of the fragrance.

A mysterious shadow envelops the scent, and its deep base notes of exotic patchouli and smokey vetiver complete this perfume.

This fragrance is marked with a selling price label of £55 for a 100ml bottle.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo Origins Eau De Toilette

For those who love the simple things in life and aren't afraid to get their hands dirty, Cristiano Ronaldo Origins is the appropriate, subtle scent.

Its invigorating aroma and delicate floral undertones will help you feel rooted in the present while also strengthening your connection to your ancestral heritage.

With a blend of notes reminiscent of his home in Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo's fragrance captures the essence of his genuine personality.

The top notes of Pineapple sorbet, Mandarin, and Bay Leaf are blended with the middle notes of Clary Sage, Geranium, and Salty Lavender. Finally, the base notes of Vetiver and Patchouli finishes off the scent.

This pefume will cost you £47 for each 100ml bottle.

3) CR7 Eau De Toilette

Active, lively, and contemporary, CR7 is the scent for a young individual who wants to be just like his hero yet isn't afraid to take risks. This fragrance belongs to the woody Olfactive family.

This scent is a modern concoction of daring, bold aromas that are reminiscent of Ronaldo's strong, dynamic personality. It is composed with notes of bergamot, cardamom, lavandin, tobacco, cinnamon, sandalwood, musk, and vanilla.

The CR7 fragrance is priced for £42 per 100ml bottle.

4) CR7 Game On Eau De Toilette

Cristiano Ronaldo's CR7 Game On is an enthusiastic and daring evening scent for the man who wants to rule the night.

Vibrant berry sweetness and robust woodsy undertones create an irresistible combination. This scent belongs to the Woody Fruity fragrance family.

The top notes are Crisp Apple, Papaya, Cardamom, and Crushed Ice, which are nicely paired with the middle notes of Elemi, Violet Dew, Lavender Bud, and Juniper Berry. In the end, this fragrance wraps up with the base notes of Cashmere Woods, Cedarwood, Sugared Tonka, and Bean Guaiac wood.

This perfume is marked with a £42 price tag for a 100ml bottle.

5) CR7 Play It Cool Eau De Toilette

For men who like to keep it casual, confident, and cool—just like Cristiano Ronaldo—CR7 Play It Cool is the right on-the-go scent. Perfume by CR7, "Play It Cool," combines fragrant fougere with zesty citrus. This aroma belongs to the Fresh Aromatic Fougere family.

Cristiano Ronaldo underlined the essence of this perfume in the following words,

'I really feel that a fragrance can transform you. A great fragrance gives you the confidence to be the best version of yourself and I wanted to bottle that feeling with CR7 Play It Cool. It makes me feel like I can achieve anything and I hope my fans will experience that when they wear it too!'

This perfume is marked with a retail price label of £42 per 100ml bottle.

6) Fearless Eau De Toilette

With an enduring woodsy, spicy fragrance, Fearless perfume is crafted for the self-assured man. The fearless spirit of Ronaldo, with his singular perspective and boundless drive, serves as an inspiration to all who strive for greatness.

The top notes of Grapefruit, Violet Leaf, LONGOZA, and Bay Leaf are nicely fused with the middle notes of Geranium Madagascar, Violet, and Nutmeg. And the perfume is rounded out with the base notes of Tonka, Vanilla, Cashmeran, and Ambrostar.

In the following remarks, Ronaldo emphasized the fragrance's central theme.

‘’Fearless is more than just a fragrance—it's an attitude. With my new fragrance, I want to inspire my fans to keep chasing their dreams and to remember that every accomplishment starts in the mind’’

This perfume is priced at £27 for a 30ml bottle.

These are some of the best perfumes to choose from Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 fragrance range. Interested readers can find these perfumes on the CR7’s online site, alongside other retailers like Amazon.