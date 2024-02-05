7 Best-smelling JPG colognes and perfumes for men 

During the early 1980s, JPG colognes and perfumes for men made a spectacular entrance to the perfume market, thanks to their daring sense of style. Following the fashion brand's male fragrance debut, Le Male Eau de toilette, over 25 years and several limited versions later, JPG colognes and perfumes for men are still hugely favored by connoisseur.

The French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier's JPG colognes and perfumes for men bring aromatic playfulness to the mainstream. Experts believe his lucrative range of masculine colognes and perfumes highlights his classy and refined aromatic venture.

7 Best-smelling and irresistible JPG colognes and perfumes for men

The best-smelling JPG colognes and perfumes for men enjoyed immense commercial success for both their masculine and feminine lines, thanks to their ubiquitous range of scents. Team Sportskeeda has selected seven JPG colognes and perfumes for men that are worth enjoying.

Jean Paul Gaultier: Le Male EDT

Jean Paul Gaultier: Fleur Du Male Eau de cologne

Jean Paul Gaultier: Kocorico EDT

Jean Paul Gaultier: Ultra Male EDT Intense

Jean Paul Gaultier: Le Male Essence De Parfum EDP Intense

Jean Paul Gaultier: Le Male Le Parfum EDP Intense

Jean Paul Gaultier: Scandal Pour Homme EDT

1) Jean Paul Gaultier: Le Male EDT

This runaway best-seller covers the 1995s' sense of uncompromising masculinity, with a daring move towards sweeter fragrances for men. Le Male, a design by Francis Kurkdjian that drew inspiration from the designer's fascination for sailors, starts with the distinct fresh spice of mint. The keynotes of cardamom and bergamot then act as mood enhancers.

With a clean blend of lavender, powdery cinnamon, and warm vanilla, this 90s EDT comes in an attractive-looking glass bottle, which is worth being appreciated for the quirky design alone.

Price: $74.61 (Amazon)

2) Jean Paul Gaultier: Fleur Du Male Eau de Cologne

JPG's Le Male franchise took a different direction with this 2007-launched male EDC. This scent is strong on the florals and draws inspiration from French poet Baudelaire's collection of poetry, Les Fleurs du Mal (The Flowers of Evil).

With a large dose of bitter petitgrain, citrus, neroli, and honeyed orange blossom, chamomile mingles with the powdery, grassy synthetic coumarin, and a pinch of fragrant basil.

Price: $189.63 (eBay)

Read more: 11 Guerlain perfumes for men who love luxury fragrances

3) Jean Paul Gaultier: Kocorico EDT

Resounding the French word for a rooster’s cry, "cock-a-doodle-doo," this masculine EDT, crafted by Olivier Cresp and Annick Menardo, exudes an arresting aroma.

With key notes of fig leaf, raw cacao, and earthy patchouli, this 2011-released EDT balances all with a sweet aroma and earthiness. With the woody undertones of cedar and vetiver, the sweeter Kokorico By Night EDT is also worth considering for your perfume collection.

Price: $95 (Amazon)

4) Jean Paul Gaultier: Ultra Male EDT Intense

This Francis Kurkdjian-created and 2015-launched men's EDT is a spicier and fruity take on the faimilar scent, that keeps the fragrant elements alive.

With lots of sweet and juicy pear aquatic freshness, its citrus notes of bergamot, lemon, and mint add a touch of crisp greenery, while lavender has a clean aroma. Loamy patchouli complements the warm undertones of cinnamon and the vanilla-dominant dry-down to create a rich, woodsy, and powdery flavor.

Price: $109 (Amazon)

5) Jean Paul Gaultier: Le Male Essence De Parfum EDP Intense

Certainly one of the favored Le Male EDPs, Quentin Bisch's 2016-released perfume is an aromatic treat from start to finish.

The opening notes of cardamom, black pepper, bergamot, and artemisia are layered with a creamy leather accord that mixes with lavender and spicy cinnamon. The EDP dries down with vanilla, laced with a sensual and musky aroma.

Price: $249 (Amazon)

Read more: 10 Hermés fragrances for men that are luxurious

6) Jean Paul Gaultier: Le Male Le Parfum EDP Intense

One of the best-selling male fragrances, the Quentin Birsh-created Le Mâle Le Parfum, was released in 2020 to mark its 25th anniversary.

This mature EDP opens with the sweet spice of cardamom, powdery lavender, creamy vanilla, and undertones of woody notes. Staying true to its promise, this male cologne retains its long-lasting, warm, and sensual aroma.

Price: $138 (Amazon)

7) Jean Paul Gaultier: Scandal Pour Homme EDT

Quentin Bisch, Christophe Raynaud, and Nathalie Gracia-Cetto launched Scandal Pour Homme EDT in 2021. This EDT opens with the sweetness of clary sage and mandarin orange notes. It further settles with creamy caramel paired with vanilla-toned tonka beans. This masculine, earthy vetiver, as its drydown, gives a sweet, gourmand overload.

Price: $69.99 (Amazon)

Opening with a crispy-citrusy fragrance, these seven best-smelling JPG colognes and perfumes for men cater to all kinds of perfume cognoscenti. Jean-Paul Gaulitier's in-house website and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and eBay offer these colognes and perfumes for men for purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) How do JPG colognes and perfumes for men smell?

These JPG colognes and perfumes for men mainly comprise lavender and creamy vanilla.

2) What is the approximate lasting power of JPG colognes and perfumes for men?

JPG colognes and perfumes for men last for approximately 8 and 10 hours.

3) Are Jean-Paul Gaultier colognes and perfumes suitable for sensitive skin?

Yes, all Jean-Paul Gaultier colognes and perfumes are suitable for sensitive skin.