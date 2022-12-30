Oolong Tea Benefits: Nutrition, Uses, and More

Some of the most potent oolong tea benefits lie in its ability to provide your body with a variety of antioxidants.

As a type of tea, oolong has been enjoyed in China for centuries. Camellia sinensis, the plant used to make both green and black tea, is also used to make white tea. This is due to slight variations in the tea's preparation.

All other types of tea, including green, black, and oolong, are produced through oxidation. Oolong tea is made by wilting the leaves in the sun and lightly bruising them, while black tea is made by crushing the leaves to increase oxidation. Green tea is made from unprocessed, unoxidised tea leaves. There are many oolong tea benefits, and some of them are discussed below.

Oolong Tea Benefits and More

Oolong tea benefits include being a powerhouse of various antioxidants, similar to those found in black and green teas. Antioxidants are extremely good-for-health nutrients that protect your cells from aging, poor lifestyle choices, and environmental factors. Consuming a variety of antioxidants can potentially prevent many chronic diseases.

Research suggests that oolong tea has stronger antioxidant and antimutagenic properties than the green or black varieties.

Oolong tea benefits include it being a powerhouse of antioxidants (Image via Pexels @Nikolay Osmachko)

1) Protection against diabetes

Tea does help protect the body against diabetes by easing insulin resistance and decreasing inflammation. Although there isn't much specific research on whether oolong tea benefits include that of diabetes control, some studies have shown that it can help lower plasma glucose.

It is believed that the polyphenol antioxidants present in oolong tea can help to maintain normal blood sugar levels, although more research is needed to confirm this.

2) Good for the heart

Consuming foods rich in antioxidants is generally considered good for the heart. Since oolong tea is a powerhouse of antioxidants, drinking it regularly can help you maintain optimum heart health.

Research has shown that tea drinkers generally have lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol, and good heart health. Some studies have specifically shown oolong tea to be good at reducing the chances of heart disease, although more research is needed to confirm the same.

Oolong tea does contain small levels of caffeine, which can raise the blood pressure slightly. However, this caffeine content is just one-fourth the amount present in the same measurement of coffee, hence effects on blood pressure and hypertension will mostly be negligible.

Oolong tea can help in weight management (Image via Pexels @Thought Catalog)

3) Good for your brain

Oolong tea benefits also include its potential to improve brain function, such as cognitive abilities and sleep. Apparently, oolong tea contains a lot of L-theanine, an amino acid that has been linked to improved cognition, better sleep, and a decrease in stress and anxiety.

Additionally, the antioxidants in oolong tea have brain-protective qualities that may aid in preventing neurodegenerative diseases, which are conditions where parts of the nervous system stop functioning. Research is being done into the tea's potential to fend off conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's that are linked to cognitive decline.

4) Can help in weight loss

Tea consumption and weight loss are closely related, as research has suggested a link between the bioactive compounds in tea and weight reduction or the prevention of obesity.

While it has long been thought that tea's antioxidant activity alone is what makes it capable of reducing body fat, new evidence is emerging that highlights tea's capacity to boost enzyme inhibition and antioxidant interactions with gut microbiota in particular may be what's responsible for this ability.

It's important to remember that just because tea's caffeine, appetite-suppressing properties, and antioxidant activities have all been linked to weight loss in studies, it doesn't necessarily mean that drinking a few cups of tea a day will help you lose weight. While it may hasten up your weight loss process if you are following a calorie-deficit diet and workout routine, it is unlikely to help you if you keep consuming more calories than you burn. Check out these teas to lose weight and increase metabolism.

Oolong tea has a negligible amount of calories (Image via Pexels @Mareefe)

Nutrition in Oolong Tea

When brewed, oolong tea (about 2 grams of tea leaves in 8 ounces of water) has the following ingredients:

Calories: 2.4

Carbohydrates: 0.36 grams

Sugar: 0 gram

Protein: 0 grams

Fat: 0 grams

Fiber: 0 grams

Since caffeine is present in oolong tea, drinking too much of it can cause sleeplessness, irritability, and headaches. Caffeine content per serving in oolong tea averages around 38 milligrams, which is well below the recommended daily maximum of 400 milligrams set by health experts.

Antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals are just some of the many oolong tea benefits. You can find small amounts of calcium, magnesium, and potassium in a cup of brewed oolong tea. You can also read about how black tea benefits your health.

Tea polyphenol antioxidants like theaflavins, thearubigins, and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) are what constitute oolong tea benefits. Oolong tea contains the amino acid L-theanine, which has been shown to have positive effects on focus and relaxation.

Poll : 0 votes