7 New fragrances released in 2024 to add to your perfume collection

New fragrances released in 2024 bring an intense explosion of olfactory experience to win the hearts of many perfume lovers.

Whether one is a perfume connoisseur or a novice desiring to explore the world of fragrances, 2024 is set to be a captivating year with interesting perfume and cologne premiers and releases. From sexy notes of red hibiscus to the bold and posh scent of vetiver, these novelties promise to soothe and uplift your senses.

Are you looking for new perfumes to add to your collection? We’ve rounded up seven new fragrances released in 2024 from top-favorite perfumers.

7 New fragrances released in 2024

New year, new scents—below are the fragrances you’ll be smelling all of 2024.

Neroli Plein Sud by Guerlain

La Beau Paradise Garden by Jean Paul Gaultier

New Look by Dior

Oud Minerale by Tom Ford

Born to Be Unforgettable by Kilian

My Way Nectar by Giorgio Armani

Red Hibiscus by Jo Malone

1. Guerlain Neroli Plein Sud Eau de Parfum

Posh and genderless, Guerlain’s Neroli Plein Sud is among the new fragrances released in 2024 that fit the perfume collection of anyone who prefers wearing spicier florals.

In this EDP, the heart of vibrant notes from Moroccan orange blossom plays in harmony with the dizzying spices from cinnamon and turmeric. Priced at $395, this unisex perfume composition settles on a warm, woody base of sandalwood and vetiver that clings to the skin.

2. Jean Paul Gaultier La Beau Paradise Garden

One of the new fragrances released in 2024 by Jean Paul Gaultier, La Beau is one-half of the duo under the Garden Paradise collection. The men’s EDP features a lyrical fusion of revitalizing mint, spicy ginger, and coconut notes heightened by the green fig notes at the heart.

Priced around $100, the blend sits on the woodsy embrace of tonka bean and sandalwood for a trailing, unforgettable, manly scent.

3. Dior New Look Fragrance

New Look is a fragrance carrying the haute continue robe Dior is known for—refined and sophisticated. The 2024 version of the designer’s 1947 debut collection possesses the lingering notes of amber elevated by the shocking freshness of aldehydes.

Priced at $330, the sensuality and enveloping luxury fragrance of Dior’s New Look is established by notes of frankincense.

Read more: Top 5 Dior perfumes of all time

4. Tom Ford Oud Minerale Eau de Parfum

Oud Minerale brings the contrasting nuances of ocean and wood in a bottle. The rich oud notes intensified by the rush of balsam fir and pinko pepper balance with the refreshing maritime notes of ambergris.

Priced at $155 on Sephora, this Tom Ford fragrance promises a smoky, sensual embrace with its skin-clinging musk in every spray.

5. Kilian Born to Be Unforgettable

This Eau de Parfum fragrance is a rich, powerful creation that opens with the coolness of fresh lime before leading to the warm and sensual blend of nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla. The invigorating blend of freshness and spice settles on a splash of sweet base from fizzy cola.

This EDP, priced at $130 on Sephora, with its bold blend of fresh citrus fragrance and spice, hits like an explosion that is impossible to forget.

6. Giorgio Armani My Way Nectar

Giorgio Armani’s My Way Nectar is a fragrance that embodies free-spirited femininity born from the floral bouquet of Tuberose enveloped with fresh, succulent pear. These contrasting fruity and floral notes rest on the warmth of vanilla bourbon as the base.

Priced at $117, this Armani perfume makes an additive fruity-floral statement.

7. Jo Malone Red Hibiscus Cologne Intense

First coming out in 2021 as part of the then-limited-edition summer fragrance collection Blossom, Jo Malone’s red Hibiscus Cologne Intense was relaunched as an exotic fragrance with deeper and richer aromas. One of the new fragrances released in 2024 by Jo Malone, this fragrance possesses the striking scent of red hibiscus complemented by the sensual fusion of vanilla, sambac, and jasmine.

This cologne, priced at $220, offers a full-bodied, savory floral scent in a stunning red bottle that would very much make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

As the year ushers in a fresh start, it’s an ideal time as any to try something out of the box. Perhaps a new signature scent. Whether one prefers to smell like warm wood or sultry florals, there are plenty to choose from in the new fragrances released in 2024.