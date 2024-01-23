9 Best Viktor & Rolf perfumes to spice up your fragrance collection

With Viktor & Rolf perfumes ruling the beauty industry, finding a signature scent can never tire a perfume enthusiast. Viktor & Rolf perfumes, with their unique fragrances, have carved a niche thanks to their pleasantly surprising and one-of-a-kind aroma. Viktor & Rolf perfumes are worth the attention of most fragrance geeks, setting them apart in the perfume market.

The Holland-based couture brand, which Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren founded in 1993, has made a name for itself in the industry with its avant-garde fashion statements through the years.

In 2005, the duo shifted their focus to the perfume world with their debut Flowerbomb fragrance. This bright floral EDP with its gourmand vanilla notes has topped the chart as the most-selling fragrance for more than a decade.

Spice up the fragrance closet with 9 best Viktor & Rolf perfumes

Catering to all the minute details, Viktor & Rolf perfumes are a work of art, crafted to add a sense of luxury. From the timeless Flowerbomb, a floral burst, to the mystical Spicebomb, a blend of spices and masculine undertones, Viktor & Rolf perfumes' diverse scents suit every individual's unique personality and style.

The brand's commitment to quality and innovation shines through in every bottle, making Viktor & Rolf perfume a timeless choice for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

Team Sportskeeda has rounded up nine of the best Viktor & Rolf perfumes that will immediately draw in a fragrance adventurer—just like the authentic Flowerbomb—in seconds!

1) Viktor & Rolf: Good Fortune Eau de Parfum

This is the most popular and well-loved fragrance from the relatively recent Viktor & Rolf launch. Its sweet aroma has a strong presence, courtesy of the special components of fennel-gentian flower extract, jasmine superinfusion, and Bourbon vanilla.

Price: $88 (Sephora)

2) Viktor & Rolf: BonBon Eau de Parfum

This EDP is a gourmand perfume and not for faint-hearted ones. Mostly favored by those are fragrances with notes of sweet, tasty caramel. The notes of blackcurrant, caramel, and peach add to the juicy, delicious scent.

Furthermore, this EDP is not overpowering; the keynotes are just well balanced.

Price: $76 (Sephora)

3) Viktor & Rolf: Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum

Not too floral, this EDP smells more like cake batter and pure joy. Thanks to its strong key notes of jasmine, orange blossom, and patchouli, a perfume lover will adore this EDP's smell. Further, the end notes of fresh ice cream cones and cake glorify the aroma.

This Eau de Parfum is a must-try for scent-seekers in search of gourmand fragrances.

Price: $88 (Sephora)

4) Viktor & Rolf: Spicebomb Eau de Toilette

This masculine EDT stands out because fragrance geeks prefer a strongly spiced aroma. With the initial few spritzes, the key notes of bergamot, pink pepper, chili, and cinnamon burst out, which makes this EDT stand out.

Along with the leather, tobacco, and vetiver base notes, its earthy essence makes a statement. Finally, the roasted almond notes finish this aroma, adding a soft and creamy feeling.

Price: $99 (Nordstrom)

5) Viktor & Rolf: Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum

This is an EDP that has a more floral rendition of the Flowerbomb EDP. Being equally good, its key notes of vanilla bean accord, vinegar peach, ruby orchid, and Bourbon vanilla make all the aromatic difference.

The smell of this EDP is like lush greens with a good sillage of 6–8 hours.

Price: $88 (Sephora)

6) Viktor & Rolf: Spicebomb Extreme Eau de Parfum

This is the most amped-up version of the other Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb EDPs. Thoroughly woody, aromatic, and more tempting, its key notes of lavender, grapefruit, woody amber, and black pepper make all the difference. The hint of grounded cinnamon adds to the last touch.

Packed with all the spicy-woody punch, a scent lover can never say no to this explosive EDP.

Price: $125 (Sephora)

7) Viktor & Rolf: Spice Bomb Night Vision Eau de Toilette

This EDT is full of mystery and daring. Its provocative fragrance is as addictive as the original Spicebomb. Its explosiveness comes from the keynote blends of green and addictive black spices. Further, its combination of hot spices and vibrant citruses pairs well with Tonka bean and warm woods.

Price: $112 (official website)

8) Viktor & Rolf: Flowerbomb Dew Eau de Parfum

A perfume enthusiast can lean into this muskier spin-off of the initial Flowerbomb for some earthy and crisp aroma. This spring-season take on Flowerbomb is a musk-heavy interpretation of the actual EDP with a hint of fresh daybreak dews and roses. The result is a smooth blend of florals with bergamot, pear, rose accords, iris, and musk.

Price: $165 (Sephora)

9) Viktor & Rolf: Flowerbomb Midnight Eau de Parfum

An EDP releases a new level of sensuality thanks to the intimate musk, pomegranate, seductive peony, and vanilla notes that surround its sparkling blackcurrant and night-blooming jasmine notes. These floral-fruity keynotes create the most magical aromatic sensation.

Price: $126 (Nordstrom)

Whether a scent seeker prefers something fruity, floral, masculine, or feminine, these nine best Viktor & Rolf perfumes fit every personality and occasion.

These fragrant gems can be purchased from Viktor & Rolf's official website or e-commerce platforms like Sephora or Nordstrom.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What is the longevity of Viktor & Rolf perfumes?

Viktor & Rolf perfume longevity varies between six to eight hours.

2) Are there any popular Viktor & Rolf perfumes?

Yes, there are several Viktor & Rolf perfumes, like the age-old Flowerbomb, the mystical Spicebomb, and the classy Bonbon.

3) Does the brand Viktor & Rolf make cruelty-free and environmentally conscious products?

Yes, Viktor & Rolf is committed to ethical and sustainable practices.