7 Best saffron fragrances to avail in 2024

These days, saffron isn't only used in the kitchen; it also creates an incredibly exotic saffron fragrance. Given that saffron fragrances have just lately become trendy, companies of all sizes have been making colognes and perfumes with saffron notes for quite some time.

The luxurious aroma of this perennial herb helps uplift the wearer's spirit and soothe their mind, thanks to its enticing flavor and relaxing properties. The complex aroma of saffron is one of its many appealing qualities. Saffron includes a wide range of flavors, including hot and spicy, rich and herbaceous, woodsy and earthy, and faint undertones of sweetness.

Although saffron is a powerful spice all by itself, it pairs well with other scents such as sandalwood, cherry, amber, jasmine, rose, vanilla, and cedar.

More details about the seven best saffron fragrances to avail of in 2024

Here’s a rundown of seven best saffron frangrances to look out for this year:

BYREDO Black Saffron Eau De Parfum

Tom Ford Café Rose Eau De Parfum

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Le Parfum

Aesop Gloam Eau De Parfum

Dossier - Ambery Saffron

ZARA - Magnificently Dubai

Maison Francis Kurkdjia - Baccarat Rouge 540

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few fragrances, let us know your views.

1) BYREDO Black Saffron Eau De Parfum

Saffron is the most auspicious color in India, and it is often linked to fire. Wearing saffron garments is a sign of detachment from worldly concerns, ideas, and pleasures for Hindu monks and sages.

The top notes of juniper berries, pomelo, and saffron are beautifully complimented by the middle notes of black violet, cristal rose, and accord cuir. This saffron fragrance is finished with the base notes of vetiver, raspberry, and blonde woods.

Price: $225 for 1.7 oz./50ml

2) Tom Ford Café Rose Eau De Parfum

Tom Ford's Cafe Rose is a masculine and feminine chypre floral perfume. In 2012, Cafe Rose was officially launched.

The perfume delicately incorporates coffee notes to give depth and warmth to the typically ladylike rose. Accompanying the graceful rose note, the rich, indolic, civet-like coffee notes lend a touch of darkness and menace, which is intensified by the woodsy and patchouli undertones.

Saffron, a traditional Middle Eastern spice blend often used with rose, adds a touch of warmth and velvety richness to Café Noir.

Saffron, black pepper, and May rose form the top notes. The middle notes are Turkish rose, Bulgarian rose, and coffee. Finally, everything is tied together with base notes of incense, amber, sandalwood, and patchouli.

Price: $353.80 for 3.4 fl. oz./100 ml (Amazon)

3) Yves Saint Laurent Libre Le Parfum

An opulent, spicy take on the traditional eau de parfum, Libre Le Parfum leaves an everlasting trail of flowers in its wake. Yves Saint Laurent Beauty's Ourika Community Garden contributes to the most potent and enduring floral fragrance for ladies, enhancing it with lavender, orange blossom, and a unique, cozy saffron accord.

The amber-colored fire flowers are held in this distinctive couture Libre bottle, which is created like a piece of couture jewelry with hints of gold.

The top notes of bergamot, mandarin, ginger, and saffron accord first draw your attention. Followed by the orange blossom, diva lavender heart, and lavandin heart tones that form the middle note. Finally, the base note with vanilla bourbon, honey accord, and vetiver completes this saffron fragrance.

Price: $190 for 3.0 oz./90ml

4) Aesop Gloam Eau De Parfum

This saffron fragrance unveils energizing bouquets of flowers, including sugary orange flower, warm jasmine sambac, and a powdery, earthy combination of iris and patchouli, after a striking harmony of spice opens the fragrance.

The key ingredients of the Aesop Gloam Eau De Parfum are saffron, mimosa, and iris. The aromatic spice and floral notes of this saffron fragrance are sure to captivate.

Price- $200 for 1.6 fl oz

5) Dossier Ambery Saffron

The saffron-heavy Ambery Saffron (which takes its cue from MFK's Baccarat Rouge 540) gets off to a roaring start. Perfumers sometimes hesitate to use saffron due to its intensity, but this blend of spicy cedarwood and tempting amber makes up for it.

Ambery saffron is mysterious, earthy, and full of depth, with an enticing spice that is hard to find elsewhere.

The top notes of this fragrance are saffron and orange blossom. Following this, the heart of the perfume mesmerizes with jasmine, plum, and cedarwood middle notes. Lastly, the oakmoss, fir balsam, and amber touches form the base notes of this scent.

Price- $79 for 100ml / 3.4oz

6) ZARA Magnificently Dubai

This saffron fragrance is a delightful ode to the Middle East. The scent is deep, woodsy, warm, and expensive-smelling. This fragrance of magnificent Dubai feels like that of a spice-filled souk where wood and leather goods line every stall.

Nutmeg, saffron, and leather accords are among the ZARA scent notes.

Price: $75.00 (Amazon)

7) Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

The collaboration between Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Baccarat, in honor of the 250th anniversary of the crystal factory, gave rise to Baccarat Rouge 540 eau de parfum.

A poetic alchemy, a compressed and expressive aromatic character, is released by the woodsy aroma. Lightly floral jasmine and vibrant saffron accent the earthy mineral undertones of ambergris and the woodsy undertones of newly chopped cedar.

Price: $325 for 2.4 fl.oz.

These are the seven best saffron fragrances you can add to your collection in 2024.