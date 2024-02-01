10 Body Shop perfumes that are budget-friendly

The Body Shop perfumes have always been dedicated to protecting the environment. This beauty brand offers an exquisite range of budget-friendly perfumes that cater to a variety of preferences and tastes.

Right from floral, fruity, woody, and musky aromas, these Body Shop perfumes' affordable price point allows a perfume enthusiast to indulge in multiple options without spending much cash.

In recent years, The Body Shop has grown globally due to its superior quality. With a good number of budget-friendly men, women, and unisex perfumes in its arsenal, the beauty brand is committed to using ethically sourced ingredients, making these perfumes not only pocket-friendly but also environmentally conscious.

10 affordable Body Shop perfumes worth a buy

Body Shop perfumes can be advantageous for countless occasions. From romantic date nights to sports, these budget-friendly options will give a perfumer the confidence to carry out their activities. Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has curated a collection of 10 budget-friendly Body Shop perfumes to let a scent seeker experience an aromatic world in real life.

1) The Body Shop: White Musk for Women

This EDT has long been considered a classic, thanks to its unique style and undertones of sensuality and purity. This is a refreshing aroma designed specifically for the summer. Its core components, which include galbanum, musk, rose, jasmine, and vetiver, appeal to the perfumer's senses while providing moderate longevity.

Price: $32.80 (Amazon)

2) The Body Shop: Javari

The Body Shop: Javari Eau de Toilette (Image via Body Shop)

This Body Shop scent is all about cinnamon and pepper. Crafted for men, this perfume contains bergamot, sage, lavender, cinnamon, mint, nutmeg, and pepper. This masterful blend is perfect for use on autumn or winter nights.

Price: $99.95 (eBay)

3) The Body Shop: Black Musk Night Bloom

This perfume for women was crafted with the perfect blend of red fruits, sandalwood, patchouli, cedarwood, and vanilla keynotes. It maintains the pleasant floral-fruity perfume that women cherish. This Body Shop scent works best in the springtime; a few sprinkles on the pulse points can turn heads.

Price:$ 13.01 (Official website)

4) The Body Shop: White Musk For Men

The White Musk for Men Body Shop perfume belongs to the woody olfactory family. It has a musky, aromatic composition that emits a sensual aroma. Opening with lavender, geranium, and jasmine, along with vetiver, tonka bean, musk, and sandalwood keynotes, this is a fairly balanced masculine perfume.

Price: $69.99 (Amazon)

5) The Body Shop: Red Musk

The Body Shop: Red Musk Eau de Toilette (Image via Body Shop)

This is one of The Body Shop’s most intimate feminine perfumes, with a captivating aroma. Red Musk, a creation of Corinne Cachen, has strong tobacco, musk, and pepper notes that allow the perfumer to express their originality. This basic blend of different sensual notes is a perfect standout during winter, with a not-too-overpowering scent.

Price: $69.98 (eBay)

6) The Body Shop: White Musk Intrigue

The Body Shop: White Musk Intrigue Eau de Parfum

White Musk Intrigue, an addictive feminine Body Shop EDP launched in 2008, features notes such as gooseberry, musk, rose, heliotrope, amber, patchouli, and wood. With a smooth trail, this perfume keeps the perfumer desiring more. Owing to its mysterious aroma, Intrigue is a perfect autumn perfume for women.

Price: $49.99 (eBay)

7) The Body Shop: Altaro

The Body Shop: Altaro EDT (Image via Body Shop)

Altaro EDT, one of the most sophisticated scents from the cosmetics brand name Body Shop, was created specifically for office-going women. Featuring notes of musk, amber, vanilla, cinnamon, and aldehydes, this is the perfect winter feminine perfume.

Price: $49.99 (eBay)

8) The Body Shop: White Musk Sport

The masculine EDT ‘White Musk Sport' falls under the citrus olfactory family. With a good balance between citrus and woody notes, it opens with an amalgamation of Amalfi lemon and grapefruit, rosemary, geranium, and orange blossom.

This masculine perfume concludes with vetiver, leather, and amber notes, creating a very good balance that suits many men's personalities.

Price: $69.99 (Amazon)

9) The Body Shop: Amber Oud

The Body Shop: Amber Oud (Image via Body Shop)

This is a unisex fragrance that has a high concentration of amber as its keynote. Composed of myrrh, vetiver, patchouli, cedar, Oud wood, and amber, its additional components work well together to create a long-lasting perfume. This perfume is perfect for the fall or winter, with a slightly heavy trail.

Price: $40.25 (Walmart)

10) The Body Shop: Activist

This is a spicy Eau de toilette with a good mix of woody and citrus notes, along with spices, green grass, and amber. With spices and amber artfully blending in the fragrance, it exudes a rather attractive aroma ideal for evening special events. This Body Shop is perfect for winter or autumn nights, giving a heavy trail.

Price: $94.98 (eBay)

These 10 budget-friendly Body Shop perfumes are all cruelty-free and sustainably made for both men and women, keeping their naturalistic aesthetic intact. Those interested can purchase these from the beauty label's in-house site or e-commerce retail outlets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Are all Body Shop perfumes budget-friendly?

Yes, Body Shop perfumes are mostly budget-friendly without compromising on fragrance quality.

2) What types of fragrances do Body Shop perfumes offer?

The beauty brand Body Shop has a diverse range of scents, comprising floral, fruity, woody, and oriental fragrances.

3) Do Body Shop perfumes produce cruelty-free and ethically sourced products?

Yes, Body Shop perfumes are cruelty-free and ethically sourced for conscious consumers.