5 Best nutmeg fragrances to avail in 2024

Just like its culinary uses, the woody spice nutmeg imparts a wonderful aroma to nutmeg fragrances, which have gained much popularity lately.

Nutmeg trees, which can grow to be 15 meters tall, dominate the landscape of Indonesia and the countries around it. Upon reaching ripeness, the orangey-yellow fruits of Myristica fragrans burst open to reveal an ovoid nut adorned with mace, tiny irregular hairs.

After steam distillation, they will release a spicy, dry aroma similar to grated wood, which is comparable to an old book's scent. This intricate top-to-base note is highly sought after for its use in creating woodsy and ambery scents for both genders.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few fragrances, let us know your views in the comments.

1) Maison Francis Kurkdjian gentle Fluidity

The gentle Fluidity fragrance by Maison Francis Kurkdjian is crafted with a blend of juniper berries, nutmeg, coriander, musks, amber wood, and vanilla.

The mild, all-encompassing trail of gentle Fluidity by Maison Francis Kurkdjian features musks, vanilla, and the heart of coriander seeds. The spicy floral notes of coriander seeds, similar to those of the musks, give a lightness of touch and a long-lasting trail.

In the background, you can discern the comforting vanilla accord, and the amber wood gives a luminous profile. Soft and comforting, this scent wafts a musky ambery aroma that is sure to put you at ease.

Price: $240 for 2.4 fl.oz.

2) Zara Magnificently Dubai

The Middle East is celebrated in a delightful way by this fragrance, which features nutmeg. The aroma is rich, woodsy, hearty, and expensive-smelling all at the same time. The aroma of Magnificently Dubai is reminiscent of a spice-filled souk where every stall is adorned with goods made of wood and leather that are sold in abundance.

This Zara scent features a number of different accords, including nutmeg, saffron, and leather.

Price: $75.00 (Amazon)

3) Dior Sauvage Elixir

The powerful, and enthralling trail of Dior Sauvage Elixir is characterized by a combination of rich woods, an irresistible heart of spices, and a "tailor-made" lavender essence, all of which are soaked in the signature crispness of Sauvage.

Energizing and lingering grapefruit and intense spice notes explode in the top notes. The sensual cinnamon and nutmeg essences are on one hand, and the zesty and flavorful cardamom aroma is on the other.

The lavender essence unleashes notes that are remarkably similar to the wild flower. A rich, fine, floral scent that is fresh without being camphorous and enhanced with a hint of vanilla and coumarin.

The full spectrum of velvety and seductive undertones is revealed by an ambery accord, the potent Sauvage trait. It envelops the base and adds a subtle sweetness with a hint of smooth licorice. The connecting threads of these luscious woods are Haitian vetiver and Patchouli Heart.

Price: $250 for 3.4 oz.

4) Lattafa Nasheet

Lattafa Nasheet is a fragrance that resonates with the luxury and elegance of Arabian culture. It vividly captures the essence of Arabia's glorious legacy in its enticing fragrance, which was inspired by the Arabic words latif, which means kindness, and lateefa, which means pleasant.

This nutmeg fragrance features the key notes of guaiac wood, nutmeg, sandalwood, incense and cashmeran.

Price: $20.99

5) 4711 Acqua Colonia Lime & Nutmeg Eau de Cologne

The 4711 Acqua Colonia Lime & Nutmeg Eau de Cologne is the last nutmeg fragrance on the list. This scent also brings an extra dash of freshness.

In addition to its aphrodisiac properties, the spicy and warm chemistry of nutmeg lends the scent a pleasantly arousing and invigorating energy that complements its overall characteristics. This nutmeg fragrance is a good option to give as a present to your loved ones on any occasion.

Price: $14.99

These are five best nutmeg fragrances you can look out for this season. Interested readers can find them on their respective brands’ official websites or sellers like Amazon.