5 Best hazelnut fragrances to avail in 2024

Hazelnut is normally associated with chocolates, but little do you know that this nut contributes to the making of many widely loved hazelnut fragrances. All nuts from the genus Corylus, but notably those from the Corylus avellana tree, are considered hazelnuts since they are a type of tree fruit.

The versatile hazelnut is a staple in many recipes, from sweet treats to breakfast cereals like muesli and baked goods. People can find them in praline, chocolate truffles, chocolate bars, hazelnut cocoa spreads, and other confections made with chocolate.

Hazelnut has a rich, sweet, and nutty smell, which offers a remarkable aroma to hazelnut fragrances offered by many popular perfume brands across the globe. The most gourmand hazelnut note is offered by roasted hazelnut, which quickly conjures up visions of rich sweets and mugs of hot chocolate.

Therefore, this adds more appeal to hazelnut fragrances being offered by multiple brands, including Valentino, Paco Rabanne, and more.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few products, let us know your views in the comments.

More details about the five best hazelnut fragrances to look for in 2024

Here’s a rundown of five best hazelnut fragrances to get this year:

Valentino Uomo Eau De Toilette

Hermetica Paris Sandalsun

Jousset Parfums Le Gourmand

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Lucky

Amouage Guidance

1) Valentino Uomo Eau De Toilette

Add a little extra magic to the daily routine with Valentino Uomo Eau De Toilette. A woodsy aroma will remain on one's skin for hours after wearing this perfume, which is blended with bergamot, hazelnut, and cedar. Plus, the user will feel refreshed all day long thanks to the Prada scent, which also prevents body odor.

Bergamot and myrtle are the top notes in this hazelnut scent. The middle notes of roasted coffee beans, chocolate, and hazelnut come next. Last but not least, this fragrance is finished off with base notes of cedar and leather.

Made exclusively for men, this hazelnut fragrance is sure to turn heads.

Price: $75 for 100 ml (3.4 fl. oz.)

2) Hermetica Paris Sandalsun

Sandalsun Eau De Parfum honors the sun's radiance and warmth. The scent is a delicate mush of vanilla, hazelnut, and the creamy smell of sandalwood. As pleasant as a summer day spent lounging in the sun, Sandalsun discovers the forest's softer side.

A blend of hazelnut and bergamot essence at the top and vanilla, cacao, and heliotrope in the middle creates a pleasant aroma. Lastly, this hazelnut scent is built over a foundation of sandalwood essence, myrrh essence, and musk.

Price: $215 for 100 ml

3) Jousset Parfums Le Gourmand

This hazelnut fragrance offers a special experience that will take one on a sensory journey to a bakery. It brings the aroma of freshly baked goods, which is likely to entice the user with a feeling of cheerfulness. Carefully formulated to capture the spirit of a bakery and the scent of freshly baked bread, it is the highest-quality gourmand fragrance ever made.

The wearer can soak themselves in the irresistible aroma of Le Gourmand and enjoy the tantalizing notes that enhance the everyday routine and distinctive style. Anyone who loves the warm, comforting aroma of a bakery will adore this fragrance.

Price: €139 for 50 ml (around $150)

4) Paco Rabanne 1 Million Lucky

Eau De Toilette 1 Million Lucky by Paco Rabanne is a scent that arouses emotions. Addictive hazelnut is personified in this popular perfume. A burst of tangy, verdant plum follows, the melody of which is both refreshing and juicy. The cedarwood's intensity complements the robust patchouli and amber wood aromas. It's an exciting experience, enhanced by the sensual fragrance.

Hazelnut accord is featured at the top, with green plum, grapefruit, and bergamot making up the middle notes. Patchouli, white cedar, vanilla, and amber make up the base notes in the end.

Price: $119 for 100 ml (3.4 fl. oz.)

5) Amouage Guidance

Guidance has a mesmerizing and fresh take on the Amouage triad—rose, frankincense, and ambergris.

The top notes of this Guidance perfume are a mix of pear, frankincense, and hazelnut, while the middle notes are saffron, rose, jasmine sambac, and osmanthus. Finally, this fragrance is completed with base notes of vanilla, ambergris, cistus, and sandalwood.

Price: $360 for 100 ml

Related article: 5 Best nutmeg fragrances to avail in 2024

These are the five best hazelnut fragrances that one can look out for this year. Interested readers can find the abovementioned fragrances on their respective brand websites, alongside some other retailers.