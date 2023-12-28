10 perfume trends to watch in 2024: According to top fragrance Experts

As the world continues to evolve, so do the latest perfume trends. In 2024, fragrance enthusiasts can anticipate a shift towards fragrances that smell good, uplift moods, and enhance iconic perfume notes. Consumers nowadays are increasingly seeking out scents that promote positivity, happiness, and well-being.

This trend is a reflection of the ever-changing tastes and preferences of consumers who seek a more holistic approach to fragrance. Moreover, they can expect classic perfume notes to be given a modern twist, resulting in innovative and unique combinations that appeal to a wider audience.

As a result, scent seekers can look forward to a range of exciting new fragrances hitting the market. Each fragrance will have its unique twist on classic scents and will offer a new experience for perfume enthusiasts.

Gallivant, Goldfield & Banks, and 8 other perfume trends to watch in 2024

The 2024 perfume trends show an increasing consumer desire to connect with nature. Another noteworthy trend is the emergence of gender-neutral fragrances. This trend will gain momentum in the coming years as consumers seek products that align with their values and beliefs.

Furthermore, there is a growing interest in fragrances that provide wellness benefits, such as reducing stress and promoting relaxation. Companies are incorporating lavender and chamomile to create scents that have calming properties.

Lastly, there is a trend toward fragrances that draw inspiration from nature, evoking aromas of the great outdoors and the natural world.

Team Sportskeeda has compiled a list of 10 other perfume trends to watch in 2024.

1) GALLIVANT: Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Eau de Parfum is a floral fragrance with neon notes. It has a cooling marine breeze and a sultry, smoky, woody aroma.

Upon initial spray, it feels airy and aromatic, with hints of eucalyptus, clary sage, mandarin, and pineapple. The city's Mexican flavor served as inspiration for the floral combination of narcissus and tuberose in its heart. The base is a shimmering, smoky, woody combination of cade, guaiac, nagarmotha, cypriol, musks, and heliotrope.

It is priced at $91 on its official website.

2) GOLDFIELD & BANKS: Ingenious Ginger Eau de Parfum

The exquisite scent of Goldfield & Banks' Ingenious Ginger Eau de Parfum is a transporting and seductive experience.

This solar fragrance perfectly blends sun-kissed mandarin, spicy ginger, elegant white florals, and warm amber to create a blissful and sultry sensation.

Made in France, a perfume enthusiast can purchase this perfume at Saks Fifth Avenue for $190.00.

3) ARQUISTE PARFUMEUR: L'or de Louis

Arquiste Parfumeur's Eau de Parfum is a luxurious fragrance inspired by Louis XIV's Grand Orangery, capturing the golden aroma of orange blossom and the smoky scent of gardeners' bonfires.

It contains top notes of orange blossom absolute, pomegranate, bergamot, and jasmine absolute, followed by heart notes of honey, Florentine orris, musk, and cedar wood. The base notes consist of firewood smoke, cade wood, and Oislet de Chypre.

The perfume comes in a 100 ml / 3.4 fl oz bottle with the brand's signature 'A' engraved metal cap and is enriched with cosmetic-grade 24-karat gold flakes.

It is available for purchase at $245.00 on its official website.

4) KAYALI: Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 Edp Intense

This delightful Eau de Parfum features a blend of nutty pistachio and hazelnut, infused with the warm and sweet aroma of rum. Additional notes of fluffy whipped cream, marshmallows, and cotton candy create a sugary indulgence for those seeking a sweet scent.

The keynotes of this fragrance include Pistachio Gelato, Cotton Candy, and Whipped Cream. With its unforgettable gourmand scent trail, this perfume is sure to charm and create a lasting impression.

It can be purchased for $100.00 at Sephora.

5) D.S. & DURGA: Deep Dark Vanilla Eau de Parfum 100ml

Deep Dark Vanilla by DS&Durga is an exquisite fragrance suitable for both women and men.

Launched in 2023, it boasts keynotes of melon, mushroom, rot, and the slickness of the petals' grassy green freshness, along with its powerful tea note. This new fragrance is enriched with the most amount of absolute tuberose, giving it a unique and captivating aroma.

It can be purchased for $210.00 at Revolve.

6) PENHALIGON'S: The Omniscent Mr. Thompson Eau de Parfum

Penhaligon launched a new fragrance for men called The Omniscient Mr Thompson Eau de Parfum in 2023.

This exquisite fragrance boasts top notes of Lavender, elemi, and Pink Pepper, middle notes of Orris, Black Pepper, and Geranium, and base notes of Vanilla, Oak, and Sesame.

It can be purchased for $310.00 at Nordstrom.

7) SHALIMAR: Iris Millésime Eau de Parfum

Iris Millésime is a new fragrance from Guerlain that celebrates the inspiration behind Shalimar’s legendary scent.

This fragrance features iris as the main ingredient and is intimately seductive and sensual. The scent is a fragrant caress that brings hints of powder to the fresh bergamot usually found in Shalimar, along with rose and white musk.

It can be purchased for $135.00 from Guerlain.

8) L'OCCITANE: Osmanthus Eau de Toilette

Osmanthus by L'Occitane en Provence is a Floral-Fruity fragrance for women launched in 2021. It was created by Marypierre Julien and Michel Girard.

The fragrance opens with fruity notes of apricot, bitter orange, and pear, followed by a floral heart of Absolute of Osmanthus Flower Orpur® from China, Mahonial, and Carrot Seed Oil Orpur. The base notes of cedarwood, sandalwood, and Ambrettolide leave a vibrant, enveloping trail.

It can be purchased for $80.00 at L'Occitane.

9) EDENISTE: Happiness

Edeniste's Happiness is a new floral-fruity fragrance suitable for both women and men, launched in 2022.

This fragrance is a joyous blend of woody, fruity, and floral notes. It features a sparkling essence crafted around an exotic mango accord infused with juicy, colorful notes of raspberry and watermelon. The base of this fragrance is composed of pure Virginian cedarwood essence, which complements the fruity and floral notes perfectly.

It can be purchased for $105 at its official website.

10) MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN: Aqua Media Cologne Forte

Aqua Media Cologne Forte is a new fragrance by Francis Kurkdjian, a well-known perfumer.

It's a unisex scent launched in 2023, with top notes of verbena and bergamot, middle notes of fennel and hedione, and base notes of matcha tea, musk, and woodsy notes.

It has a refreshing aroma and is available for purchase at Nordstrom for $140.

These perfume trends show the future of the fragrance industry as companies meet evolving consumer needs.

They are available on official websites and e-commerce platforms like Sephora, Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What are gender-neutral fragrances?

Anyone can wear scents that are gender-neutral, regardless of their gender identity. They typically feature a blend of masculine and feminine notes, creating a balanced and versatile scent.

2. Why are sustainable ingredients important in perfume?

Sustainable ingredients are important because they reduce the impact of perfume production on the environment. By using natural and eco-friendly ingredients, perfumers can create scents that are both ethical and luxurious.

3. What are artisanal fragrances?

Artisanal fragrances are scents that are made in small batches using high-quality ingredients. Independent perfumers who are passionate about creating distinctive and personalized scents frequently create them.