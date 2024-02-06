10 Best Smoky fragrances for men and women

Smoky fragrances, considered one of the most suitable perfumes in the aromatic family, are a perfect add-on for many perfume enthusiasts during the fall and winter months. They can bewitch the perfumer's surroundings with typical strong notes like cade, birch, and vetiver. Other common notes found in smoky fragrances include wood smoke, leather, tobacco, oud, and various spices, contributing to their distinct aroma.

Smoky fragrances for men and women can be enjoyed by individuals of any gender for their unique olfactory experience. These unisex smoky fragrances are adaptable and are a perfect fit for day or evening wear, depending on the specific notes and the individual's preference.

10 Best and most popular smoky fragrances for men and women

Contrary to what most perfumers believe, smoky fragrances are a perfect fit for both men and women. Though they have a winter-dominated aroma, smoky fragrances can also be enjoyed during other seasons.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the 10 best and most popular smoky fragrances for men and women, which is the right choice for a perfume lover.

Tom Ford - Private Blend Tobacco Vanille

Initio Parfums - Blessed Baraka

Tom Ford – Tuscan Leather

Amouage – Interlude Man

Mancera - Red Tobacco

Etat Libre d'Orange – Rien

Creed – Tabarome

Guru Perfumes - Sensation

Maison Martin Margiela - By the Fireplace

Alghabra Parfums - Istanbul's Soul

1) Tom Ford: Private Blend Tobacco Vanille

Crafted with the perfect spice and amber, this 2007-launched EDP by Olivier Gillotin brings out the perfumer's masculine character.

The smell of tobacco and spice dominates the top notes, along with vanilla, cacao, tonka bean, while tobacco blossom is in the middle, with dried fruits and woody base notes. This unisex EDP is a potent fragrance enticing the user's olfactory nerves.

Price: $425 (Official website)

2) Initio Parfums: Blessed Baraka

The smoky EDP, Blessed Baraka by Initio Parfums' Alberto Morillas was launched in 2015. It is the perfect amalgamation of amber, musk, and sandalwood notes that complement an intoxicating bittersweet potion. This EDP's smoky-sweet aroma captivates the nose around the perfumer, leaving behind a long-lasting trail.

Price: $365 (Official website)

3) Tom Ford: Tuscan Leather

A classical leathery scent with a touch of luxurious raspberries is not only fit for men in love with the smell of a brand-new leather garment but also likes to leave a lasting impression.

Introduced in classy packaging in 2007, with the top notes of raspberry, saffron, and thyme; middle notes of olibanum and jasmine; and base notes of leather, suede, woody notes, and amber, this EDP brings out the perfect perfume blend.

Price: $850 (Official website)

4) Amouage: Interlude Man

With Pierre Negrin the nose behind this unisex EDP, Interlude Man by Amouage, has a strong amber woody aroma. It is bottled in an elegant midnight blue bottle with gold decoration.

The top notes of oregano, pepper, and bergamot mixed with the middle notes of incense, opoponax, amber, and labdanum and leather, agarwood, sandalwood, and patchouli as the base notes make this brilliant long-stay smoky aroma.

Price: $360 (Official website)

5) Mancera: Red Tobacco

Specially crafted for a man exploring a new smoky fragrance or a beautiful lady daring to swap to a more spicy-smoky perfume, Red Tobacco is worth considering. Launched in 2017 by the Mancera brand, this EDP is a blend of woody and spicy aromas.

The top notes include mixed cinnamon, agarwood, incense, saffron, nutmeg, green apple, and white pear, empowered by the mid notes of patchouli and jasmine blended with the base notes of tobacco, Madagascar vanilla, amber, sandalwood, guaiac wood, white musk, and Haitian vetiver.

Price: $180 (Amazon)

6) Etat Libre d'Orange: Rien

Rien by Etat Libre d'Orange is a unisex, smoky fragrance that Antoine Lie developed. Aside from having a unisex, smoky smell, this EDP clings to the body for a long time.

Consisting of complex yet strong notes of leather, incense, aldehydes, patchouli, styrax, oakmoss, amber, labdanum, iris, black pepper, cumin, and rose, this EDP is a head-turner.

Price: $168 (Official website)

7) Creed: Tabarome

Tabarome, a creation of a love for brandy and cigars, showcases the athletic physique of a man.

Launched in 2000 by Olivier Creed, this EDP comprises the top notes of bergamot and tangerine; heart notes of ginger; and base notes of tobacco, sandalwood, ambergris, leather, and patchouli.

Price: $460 (Amazon)

8) Guru Perfumes: Sensation

Sensation by Guru Perfumes brings out the spicy ambiance of a perfect smoky-flavored EDP.

Bottled in an attractive-looking canister, this unisex EDP has well-blended top notes of spices and tobacco leaf, carefully mixed with the middle notes of vanilla, cacao pod, tonka bean, and tobacco blossom, together with base notes of woody and dried fruits.

Price: $98.97 (Walmart)

9) Maison Martin Margiela: By the Fireplace

Captivating every perfume enthusiast with its woody fragrance, By the Fireplace by Maison Martin Margiela has a unique smell of ash and sugary vanilla.

With Marie Salamagne as the nose behind this widespread smell, this EDP has top notes of cloves, pink pepper, and orange blossom; heart notes of chestnut, guaiac wood, and juniper; and the base notes of vanilla, Peru balsam, and cashmeran.

Price: $160 (Official website)

10) Alghabra Parfums: Istanbul's Soul

Turkey's narrow strait Bosporus is the inspiration behind Istanbul's Soul; this smoky-spicy unisex perfume combines smokiness and relaxation.

Well-blended with top notes of incense, spicy notes, pepper, and geranium; middle notes of patchouli, cypriol oil or nagarmotha, and cedar; base notes of amber, tonka bean, guaiac wood, benzoin, and sandalwood, this EDP has a strong smoky smell.

Price: $222.48 (eBay)

These 10 smoky fragrances for men and women can become a perfume enthusiast's companion for long hours, days, and weeks. These unisex smoky fragrances can be purchased from these brand's in-house sites and e-commerce sites.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Do all unisex smoky fragrances work well in all seasons?

Unisex smoky fragrances are ideal for the fall and winter months due to their warm and cozy aroma.

2) Can smoky fragrances be worn only on formal occasions?

Yes, smoky fragrances add a sophisticated air to formal occasions and special events.

3) Is there any best way to apply smoky fragrances for a long-lasting aroma?

For a long-lasting scent, smoky fragrances should be applied to the pulse points like the wrists, neck, and chest, and follow up by applying a body lotion or oil for enhanced longevity.