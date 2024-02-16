Best Tom Ford perfumes: 5 Picks for Men and 5 Picks for Women

Tom Ford perfumes offer an exquisite range of aromas that cater to a variety of occasions. Tagged with higher price labels, these perfumes offer a luxurious sensory experience that is worth the investment for those appreciating fine aromas. The quality ingredients used in Tom Ford perfumes produce a nostalgic aroma for men and women.

Tom Ford is an iconic, award-winning American fashion designer known for his stylish clothes, sensual aromas, and bold, sophisticated designs. Being a celebrity designer, Ford has outfitted many Hollywood stars, with an unending list of Ryan Gosling, Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lopez, and Will Smith topping the chart.

Following 15 years of grand success at Gucci and YSL, he teamed up with former Gucci group president Domenico De Sole and created his brand - Tom Ford perfumes, a luxury aromatic brand. Splitting the fragrance line into two groups, namely, the Signature line and a luxury Private Blend Collection, his first fragrance under the Tom Ford perfumes banner was the timeless Black Orchid EDP.

Tom Ford perfumes: The top 5 masculine picks and 5 feminine picks

Tom Ford perfumes come in an elegant-looking bottle, with refined aroma, adding a hint of glamour to a perfume aficionado's beauty closet. Whether one is a Tom Ford fan or a newbie to this fragrant collection, these signature scents personify their fragrant journey.

The team at Sportskeeda has curated a list of the top 5 masculine and 5 feminine picks of Tom Ford perfumes. Some of the popular fragrances are as follows:

Tom Ford Noir Extreme Men EDP Spray

Tom Ford Grey Vetiver Perfume Spray for Men EDP Spray

Tom Ford Beau De Jour EDP Spray for Men

Tom Ford Beauty Tobacco Vanille EDP for Men

Tom Ford Tuscan Leather EDP for Men

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino EDP Spray for Women

Tom Ford Eau de Soleil Blanc Spray for Women

Tom Ford Metallique Women’s EDP Spray

Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge EDP for Women

Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum Spray for Women

1) Tom Ford Noir Extreme Men EDP Spray

Most popular from the house of Tom Ford perfumes, this EDP exudes masculinity, class, and sensuality. This scent opens with mandarin oil, neroli, saffron, cardamom, nutmeg (top notes), rose absolute, jasmine (heart notes), vanilla, amber, sandalwood, and woody (base notes).

Its sleek black bottle with gold accents complements the aromatic richness, making it a staple in any man's grooming routine.

Price: $100 (Amazon)

2) Tom Ford Grey Vetiver Perfume Spray for Men EDP Spray

This Tom Ford's EDP is perfect for the modern man with an individual style statement. The perfect blend of vibrant notes creates an exquisite and long-stay aroma.

This masculine EDP is a perfect blend of grapefruit, orange blossom (top notes), fresh and citrusy sage, nutmeg, and orris (heart notes) adding a spicy touch. It blends subtly into the base notes of vetiver and amber giving a woody and earthy essence.

Price: $154 (Amazon)

3) Tom Ford Beau De Jour EDP Spray for Men

The citrus-floral combination in this magnificent perfume, which combines a classic and modern blend, produces a distinctive scent.

With dominant lavender, sage, basil, (top notes); bergamot and lavender (heart notes), and patchouli and amber (base notes) give a sensual finish. Bottled in an elegant glass canister, this EDP is a gentleman's perfect fragrant go-to.

Price: $135 (Amazon)

4) Tom Ford Beauty Tobacco Vanille EDP for Men

This EDP for people who value better things in life. With a mix of spicy notes, its keynotes of tobacco leaf, vanilla, cocoa, and tonka beans result in an intoxicating aroma. Thanks to its long-wear formula, this perfume smells amazing from morning till night.

Price: $295 (Saks Fifth Avenue)

5) Tom Ford Tuscan Leather EDP for Men

Tuscan Leather EDP has stood the test of time and for good reason. This phenomenal EDP for men screams sophistication, thanks to its slightly smoky, fruity-leather scent.

With a perfect blend of an incredibly authentic raw leather and suede note, mixed with a nice raspberry sweetness, a whisper of incense, and some woods, this is a thick, bold scent that is best worn in the cooler seasons.

Price: $890 (official website)

6) Tom Ford Neroli Portofino EDP Spray for Women

An exquisite feminine EDP, taking inspiration from the sparkling blue waters, lush foliage, and beautiful landscapes of the Italian Riviera, this scent is the traditional citrus aroma's modern interpretation.

Featuring the keynotes of neroli, bergamot, and Sicilian lemon (top notes); Tunisian neroli, orange blossom, and jasmine (heart note) and amber, musk, and angelica (base note), this warm and sensual is perfect for a confident woman.

Price: $185 (Sephora)

7) Tom Ford Eau de Soleil Blanc Spray for Women

The ultimate luxury of Tom Ford Eau de Soleil Blanc Spray, is perfect for wearing on sun-kissed mornings, or starry nights, guaranteeing to turn heads.

With a perfect blend of bergamot, orange blossom, and bitter almond (top notes); ylang-ylang, jasmine, and tuberose (heart notes), and coconut, vanilla, and tonka beans (base notes), this feminine EDP adds hints of sweetness and sensuality.

Price: $185 (Saks Fifth Avenue)

8) Tom Ford Metallique Women’s EDP Spray

This Tom Ford Metallique Women EDP Spray, an elegant floral and spicy blend adds a touch of glamor to a perfume enthusiast's dressing table.

Its long-lasting formula is assembled with bergamot and pink pepper (top notes) perfectly balanced with heliotrope and jasmine (heart notes). The EDP finishes with vanilla, sandalwood, and amber (base notes) to add sensuality to the fragrance, which is perfect for formal and casual wear.

Price: $112 (Amazon)

9) Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge EDP for Women

Leaving the perfumer feeling confident and empowered, this luxurious EDP is perfect for those making an aromatic statement.

With jasmine, ylang-ylang, and spicy notes' blend, this fragrance is both floral and warm. This scent is long-lasting, bottled in an elegant-looking glass canister, and the perfect add-on to any woman's perfume collectibles.

Price: $218 (Amazon)

10) Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum Spray for Women

Purely feminine and sensual, this mystique EDP, with its floral and spicy blends, this fragrance is designed for the modern woman in love with opulence.

Perfect for any event, the keynotes of black truffle, ylang-ylang, and bergamot (top notes); black orchid, black plum, and lotus wood (heart notes) and vanilla, patchouli, and balsam (base notes) complete this unforgettable aromatic EDP.

Price: $190 (Saks Fifth Avenue)

Tom Ford perfumes could be a worthwhile luxury for perfume connoisseurs willing to spend on any particular smell. These five choices, five for ladies, and five for males Tom Ford fragrances are available for purchase on the official websites as well as on e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Sephora, and Saks Fifth Avenue.