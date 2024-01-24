11 Best cinnamon perfumes to smell heavenly every day

Cinnamon perfumes, a not-so-common fragrance, have created quite an impression in the perfume industry in recent times. This aromatic delight comes in varied forms, like Eau de Parfums, Eau de Toilette, Eau de Colognes, and Oud fragrances. Comprising a subtle hint of spice, cinnamon perfumes cater to a variety of options to suit a perfume enthusiast's personal preference.

With every sprinkle, a perfume enthusiast can immerse themselves in the comforting essence of cinnamon and experience the joy of carrying the cinnamon perfumes' spicy aroma as their signature scent.

Thus, cinnamon perfumes can be a go-to for many scent-seekers in search of distinctive fragrant delights.

11 heavenly cinnamon perfumes for daily use

The spicy aroma of cinnamon is not unknown to most, especially those on the lookout for unique olfactory ventures. The smell of cinnamon is usually a familiar one for most people since childhood, owing to the memory of sweet treats or just a spice rack. However, it isn’t used all too often as one of the main attractions in perfume.

Team Sportskeeda has thus curated a list of the eleven best cinnamon perfumes.

Kilian: Angels’ Share

Christian Dior: Dolce Vita For Women Eau de toilette

Estee Lauder: Youth Dew Eau de parfum

Demeter: Cinnamon Bun Cologne Spray

Tom Ford: Plum Japonais Eau de parfum

Creed: Original Santal Millesime Spray

Herods: Parfums de Marly Men’s Eau de parfum

Lôlítá Lémpícká: L de Lôlítá Lémpícká Eau De Parfum Spray

Montale: Honey Aoud

Frederic Malle: Musc Ravageur

Diptyque: L’eau Eau de toilette

Read more: 10 Best peach perfumes for a playful scent

1) Kilian: Angels’ Share

This unisex Eau de Parfum is an exquisite blend of sweet notes with grounded cinnamon. It opens with cognac, oak, and tonka bean, with the cognac blending into the sour apple. Later, it slowly mixes with cinnamon, creating a truly divine aroma.

The hints of praline and vanilla are an add-on to the cinnamon, settling into a warm essence similar to that of a cognac-infused oak barrel.

Price: $134 (Amazon)

2) Christian Dior: Dolce Vita For Women Eau de toilette

Released in the 90s by Dolce Vita, this feminine EDT is a bit spicy, catering to a warm and sweet aroma.

The keynotes of peach, sandalwood, cinnamon, and cardamom create this aromatic effect, along with other notes. The end note is woody with a rosewood finish that goes well with the sandalwood note. The hearty notes of cardamom and cinnamon give it a spicy kick and warmth. This EDT settles on a peach note, oozing with sweetness.

Price: $130 (official website)

3) Estee Lauder: Youth Dew Eau de parfum

A classic powerhouse of aroma, Youth Dew shapes modern-day perfumery. A single spritz is usually enough to hit the wearer with its bold spiciness, thanks to its grounded cinnamon and clove undertones.

The opening notes have cola sweetness, with some light fruits and aldehydes. Hints of smoky incense, balsamic notes, and a sea of warm amber craft this EDP's floral, earthy, and powdery essence.

Price: $26.42 (Amazon)

4) Demeter: Cinnamon Bun Cologne Spray

Demeter, famous for its gourmand scents, caters to fragrance connoisseurs looking for something unique. This is a feminine EDC, courtesy of its self-explanatory aromatic notes.

Similar to freshly baked cinnamon buns, its aroma is favored by perfume lovers who love this specific spice. Further, this EDC is available in a clean glass bottle, making it an inexpensive buy.

Price: $27.46 (Amazon)

5) Tom Ford: Plum Japonais Eau de parfum

With a high-end designer touch, this is a great perfume for those who want a cinnamon blend.

This EDP is a plum-based scent, with plum settling into loads of cinnamon and wood. The aroma is a mix of sweet and tart, with superb spice and a dry finish. Its spicy cinnamon fragrance mingles with dried fruit, which has a delicious spice and a deep woodsy base.

Price: $790 (eBay)

6) Creed: Original Santal Millesime Spray

This woody-spicy aromatic option from the House of Creed features sandalwood, vanilla, and cinnamon as its main notes. The hint of juniper berries, along with vanilla and sandalwood, makes it a soft scent with decent longevity. Finally, its sweet and creamy cinnamon makes it the perfect winter aroma.

Price: $1205 (official website)

7) Herods: Parfums de Marly Men’s Eau de parfum

Herod's Eau de Parfum, a warm, mature, and sexy unisex fragrance, has created an uproar in the perfume industry.

This EDP opens up with an attractive tobacco note, with cinnamon spice, pepper, and earthy patchouli. More masculine, its sweet and spicy aromas play off one another. Further, its cinnamon and pepper pairing caters to its long-lasting aroma, making it a perfect try-on for winters.

Price: $350 (official website)

8) Lôlítá Lémpícká: L de Lôlítá Lémpícká Eau De Parfum Spray

L de Lôlítá Lémpícká is a great EDP and the perfect wintertime wear. This EDP opens up with a rather sharp citrus blend, which will settle and reveal a delicious gourmand perfume.

The citrus notes emphasize vanilla, cinnamon, and tonka bean. It is rich and creamy, with a nice balance of sweet and cinnamon. This EDP develops further with a hint of sweet orange and vanilla, with cinnamon wrapped tightly together.

Price: $62 (Amazon)

9) Montale: Honey Aoud

Honey Aoud is a very loud and bold creation that has a prominent oud note dripping with honey. A great sprinkling of cinnamon notes stays prominent on the user's pulse points, with honey being the major player.

All in all, this has a nice balance of sweetness from vanilla and honey, spice, and dry woody aromas coming up from the base. Further, its smokiness mingles with the oud, and the leather note delivers a wonderful aroma.

Price: $120 (Amazon)

10) Frederic Malle: Musc Ravageur

Specially crafted for the colder months, Musc Ravageur engulfs the wearer with a warm hug of sweet notes and musk.

Vanilla and tonka bean, along with the cinnamon note, make it fresh and somewhat gourmand, but with a musk note infused into all of it. This masculine perfume is more musk-heavy, with cinnamon playing an important role. Likewise, there is a spicy element along with cinnamon, amber, and cloves, which makes this EDP a sensual one.

Price: $340 (official website)

11) Diptyque: L’eau Eau de toilette

This is an exquisite unisex EDT, especially for newbies to the perfume world. This 1968 EDT, curated by Desmond Knox-Leet, has a classic straight aroma spiced with cinnamon and rose notes blended into geranium heart notes. It finally dries down cloves and sandalwood.

Price: $89 (Amazon)

These eleven best cinnamon perfumes can carry a perfume cognoscenti on a nostalgic spicy journey. These cinnamon perfumes are available on their official websites or e-commerce platforms like Amazon and eBay.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Are there any hidden perks of using cinnamon perfumes?

Cinnamon perfumes offer a warm scent with mood-boosting and stress-relieving properties.

2) What is the longevity of cinnamon perfumes?

The longevity of cinnamon perfumes varies anywhere between 4 and 8 hours on the skin.

3) Is there any possibility of layering cinnamon perfumes with other fragrances?

Yes, layering cinnamon perfumes is possible with other fragrances.