11 Luxury perfumes to get from the Maison Francis Kurkdjian collection

From floral and fresh to warm and musky, the Maison Francis Kurkdjian collection has a fragrance one would want in their collection. It’s a name that comes out often, from going viral on #PerfumeTok to celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo swearing by it.

MFK perfumes are talked about and well-loved for their intoxicating yet wearable scents. The French perfume house, started by Francis Kurkdjian in 2009, is behind some of today’s best-selling fragrances, including the Baccarat Rouge 540, which is its most popular to date.

As per the French perfumer on the Maison Francis Kurkdjian website:

“My creations are an invitation to choose the scent that suits you daily because I like the idea that each woman and man can express a part of themselves through perfume.”

Maison Francis Kurkdjian collection of luxury perfumes

Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s perfumes and colognes are often complex, enigmatic, and gender-defying. Below are luxury fragrances that represent the pinnacle of olfactory artistry that is the perfume house.

1. Baccarat Rouge 540

What was once intended to be a limited edition offering turned widely popular, eventually becoming a permanent part of the Maison Francis Kurkdjian portfolio of scents. Sophisticated with floral and woody accents, Baccarat Rouge 540 captivates with jasmine, saffron, cedarwood, and ambergris notes.

Priced at $205, this EDP leaves an intoxicating fragrance from every spritz. The collection includes both the Eau de Parfum and Extrait de Parfum.

2. Grand Soir

This Ambery fragrance from Maison Francis Kurkdjian takes inspiration from the never-ending brilliance of a night in Paris, highlighted by the decadent blend of warm vanilla, sweet benzoin, and tonka beans. Meanwhile, the deep darkness of cistus labdanum rounded up everything for a luxury perfume that exudes opulence.

This EDP, priced at $240, has an animalistic quality that smells sexy, which is perfect for a date night perfume.

3. Oud

This EDP is spicy, woody, and ambery, built around the warmth complexity of oud wood. It sparkles with the addition of Atlas cedar and patchouli, along with the mysterious notes of elami and saffron.

Priced at $310, the Maison Francis Kurkdijian Oud Eau de Parfum for men is for anybody who prefers to smell pure mystery, spellbinding, and memorable.

4. Aqua Universalis forte

Aqua Universalis forte is a musky floral fragrance for men and women who prefer a bright and intense trailing aroma. The EDP oozes with the fresh notes of green bergamot and lemon blended with delicate Egyptian jasmine and rose absolutes before settling into the powerfully comforting musk and light woods.

Priced at $275, the sophisticated perfume from the Maison Francis Kurkdjian collection offers a magnetic aroma on the skin and leaves a memorable trail.

5. A la Rose

Born from the aspiration to give women and men a chance to wear contemporary roses, A la Rose evokes natural freshness and bold sensuality in every spray. The musky-floral EDP showcases femininity from the freshly bloomed roses from Grasse as the base. The top notes are damascena roses, pear, and lychee timber that captivate with the sensual honey accent at the heart.

This EDP, priced at $275, combines elegance and radiance reminiscent of a whimsical, carefree woman.

6. Gentle Fluidity Gold

Try the Gentle Fluidity Gold for anybody who loves complex, opposing notes of musk and vanilla. It opens with the indulgent first impression of fluffy vanilla and candy-like amber entertained by the depth and a lingering trail of coriander seeds. Finally, a woodsy base joins for a well-rounded, sophisticated aroma.

This EDP, priced at $240, is available in Silver and Gold, both featuring the Sam 49 ingredients but in varying dosages. The Silver version is fresher and woodier, while the Gold EDP is rich with musk.

7. Petit Matin

Inspired by the freshness and excitement of an early morning, Petit Matin embraced renewed freshness and brightness. This EDP embraces the citrusy, floral notes of litsea cubeba and lemon, followed by the floral sweetness of lavender and hawthorn.

Priced at $240, the fresh floral aroma settles into the warmth of musky amber for a vibrant and luminous impression.

8. Amyris femme

The Maison Francis Kurkdjian Amyris is a bright, naturally elegant fragrance born from the irresistible pairing of iris from Florence and Amyris from Jamaica. Joyful notes from lemon blossom and sweet pea entertain the warm, musky amber accords, creating a sophisticated, feminine, soft aroma.

This EDP, priced at $240, is also available as a men’s perfume in Amyris Homme, the masculine take on the Amyris and iris blend warmed by tonka beans.

9. 724

A new addition to the Maison Francis Kurkdjian collection, 724 is meant to be worn seven days a week and 24 hours a day, hence the name. Reminiscent of the electrifying energy of big cities, this EDP features the clean, low-key freshness of aldehydes and bergamot top notes heightened by a floral heart of jasmine and fresh white flowers.

Priced at $275, the musky-floral EDP settles into the comforting scents of white musk and sandalwood.

10. Feminin Pluriel

The women's Eau de Parfum from Maison Francis Kurkdjian collection is a feminine, easy-to-wear fragrance for young ladies. The floral chypre perfume oozes confidence and timelessness with its abundant and bright floral bouquet from four flowers: iris, jasmine, orange blossom, and rose.

This EDP, priced at $240, is also available for men as a leathery-aromatic Masculin Pluriel.

11. Oud Satin Mood

Warm and comforting, the Satin Mood EDP from the Maison Kurkdjian Oud collection conveys the feeling of rich, pricey fabric on the skin. The woody ambery fragrance features notes of violet accord and oud wood from Laos, entertained by Bulgarian and Turkish roses.

Priced at $310, the creamy fragrance settles into the comforting blend of vanilla and amber.

Consider the Maison Francis Kurkdjian collection for anybody looking for their new signature fragrance. These Maison Francis Kurkdjian fragrances captivate emotions and senses, perfect for anyone wanting to make a bold statement and lasting first impression.

One can find them through the house’s official website or retail stores, including Nordstrom, Harrods, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

