7 Best Clinique fragrances to add to your collection

Clinique, a prominent skincare and makeup brand, is a subsidiary label of the Estée Lauder Companies. Not only makeup or skincare, one can choose from a range of Clinique fragrances available.

The brand was ahead of its time when it unveiled the first-ever dermatologist-designed skincare line in 1968. Since then, the brand's approach to handling ingredients has remained unchanged. It avoids things that could irritate the skin or trigger allergies.

In addition to being a go-to for skincare and cosmetics, the brand has branched out into scents like mists and perfumes throughout the years. Some products including Cocoa & Cashmere, and Aromatic Elixir, have garnered much attention in recent times.

7 Best Clinique fragrances to look out for

Clinique fragrances come in a wide variety, ranging from sweet vanilla to refreshing citrusy aromas. For someone planning to add a new scent to their collection, here’s a curated Sportskeeda list of the seven best Clinique fragrances:

1) Clinique My Happy™ Cocoa & Cashmere

The My Happy™ Cocoa & Cashmere perfume features the keynotes of cocoa, vanilla, golden amber, musks, pink pepper, jasmine, honeysuckle, and solar salicylates.

The description of this scent on the brand’s website reads,

“Blissful like the first taste of a decadent dessert. Trigger cozy memories of baked treats. Cocoa Absolute, Vanilla and Musk accords. An Ambery scent to wear alone or layer.”

This perfume comes with a retail price tag of $105 for a 100ml bottle.

2) Calyx™ Eau de Parfum Spray

The Calyx™ Eau de Parfum Spray offers an uplifting blend of citrus, rose, and lush greens inspired by nature’s vitality.

From the vibrant green notes at the base of the scent to the juicy citrus notes at the top, it evokes the vigor of nature and is both energizing and lively.

The keynotes of this scent are pink grapefruit and guava which offer a crisp, fruity character. Further, the rose otto and oak moss notes add floral and natural green notes.

This Clinique fragrance is marked with a retail price label of $82 for a 50ml bottle.

3) Clinique Happy™ Eau de Parfum Spray

This Clinique fragrance features ruby red grapefruit, mandarin, and bergamot for the top notes that are nicely combined with the middle notes of Hawaiian wedding flower and morning dew orchid. Finally, the base notes of Mimosa and transparent wood accord finish off this Clinique fragrance.

This perfume belongs to the Floral Fruity fragrance family. With an energizing blend of citrus and floral notes, this joyful fragrance is crafted especially for women.

This perfume comes with a selling price label of $105 for a 100ml bottle.

4) Aromatics Elixir™ Eau de Parfum Spray

The Aromatics Elixir™ scent is characterized by a powerful aroma thanks to its intricate blend of premium components. The delicate floral notes of rose and ylang-ylang harmonize with the earthy undertones of vetiver and oakmoss in this blend that softly delights the senses.

Patchouli, a key ingredient, imparts a strong, warm sensuality to the fragrance. Oakmoss brings lush green notes, while vetiver offers a rich woodsy earthiness and a breath of fresh air. Lastly, this Clinique fragrance is sweetly floralized with ylang-ylang and rose oil.

This perfume is marked with a $110 price tag for a 100ml bottle.

5) Clinique Happy™ For Men Cologne Spray

The Happy™ For Men scent is a cool and refreshing perfume with a hint of citrus. This Clinique fragrance opens with top notes of lime, green notes, mandarin orange, lemon, and sea, which are nicely combined with middle notes of freesia, jasmine, lily of the valley, and rose.

Finally, the perfume is wrapped up with cypress, musk, guaiac wood, and cedar for the base notes.

This Clinique fragrance will cost you $94 for a 100ml bottle.

6) Clinique Happy Heart™ Eau de Parfum Spray

The Happy Heart™ scent comes with the top note of mandarin orange, which is complimented with a middle note of water hyacinth. Finally, the base note of white wood finishes up this scent. As the name suggests, this distinctive combination is likely to make your heart happy.

This perfume is marked with a $105 price label for 100ml.

7) Clinique My Happy™ Indigo Mist

The Clinique My Happy™ Indigo Mist offers a cool and charismatic fragrance. This Indigo Mist was introduced in 2021. The fragrance is characterized by the keynotes of bluebells, melon and violet leaf, cashmeran, and orris root.

The aroma of this Indigo Mist is highlighted on the brand’s site as following:

“Fresh like morning dew. Run through spring fields after a rainshower. Bluebells, wet green notes of melon and Violet leaf, Cashmeran and Orris root. A refreshing scent to wear alone or layer.”

This Clinique fragrance is marked with a $32 price label for 15ml.

These are the seven best Clinique fragrances that one can consider buying to elevate their perfume collection. All of the aforementioned scents are easily accessible via the online sites of Clinique.