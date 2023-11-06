4 best woody fragrances for men in 2023 

Woody fragrances for men are an infallible option in perfumes. They strike the perfect balance, not too strong to overpower the senses, yet not too subtle to go unnoticed.

A woody scent, as the name suggests, is characterized by keynotes and ingredients derived from various woods, leaves, roots, and other natural aromas like spices or minerals.

The epitome of sophistication, woody aromas symbolize masculinity, making it the ideal choice for discerning gentlemen. With its warm and earthy undertones, it presents a well-balanced scent that is captivating without overpowering the perfume seeker's senses.

Whether a formal event or casual outing, woody fragrances are versatile enough to complement any occasion. They strike a harmonious balance between an outdoorsy and refined vibe, making woody fragrances an indispensable element of men's grooming rituals.

Tom Ford, Le Labo Santal 33, and two other top woody fragrances for men that achieve the perfect balance

Many of the top woody fragrances for men stay true to wood-derived perfumes while incorporating layered notes that enhance other scents. Among these are spicy, earthy, aquatic, and woody scents.

Woody fragrances are available for every taste, whether a scent-seeker prefers them for day or night, fruity or floral, or plain and simple. If the user wants to discover their next favorite scent, the curated list below can be the perfect starting point.

1) Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum

This classic fragrance is a must-have for scent enthusiasts, offering a delightful blend of earthy notes. Whether one is just starting to explore woody fragrances or is a seasoned connoisseur, this scent will indeed please.

With the rich essence of rare oud wood (top note), sandalwood oil (heart note), and Chinese pepper (base note), it captures the senses and leaves a lasting impression.

Available for $185 on Sephora and $214 on Walmart, this fragrance offers excellent value for its exceptional quality.

2) Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

The Santal 33 unisex fragrance is designed to captivate any individual with its irresistible scent.

This fragrance features luxurious top notes of aromatic spices, including cardamon and violet accord. The heart notes of iris and ambrox add a touch of sophistication to the scent. Meanwhile, its base notes of cedarwood, sandalwood, and leather provide a comforting and lasting impression.

With a price of $99 on Sephora and $51 on Walmart, this fragrance is an ideal choice for daily use.

3) Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum

Chanel masterfully captures the essence of the earth's woodiness in a refined manner.

The fragrance exudes a fresh and masculine aura, with aromatic Sicilian cedar taking center stage as the top and heart notes. In contrast, the base note is beautifully composed of New Caledonian sandalwood.

Available at $178 on Chanel's official website, this EDP is undoubtedly the epitome of a designer woody fragrance.

4) Cartier Pasha Noir Absolu Eau de Parfum

Bold, sensual, and mysterious, this woody EDP is designed for the man who craves the unexpected. With its distinct notes of burnt wood and caramelized sugar, this scent oozes a deliciously warm and spicy allure.

Purchasable at $138 on Saks Fifth Avenue and $117 at Nordstrom, this Eau de Parfum is undeniably the epitome of the best spicy, woody scents.

Perfume cognoscenti can buy any of the four woody fragrances from their official websites. These aromatic delights are also available at e-commerce platforms like Walmart, Sephora, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Nordstrom.