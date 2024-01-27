10 Hermés fragrances for men that are luxurious 

If a perfume enthusiast is interested in colognes, Hermés fragrances for men are luxurious and worth exploring. With Jean-Claude Ellena arriving at the designer label in 2004 as their in-house perfumer, their catalog of aromatic offerings rose to the pinnacle, with no looking back. To date, this luxury French designer label has sold almost 120 perfumes.

Hermés made the transition from equestrian riding needs to luxury style and class symbols with ease. Later, the charm around the brand followed them into Hermés fragrances, first launched in 1951 with the scent ‘Eau d’Hermes’, courtesy of Edmond Roudnitska.

Adding many feathers to the cap, Hermés fragrances mainly focus on perfumes for men, catering to their signature style, along with unisex ones.

10 luxurious Hermés fragrances for men

Founded in 1837, Hermés has established itself as a prominent figure in the European perfumery industry, collaborating with renowned labels to craft niche fragrances for men. With a rich history and specialization, the brand has created all sorts of perfumes, right from citrus, floral, woody, and musk aromas.

To let all scent seekers experience the sensation of the Hermés fragrances, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the 10 best Hermés fragrances for men.

Equipage Geranium Eau de Cologne

Terre D’Hermés Eau Intense Vetiver

Rocabar

Eau De Citron Noir

Eau De Pamplemousse Rose

Le Jardin De Monsieur Li

Bel Ami

Voyage d’Hermés

Concentre D’Orange Verte

Terre D’Hermés

1) Equipage Geranium Eau de Cologne

This EDC is part of Hermés’ ‘Collection Les Classiques’, reinterpreting the traditional masculine fragrances of the designer label. Originally released in 1970 by Guy Robert, Equipage is a woody aromatic scent ideal for the transitional spring and fall months for daytime wear.

This EDC from Hermés is the perfect mix of spices, geranium, and sandalwood for a manly aroma with a hint of sensuality. A testimony to the brand's heritage and its secrets, Equipage Geranium is a perfect blend of modern and timeless fragrances.

Price: $177 (Amazon)

2) Terre D’Hermés Eau Intense Vetiver

Launched in 2018, Terre D’Hermés Eau Intense Vetiver men’s perfume choices are wearable all year as a signature daytime cologne. A fresher take on the original Terre D’Hermes cologne, this men's EDC gives the perfumer the vetiver strength with spicy and dry notes' mix.

This EDC opens with bergamot, grapefruit, and lemon as the top notes. It blends into geranium and Sichuan pepper heart notes. Lastly, it melts with amber wood, patchouli, olibanum, and vetiver as the base notes.

Price: $6.99 (eBay)

3) Rocabar

This masculine perfume was launched in 1998 as part of their fall and winter fragrance collections. Perfect for daytime and evening wear, the inspiration for this unique masculine aroma was taken from the Hermes saddlery workshops' horses' blankets.

With a few spritzes, the EDC's top notes of bergamot, coriander, cedar essence, lemon, and juniper and heart notes of cedar, cardamom, carnation, Italian cypress, and violet make this EDC more powerful. With the base notes smelling of benzoin, Canada balsam, oakmoss, patchouli, and vanilla, Hermés EDC is an adventure in the wide-open areas.

Price: $167 (Official website)

4) Eau de Citron Noir

This is one of the best-rated Hermés masculine colognes, highlighting the citrusy aroma for spring and summer wear. This cologne is described by Hermés as offering a ‘unique imprint’, inspired by the vast world around the perfumer.

Inspired by the black lime used in Middle Eastern cuisine to add flavor, the EDC's main notes include black lime, black tea, lemon, citron, and Paraguayan wood.

Price: $143 (Official website)

5) Eau de Pamplemousse Rose

Launched in 2009, this Eau de Cologne is another masculine fragrance by Hermés inspired by the brand's first cologne, ‘Eau d’Orange Verte'. With a refined air, this spring and summer aroma has a citrusy focus.

The nose behind this fragrance, which Jean-Claude Ellena crafts, is sensual yet pleasant to all perfume enthusiasts.

Price: $107 (Official website)

6) Le Jardin de Monsieur Li

2015 launch, this men's fragrance from Hermés has an aromatic citrusy smell that is perfect for wearing during the day in the spring and summer months. This EDC is a harmony poised between reality and the scent seeker's vision.

With the Chinese gardens inspiring this EDC contains notes of greens, apple, mint, jasmine, and kumquat.

Price: $155 (Official website)

7) Bel Ami

Bel Ami, a 1986 fragrance launched with Jean-Louis Sieuzac as the nose, is a definitive fall and winter aroma. The name ‘Bel Ami' is taken from Guy de Maupassant’s novel, and the EDT glorifies the leathery scent with a sensual woody chypre hint.

The top notes of bergamot, cardamom, mandarin orange, lemon, and sage; the heart notes of cedar, basil, orris root, jasmine, and patchouli; and the base notes of coconut, vanilla, amber, vetiver, oakmoss, and leather—Bel Ami is a sophisticated men's fragrance.

Price: $92.99 (Official website)

8) Voyage d’Hermés

Voyage d'Hermés, launched in 2010, is a spring and summer fragrance with a floral musk aroma. This EDC, which represents the link between travel and fashion, grabs attention thanks to its exceptional bottle design by Phillippe Mouqet, which is a representation of movement through travel.

With the perfect application on the user's pulse points, the keynotes of Amalfi lemon, cardamom, spices (top notes), green and floral notes (heart notes), and wood and musk (base notes).

Price: $27.99 (eBay)

9) Concentre D’Orange Verte

This is a citrus perfume for men, with Jean Guichard as the creator. Taking inspiration from the morning dew's moist scent, it is an aroma best reserved for summertime.

With a few spritzes, perfume enthusiasts will notice the freshness of this men's cologne persisting via its orange and woody notes. It further enhances catering to a unique sillage; its base notes focus on oak moss and patchouli.

Price: $104 (Amazon)

10) Terre D’Hermés

Since its launch in 2006, this has been a bestselling Hermes cologne, thanks to its woody and spicy aroma. With Jean-Clause Ellena behind this aromatic creation, this EDC is a signature scent worthy of wearing during the day.

With a few sprinkles, the fragrance lover will smell grapefruit and orange in the top notes, giving course to pepper and pelargonium in the middle notes. Benzoin, cedar, patchouli, and vetiver close down as the base notes of this EDC. Not too overwhelming, this cologne becomes deeper over time as it lingers on the user's skin.

Price: $162 (Official website)

With the right sprinkle at the right pulse point, perfume cognoscenti can cherish these 10 Hermés fragrances for luxurious men. These fragrant jewels can be purchased from the designer label's in-house site or e-commerce platforms like eBay and Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Are all Hermés fragrances ideal for sensitive skin?

Yes, all Hermés fragrances are delicate on sensitive skin.

2) What is the longevity of Hermés fragrances?

Hermés fragrances vary but mostly linger for several hours.

3) Are Hermés fragrances perfect for all-season wear?

Yes, Hermés has a fragrance range perfect for all seasons.