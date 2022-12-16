How Black Tea Benefits Your Health?

Black tea benefits are well-known in traditional medicine. It's among the most consumed beverages in the world. Black tea has a strong flavor and contains more caffeine than other teas.

The leaves come from the Camellia sinensis plant. Tea leaves are rich in antioxidants and other beneficial compounds. Black tea benefits include anti-inflammatory and stimulant properties.

In this article, we will discuss the ways in which black tea can have a positive impact on health.

Nutritional Value of Black Tea

A cup of black tea (roughly 237 grams) contains:

Calories – 2.4 kcal

Carbohydrates – 0.4 grams

Fibre – 0.1 grams

Fats – 0.0. Grams

Proteins – 0.1 grams

It can be observed that black tea is not a good source of macro or micronutrients. It does not have a significant calorific value either. Black tea benefits are largely contributed by the antioxidant compounds present in the leaves, which are also rich in caffeine.

Black Tea Benefits

Naturally occurring compounds present in black tea can have the following health benefits:

1) Fights free radicals

The antioxidant properties of tea leaves are the most important among black tea benefits.

Black tea is exceptionally rich in compounds known as polyphenols, including catechins, theaflavins, and thearubigins. These compounds help remove free radicals and decrease cell damage in the body. That can be useful in the prevention of chronic diseases.

A study published in the journal Lipids in Health and Disease concluded that theaflavins and thearubigins reduced cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Another study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition examined the role of catechins in oolong tea in the reduction of bodyweight and found promising results.

2) May improve heart health

Black tea is rich in another group of antioxidants called flavonoids, which are extremely beneficial for heart health. These compounds can reduce many risk factors for heart disease, including high blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol, high triglyceride levels, and obesity.

A paper published in the journal Advances in Nutrition analyzed the relationship between the consumption of tea and the risk of heart disease and found promising results. Another study published in the journal Heart found similar results. It's advisable to include regular consumption of this beverage to get the most black tea benefits.

3) May improve gut health

Black tea benefits are not just related to cardiovascular health but also gastrointestinal health.

It has been found that polyphenols present in black tea can promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. These beneficial bacteria play a huge role in the maintenance and functioning of the gut.

Not just gut health, these bacteria can also determine the risks associated with several health conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and cancer.

Polyphenols selectively allow certain bacteria to grow and prevent the growth of harmful pathogens due to their anti-bacterial properties.

4) May help reduce blood pressure

A study published in the journal Complimentary Therapies in Medicine found that regular tea intake lowered systolic blood pressure by 4.81 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure by 1.98 mmHg. Several other research groups studying black tea benefits also found similarly promising results.

How to Brew Black Tea?

There are many varieties of black tea, including English Earl Grey and English breakfast. Here's one easy recipe to consider:

Lemon Black Tea Recipe

Adding lemon to black tea can boost black tea benefits.

Ingredients:

Black tea leaves – 2 tbsp

Water – 1 cup

Lemon, medium

Stevia (optional)

Directions:

In a saucepan, take water, and bring it to a boil.

When the water starts to boil, add the loose tea leaves while stirring under medium heat.

Reduce the heat, and boil on a low flame, and let the tea leaves brew well.

Strain the leaves; add lemon juice, and serve hot. You may add stevia for sweetness.

Bottom Line

Black tea benefits include antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, largely contributed by the naturally occurring compounds in tea leaves. It's advised to go for whole tea leaves instant of instant ones to get the most out of black tea benefits.

