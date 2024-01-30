13 Zara perfume dupes that are affordable 

Zara perfume dupes are best known for capturing the true essence of several high-end Eau de Parfums and Eau de Toilettes. For a perfume enthusiast with a specific budget, finding a foolproof dupe of a classic fragrance is like a gift for oneself.

The perfume industry has been full of comparisons in listing affordable Zara perfume dupes similar to expensive fragrances. It has been discovered that Zara perfume dupes smells typically identical to the most sought-after designer perfumes on the market—and all for a fraction of the cost.

Pocket-friendly Zara perfume dupes

Finding a more affordable version of a must-have spritz can be tricky, especially since most originals tend to smell great. To solve this dilemma, this designer brand has developed affordable Zara perfume dupes for the beauty industry to lock in.

Below, Team Sportskeeda has rounded up the 13 affordable Zara perfume dupes and comparative statements with the high-end originals.

Zara Gardenia Vs. Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

Zara Apple Juice Vs. Chanel Chance Eau Tendre

Zara Red Vanilla Vs. Lancôme La Vie Est Belle

Zara Waterlily Tea Dress Vs. BYREDO Gypsy Water

Zara Bohemian Oud Vs. Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ By the Fireplace

Zara Cherry Smoothie Vs. Tom Ford Lost Cherry

Zara Golden Decade Vs. Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum

Zara Red Temptation vs. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

Zara Emotions Fleur D'Oranger vs. Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne

Zara Black Amber vs. Dolce & Gabbana: The One

Zara Orchid vs. Victoria’s Secret’s Bombshell Mist

Zara Cashmere Rose vs. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia

Zara Violet Blossom vs. Thierry Mugler Alien

1) Zara Gardenia vs. Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

Sharing the gourmand accords of orange blossom, vanilla, and coffee, the warm and spicy scent of Zara Gradenia is often compared to YSL’s famed Black Opium.

Considered as one of the exquisite Zara perfume dupes for YSL's most-favored Black Opium, the perfumer's wrist is doused in a spicy vanilla-latte-like aroma that smells delicious.

Price: $18 (Official website)

2) Zara Apple Juice vs. Chanel Chance Eau Tendre

Best described as a floral, fruity, and feminine aroma, Chanel’s Chance Eau Tendre and ZARA’s Apple Juice give off a similar aromatic vibe.

Like its luxurious counterpart, this EDP from Zara is a perfect floral-fruity blend of grapefruit, rose, jasmine, and musk, along with apple, peony, violet, and sandalwood undertones.

Price: $18 (Official website)

3) Zara Red Vanilla vs. Lancôme La Vie Est Belle

While running low on the favorite La Vie Est Belle EDP, a perfume buff can reserve their bottle for special occasions and substitute it for Zara's Red Vanilla as their day-to-day scent.

Loaded with the perfect notes of black currant, vanilla, praline, pear, tonka bean, and iris, this Zara dupe gives a decent sillage and longevity for unlimited and guilt-free spritzing.

Price: $26 (Official website)

4) Zara Waterlily Tea Dress vs. BYREDO Gypsy Water

If their parallel packaging is anything to go by, Zara's Waterlily Tea Dress is a go-to pocket-friendly imitation of Byredo's upmarket EDT. They are both citrusy compositions with a woody-smoky hint.

This Zara dupe for Byredo is well-suited for minimalists enjoying delicate and comforting aromas.

Price: $18 (Official website)

5) Zara Bohemian Oud vs. Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ By the Fireplace

Not a perfect twin of Maison Margiela's 'REPLICA' By the fireplace, Zara's Bohemina Oud can be taken as an extended relative of the same fragrance family. While Maison Margiela’s fall fragrance, ‘REPLICA’ By the Fireplace, reminisces about cold winter days by the fireside, Zara's Bohemian Oud is no less. This perfume dupe from Zara captures the same degree of nostalgia.

The EDP blends the rich chocolate with strong incense and black pepper notes, complementing a creamy, warm vanilla.

Price: $30 (Official website)

6) Zara Cherry Smoothie Vs. Tom Ford Lost Cherry

Zara's Cherry Smoothie is one of the best low-cost alternatives to Tom Ford’s classic concoction.

Dominated with cherry, almond, plum, tonka bean, peri balsam, and vanilla accords, this EDP is not as sweet and boozy as the Tom Ford one; it is juicy, creamy, and playful. This Zara EDP dupe is more daytime wear with a rich blend.

Price: $26 (Official website)

7) Zara Golden Decade vs. Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum

Projecting a sweet profile, Golden Decade is equally mature and luxurious as its original YSL's Libre EDP. Barring all Zara dupes, this is one of the most recommended EDPs in the perfume industry, thanks to its superior quality and endless projection.

With the perfect concoction of tangerine, bergamot, and orange blossom giving way to a woody floral intensity that works with incense, jasmine, and lavender, a quick sniff of this true dupe caters to long-lasting wear.

Price: $30 (Official website)

8) Zara Red Temptation vs. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

Like the Baccarat Rouge 540 EDP, this gourmand perfume dupe from Zara comprises a saffron top note, giving an identical bittersweet opening.

Its salted-caramel praline mix, amber, and musk are addictive, making this dupe EDP a must-buy from the ZARA fragrance collection.

Price: $30 (Official website)

9) Zara Emotions Fleur D'Oranger vs. Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne

A relatively affordable Zara dupe for Jo Malone, it has the original EDP's signature vibe and similar aromatic notes. This Zara EDP is a blend of cologne, pure linens, white flowers, and citrusy leaves from orange plants.

This Zara dupe smells musky and powdery, like lemony-fresh talc, perfect as an after-bath aroma on sultry days,.

Price: $48 (eBay)

10) Zara Black Amber vs. Dolce & Gabbana: The One

This perfume dupe from Zara is a complex EDT, similar to Dolce & Gabanna's Black Amber.

With initial notes of bubblegum, this EDT blends into a tropical tiare flower middle note, along with oranges, honeyed vanilla, and amber as its base notes. Not as long-lasting as the original one, this Zara EDT is a decent buy at an affordable price.

Price: $38 (eBay)

11) Zara Orchid vs. Victoria’s Secret’s Bombshell Mist

Slightly on the woody-musky side, this citrusy Zara Orchid EDP is the perfect dupe for Victoria's Secret Bombshell. Further, this Zara dupe is long-lasting, making it ideal for a hot summer day, courtesy of its superlight and aquatic, refreshing aroma.

Price: $19.90 (Official website)

12) Zara Cashmere Rose vs. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia

This Zara EDP dupe has a powdery smell of pink peony flowers, fruity cherries, and sugary sweet vanilla, perfect for those perfume enthusiasts in love with soft floral-fruity aromas. This scent resembles the blend of powdery pear blossom, fruity red berries, and sugary notes in Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

Further, this Zara dupe has moderate longevity, making it perfect for spring mornings.

Price: $60 (Amazon)

13) Zara Violet Blossom vs. Thierry Mugler Alien

An aromatic fruit punch, this Zara EDP smells similar to Theirry Mugler's Alien EDP. Akin to the floral notes of magnolia and cherry blossom, like Mugler’s Alien, this EDP dupe from Zara has a sweet, creamy, berry-like aroma with a bit of powderiness—a blend reminding the perfumer of the color violet.

Price: $24.19 (Amazon)

Collecting affordable perfumes is just a stone's throw for fans of various scents and fragrances. Customers can buy these affordable Zara perfume dupes from the designer brand's in-house site or e-commerce platforms like Amazon and eBay.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Are Zara perfume dupes long-wear ones?

Yes, most Zara perfume dupes are long-wear but have variable quality and longevity.

2) How do Zara perfume dupes compare with the original scent?

The comparison can be done with the keynotes of the original fragrances.

3) Do Zara perfume dupes follow cruelty-free perfume making?

Yes, Zara perfume dupes are committed to sustainable products with cruelty-free and vegan certifications.