What are Decantx perfumes? Here's how to get samples of expensive perfumes for cheap

For anybody new to the whole fragrance world, Decantx perfumes are a great way to try out news and talked-about fragrances before committing to a full-bottle purchase.

Designer perfumes are expensive, so you have to be smart about buying one. Buying fragrances without smelling them first may work for some. However, blind buying perfumes is a gamble, you may or may not like it after all.

But there is a way to dig into the rich world of fragrances without spending a lot—perfume decants. They are more affordable than full-sized bottles. And since you’re getting a good deal from them, you can experiment with different varieties of fragrances as much or as frequently as you wish.

What are Decantx perfumes?

Decantx is a simple and purse-friendly fragrance sampling service offering a vast array of authentic luxurious perfumes and colognes one can discover, experiment with, and collect. A quick browse on Decantx, one can find that they have a wide selection of decants of men’s, women’s, unisex, or genderless fragrances.

Their “try before you buy” concept gained a cult following and shoutouts from thousands of followers on Instagram and over 19 thousand TikTok views.

As per their website:

“Decantx promises to always give you top quality, fresh scents while offering international shipping to ensure everybody can feel and smell their best.”

Decantx fragrances are kept in glass bottles instead of plastic, helping extend the fragrance’s longevity.

How long do Decantx perfumes last?

Each Decantx sample size has an approximate amount of spray per bottle. Their 2ml economy atomizer lasts for about 30 sprays, 3ml for approximately 45 sprays, and 5ml for about 75 sprays. Meanwhile, bigger 10ml and 32ml lasts about 150 and 480 sprays respectively.

You can also get Decantx fragrances in premium lipstick atomizers in 5ml and 10ml. They can last for approximately 90 and 180 spritzes, respectively.

In terms of shelf life, Decantx perfumes can last about 3-6 months when stored properly, ideally in a cool, dark, and dry place.

How much do Decantx perfumes cost?

Prices for Decantx fragrances vary depending on the brand and perfume, but the smallest 2ml decants range from $7.29 to $28.79.

Best-selling Decantx perfumes

With 170 designer brands of women’s perfumes, men’s colognes, and unisex fragrances in its collection, you'll be spoiled for choices. But, here are some of the Decantx perfume bestsellers:

Creed Aventus Eau de Parfum for men

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum (unisex)

Roja Parfums Elysium Pour Homme Parfum Cologne for men

Dior Sauvage Elixir for men

Yves Saint Laurent Y EDP for men

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Extreme EDP for men

Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum (unisex)

Parfums de Marly Delina EDP for women

Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady EDP for women

By Kilian Love Don’t Be Shy EDP for women

Besides the great deal that Decantx perfumes offer price-wise for anybody desiring to discover the finest fragrances, decanted perfumes are also travel-friendly. There’s no need to bring a full bottle with you on vacation when there are smaller samples that are exactly the OG bottle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Decantx ship worldwide?

Yes. Decantx provides worldwide shipping, free for US orders. Outside the US, shipping charges are based on the country and location.

Are Decantx perfumes authentic?

Decantx claims “all premium scents to be authentic, legitimate, and unaltered fragrances straight from the original bottle.” They hand-decant fragrances purchased from authorized vendors or directly from perfume manufacturers.