6 Best Azzaro fragrances to avail in 2024

Azzaro fragrances have been a popular choice among perfume connoisseurs and regular users alike. The brand offers an extensive perfume range for both males and females.

Established by Tunisian-born Silician designer Loris Azzaro, the brand epitomizes the classic Mediterranean lifestyle. Azzaro rose to fame in the late 1960s for his striking and provocative fashion designs before stepping into the world of perfumes.

The label's inaugural scent, Azzaro Couture, was unveiled in 1975, marking its entry into the world of perfumes with a feminine scent. This was followed by Azzaro Pour Homme in 1978, the brand's first fragrance for men. From these humble beginnings, Azzaro has grown into one of the most popular fragrance houses in the world.

For those seeking a strong aroma with a touch of modernity, the brand offers a selection of the finest colognes. Azzaro fragrances exude a youthful, self-assured, and powerful aroma with a hint of sweetness that makes them more appealing to the wearers.

1) Azzaro The Most Wanted Parfum

The Most Wanted by Azzaro is a bold and powerful fragrance designed for men. Debuted in 2022, it boasts a captivating Woody Spicy aroma that exudes confidence and sophistication.

The top note of this Azzaro fragrance is red ginger, and the middle note is incandescent wood. Finally, the fragrance is completed with the base note of Bourbon Vanilla.

Price: $96.99 for 3.4 oz (Walmart)

2) Azzaro Chrome Eau de Toilette for Men

Azzaro Chrome is a men's scent with a zesty, fragrant citrus note. A touch of woodsy fir resin enhances the zesty bergamot and sage aroma.

A top note of bergamot harmonizes with a middle note of sage in this Azzaro fragrance. The final note, Fir Resin's base note, unites the whole.

Price: $39.47 for 1.7 fl. oz. (Walmart)

3) Azzaro Pour Homme Eau De Toilette

The woodsy aroma of this Azzaro men's perfume lingers long and powerfully after wear. Azzaro Pour Homme Eau De Toilette comes with a blend of woodsy, citrus, vetiver, patchouli, and leather notes that characterize this invigorating men's fragrance.

The formula of this Azzaro fragrance is long-lasting, so it won't wash off one's body during the day. Aromas of Caraway, Iris, Lavender, Clary Sage, Basil, Star Anise, Bergamot, and Lemon make up the most prominent notes in this fragrance.

Sandalwood, Juniper Berries, Patchouli, Vetiver, Cedar, and Cardamom enchant the wearer in the middle notes that follow. At last, the fragrance is completed with the right base notes: leather, tonka bean, amber, and musk.

Price: $37.99 for 3.4 fl. oz. (Walmart)

4) Azzaro Sport Eau De Toilette

Azzaro Sport Eau de Toilette features a sleek and contemporary bottle design housing a blend of grapefruit, clary sage, sandalwood, and tonka bean notes.

A mix of grapefruit and sandalwood creates a middle note. In the end, it's all held together by the Clary Sage base note.

Price: $23.70 for 3.4 fl. oz. (Walmart)

5) Mademoiselle Azzaro

Mademoiselle by Azzaro is a Floral Fruity fragrance for women, introduced in 2015.

The fragrance embodies the essence of a Parisian lady fantasizes about. She loves to take strolls around the streets and relax on café patios, and this fragrance brings back fond memories of those days. Fragrant and airy like a couture garment, this scent is youthful, carefree, and stylish.

Price: $27.49 for 1.7 fl. oz. (Amazon)

6) Azzaro Wanted by Night

This men's Eau de Parfum takes its cues from Loris Azzaro's all-night web of the 1970s, evoking the spirit of those wild, late-night parties.

Azzaro's Wanted by Night, released in 2018, offers a captivating Woody Spicy aroma crafted by Michel Girard and Quentin Bisch.

Cinnamon, Mandarin Orange, Lavender, and Lemon make up the top notes, while Incense, Cumin, Red Cedar, Fruity Notes, and Tobacco make up the middle notes. Finally, Leather, Benzoin, Cypress, Patchouli, Iso E Super, and Tobacco are the base notes of this Azzaro fragrance.

Price: $79.99 for 3.4oz (Walmart)

These are some of the best Azzaro fragrances that individuals can consider adding to their collection in 2024. They are available for purchase from online retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.