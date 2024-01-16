7 best affordable perfumes of 2024 for women

In the realm of affordable perfumes for women, 2024 brings forth varied, exquisite aromas that are both pocket-friendly and attractive. Perfume is an essential part of a woman's fragrance closet, but some can also be pocket-pinching. These aromatic treats are a staple in everyone's daily grooming ritual, but they can often come at a high cost.

However, there are affordable perfumes that can heighten a perfume aficionado's scent game without spending much cash and still smell great. These perfumes are curated with high-end components that cater to long-wear.

From Glossier You to NEST New York: 7 best affordable perfumes for women in 2024

Most of the time, a scent-seeker can find designer scents at a discounted cost. When desiring affordable perfumes, it is essential to evaluate the quality of the fragrance and how long it will last.

One way to find affordable perfumes is to look for smaller, lesser-known labels. These perfumes may not have the same label tags as more costly alternatives, but they can still have high-end aromas at a lower price point. Another alternative is to wait for sales or discounts at department stores or online platforms.

Additionally, they can try out fragrances at beauty outlets or receive samples before earmarking a full-size bottle. This allows them to test out various perfumes.

To simplify the scent-seeking process, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of seven affordable perfumes for women worth a try in 2024.

1) Glossier: Glossier You Eau de parfum

With subtle notes of ambrette, ambrox, and musk, this EDP from Glossier is perfect for those who enjoy minimalist yet refined aromas. Its lingering beauty makes it an ideal option for those perfumers seeking a signature fragrance that completes their style flawlessly.

Price: $60 on Glossier

2) Tocca: Cleopatra Eau de Parfum

The Cleopatra EDP from Tocca blends grapefruit, jasmine and patchouli to create a classy aroma. Suitable for special events, it oozes timeless class. With its delightful blend of notes, it offers a truly unique olfactory venture, ideal for those seeking luxury.

Price: $80 on Nordstrom

3) MIX:BAR EDP Perfume: Vanilla Bourbon

The MIX:BAR EDP Perfume in Vanilla Bourbon is a beautiful blend of warm vanilla and soft bourbon, creating a comforting aroma that is perfect for any event. The mix of vanilla and bourbon creates a unique and attractive aroma that is sure to leave a long-lasting impression.

Price: $20 on Target

4) Brown Girl: Jane Bahia Eau de Parfum

This is an exquisite blend of tropical fruits and florals, giving off a vibrant aroma. Every spritz is perfect for daytime or nighttime events or leisurely gatherings, adding a touch of exotic allure to the perfumer's presence.

Price: $62 on Nordstrom

5) Ariana Grande: God Is A Woman, Eau de Parfum

This Eau de parfum is a mesmerizing blend of juicy pear, creamy sandalwood and indulgent Madagascar vanilla. Created for the contemporary woman, this aroma is an incarnation of strength and femininity.

Price: $65 at Ulta Beauty

6) Billie Eilish: Eilish Eau de Parfum

This EDP is a unique concoction of spicy pink pepper, warm amber and captivating bergamot, creating a bold ambience. Perfect for evening affairs, this aroma leaves a long-wearing image with its enigmatic charisma.

Price: $68 at Ulta Beauty

7) NEST: New York Citrine Eau de Parfum Spray

A sparkling blend of citrus and floral notes, this Eau de parfum evokes a sense of freshness and vibrancy. This EDP is perfect for any event; this scent exudes bright and uplifting magic.

Price: $76 at Nordstrom

These seven affordable perfumes for women in 2024 brim with beautiful aromas that cater to a diverse spectrum of tastes and events. Perfume cognoscenti can purchase any of these from their official websites or e-commerce sites like Amazon, Nordstrom and Ulta Beauty.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Are these affordable fragrances long-wearing?

Yes, these affordable perfumes are formulated to provide long-lasting fragrance.

2) Can these affordable perfumes be gifted to loved ones?

These pocket-friendly perfumes make for unique gifts, permitting perfume enthusiasts to share the joy of lovely aromas.

3) Do these inexpensive aromas come in travel-friendly packages?

Most of these perfumes are obtainable in compact sizes, making them suitable for travel and on-the-go touch-ups.