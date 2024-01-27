What are Dossier perfumes? Explore the best perfume dupes of designer perfumes at affordable prices 

Smelling luxurious doesn’t mean there is a need to spend hundreds for high-end fragrances that are often marked up astronomically. This is where Dossier comes in—recreating popular high-end fragrances without the luxury prices.

You might already be familiar with the fragrance line, thanks to TikTok. Their fragrance dupes have earned a rightful place in many perfume enthusiasts’ vanity, especially for those desiring a high-end but affordable fragrance option.

Anybody curious about trying a high-end fragrance in a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formula can give Dossier perfumes a shot.

What are Dossier perfumes?

Founded in 2018 from the “desire to make premium fragrances for everyone,” Dossier is a New York-based brand specializing in designer-inspired perfumes at an accessible price point.

For anyone wondering if Dossier perfumes are legit perfumes and colognes, they use the exact top, middle, and base notes of high-end perfumes in their formula, except without the designer markup.

Dossier explains on their website;

”We create blends inspired by brand fragrances, upholding the same high-quality standards, in order to bring out customers an affordable alternative to their favorite designer perfumes.”

Best designer perfume dupes from Dossier perfumes

Dossier’s perfume collection may be limited, but it covers plenty of popular and timeless scents, including perfectly genderless or unisex ones.

Think of cult-favorite designer scents from Chanel to Maison Francis Kukdijian, but without the luxury perfume markup, these are the best fragrances to try from Dossier perfumes.

1. Ambery Saffron

One of Dossier perfumes’ bestsellers, Ambery Saffron, is an iconic recreation of the ultra-popular MFK Baccarat Rouge 540. It replicates the intoxicating mystery and warmth of saffron and orange blossom heightened by the sizzling cedarwood, jasmine, and plum.

Priced at $49, this EDP settles into invigoratingly sultry notes of amber, oak moss, and fir balsam.

2. Gourmand White Flowers

Try Gourmand White Flowers Dossier perfume for anybody who loves Viktor & Rolf’s classic Flowerbomb fragrance. Like the OG, it opens up with sparkling fresh notes of bergamot, green tea, freesia, and berries entertained with the floral heart of orchid, jasmine, and rose.

Priced at $29, the EDP settles a bubbly sweetness on top of a woody musk, patchouli, caramel, and vanilla base.

3. Floral Marshmallow

Inspired by Killian’s Love, Don’t Be Shy, Dossier’s Floral Marshmallow is for anybody who craves a sweet, multi-dimensional perfume. Amber, vanilla, and musk form a strong base with orange blossom, honeysuckle, jasmine, and orris at the heart. Top notes of marshmallow, neroli, and bergamot give a fresh whiff of sweet candy.

This EDP, priced at $39, is best for fans of sweet-smelling fragrances.

4. Citrus Ginger

Chanel Bleu de Chanel’s blend of crisp citrus and the fullness of cedar and sandalwood brings timeless freshness, which is replicated with Dossier’s Citrus Ginger’s melding of fizzy peppermint, lemon, and ginger on top and the woody base of sandalwood, incense, and cedarwood. Everything unfolds with the vetiver, pink pepper, and nutmeg at the heart.

Priced at $29, this EDP makes one smell like ice-cold ginger beer in the cleanest, most masculine way possible.

5. Ambery Vanilla

For the fan of the sweet yet somehow not sickly aroma of YSL’s Black Opium, Dossier’s Ambery Vanilla is right up the alley. Like the designer version, it features key notes of mandarin, pear, and pink pepper, followed by jasmine and orange blossom, before settling in the intoxicating warmth of cedarwood, patchouli, vanilla, and coffee.

This EDP, priced at $29, fits well for those who prefer a warm and sweet gourmand perfume.

Dossier fragrances are produced in Grasse, France, a.k .a. the world's perfume capital. But by eliminating prestige advertising and packaging, Dossier sells brand-name perfume blends, which ordinarily sell for over $100, in a more affordable range of $29 to $49.

While not all Dossier perfumes are identical to the OG fragrance, they still smell amazing.

