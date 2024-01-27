7 Middle-eastern Afnan perfumes for women

With the art of perfumery, the Middle-eastern Afnan perfumes for women click the mind of a perfume enthusiast. Afnan fragrances are among the few brands that have captured the essence of luxury, tradition, and modernity. Afnan fragrances have become synonymous with sophistication thanks to their phoenix-like rise and dedication to elegance, which has led to the creation of long-lasting aromas that mesmerize and enchant a scent-seeker's olfactory nerves.

Established with a luxurious reinvention in mind, in the domain of fragrances, the brand has always been a step ahead. With its roots in the rich legacy of Middle Eastern perfumery, Afnan perfumes merge conventional notes with a twist of modern flair.

Their rich history echoes decades of craftsmanship and an in-depth insight into the perfume's nuances.

7 exquisite Middle-eastern Afnan perfumes tailored for women

This brand is a globally acclaimed one, courtesy of its several endeavors. Afnan perfumes are one such instance. This brand has a high-end reputation and unparalleled sophistication, which have helped it establish a reputation for unmatched excellence and unwavering dedication.

Afnan perfumes comprise common notes of oud, musk, florals, and citrus blends. Every aroma of Afnan fragrances weaves a story, enfolding the brand's message of richness, originality, and feeling.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has curated an ultimate list of the seven best Afnan perfumes for women that will surely take a perfume lover on an olfactory journey.

Afnan Violet Bouquet Eau de Parfum Spray

Afnan Supremacy Pink EDP

Afnan 9-Am Dive EDP Spray

Afnan Souvenir Floral Bouquet EDP Spray

Afnan 9am Femme EDP Spray

Afnan La Fleur Bouquet EDP Spray

Afnan Turathi Red (Pour Femme) EDP

1) Afnan Violet Bouquet Eau de Parfum Spray

Topping the chart of Afnan perfumes for women, Violet Bouquet EDP Spray has a floral-woody aroma with candy undertones, giving it a fresh yet gourmand appeal.

This EDP's keynotes—orange, citrus peel, ambergris, oak moss, woodsy notes, musk, saffron, spices, and ancient woods—reflect Afnan's dedication to crafting unique aromas exuding high spirits while being the perfect pick for the modern woman.

Price: $31.99 (Amazon)

2) Afnan Supremacy Pink EDP

The name speaks volumes, as this EDP promises an intensified whirlwind of aromatic delights.

With the opening of fresh rose, and peony notes, this EDP introduces very refreshing aromas, thanks to its keynotes of pink peppercorn and violet; rose, peony, and muguet; musk and dry amber.

Price: $52.59 (Amazon)

3) Afnan 9am Dive EDP Spray

A perfume enthusiast can wake up to a refreshing start with this EDP from Afnan Perfumes.

Specially crafted for modern women, this EDP's keynotes of mint, lemon, pink pepper, and black currant; apple, incense, and cedar; patchouli, ginger, sandalwood, and jasmine cater to a refreshing splash. Suitable for all-day use, this EDP is a crowd-pleaser, recognized for its summer scent.

Price: $39.99 (Amazon)

4) Afnan Souvenir Floral Bouquet EDP Spray

This EDP is for the woman who loves to embrace femininity with a touch of bravery.

The Floral Bouquet EDP is an aromatic dream come true for most scent seekers. With keynotes of rhubarb, litchi, bergamot, rose, peony, vanilla, lily-of-the-valley, musk, and cashmere wood, Amber-Rhubarb adds a touch of spice, with a heart of vanilla giving it a powdery, floral, and velvety tone.

Price: $31.80 (Amazon)

5) Afnan 9am Femme EDP Spray

Thanks to this EDP, dull mornings have never felt more empowering. With a spritz of 9 a.m. loaded with keynotes of mandarin, bergamot, grapefruit, black currant, raspberry, musk, orange, and amber, this Femme EDP from Afnan carries an aura of elegance and calmness.

Price: $32.08 (Amazon)

6) Afnan La Fleur Bouquet EDP Spray

Yet another homage to the age-old appeal of flowers, La Fleur Bouquet reminisces of a peaceful walk through a blooming garden.

This is a beautiful fragrance with floral and sweet notes of white flowers, citruses, fruits, musk, powdery notes, exotic woods, sweet notes, and roses. It is romantic and fluffy.

Price: $31 (Amazon)

7) Afnan Turathi Red (Pour Femme) EDP

Afnan Turathi Red Pour Femme EDP is a heavenly floral-fruity mix, evoking feelings of peace topped with power.

With crispy, citrusy, powdery, and fresh keynotes of rose, musk, and floral; wood, rose and jasmine; apricot, musk, and peony, this EDP is long-lasting and super-light.

Price: $49.82 (Amazon)

Afnan perfumes are more than just fragrances, they are an experience worth trying for every perfume enthusiast. This list of the seven best Afnan perfumes for women acts as a definitive guide to the crème de la crème of the Afnan aromatic realm.

Perfume cognoscenti can purchase these from the in-house website or e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What is the stand-out feature of Afnan perfumes?

The unique blend of quality ingredients and long-lasting aromas sets Afnan perfumes apart from the rest.

2) Are Afnan perfumes available in travel-friendly sizes?

Yes, this brand caters to all requirements by offering a selection of perfume bottles of varied sizes, including travel-sized. ones.

3) Does the brand believe in cruelty-free production?

Afnan perfume is a dedicated brand that believes in ethical practices and cruelty-free production.