13 long-wear Lacoste colognes for him

Established as a fragrance brand, Lacoste Colognes offers aromatic variations for men globally. Lacoste is a fashion brand from France that created an uproar in the aromatic world for a long time. Lacoste colognes are for every man, ranging from casual to intense and from floral to woodsy.

With its age-old green crocodile insignia, Lacoste House is a giant fashion label that all fashion-conscious people recognize. Founded in 1933 by René Lacoste and André Housing, originally Lacoste designed tennis gear—the famous white polo that became a staple in the world, which later expanded in the 1980s.

Later in 1984, owing to their sporting history, Lacoste colognes were released, largely known for their fresh sports perfumes.

13 Lacoste colognes for men for ever-lasting freshness

Since 1984, Lacoste colognes have released over 50 various masculine aromas to date. Perfect for casual to formal settings, Lacoste Colognes has many contributors, including Jean-Michael Duriez, Oliver Cresp, Claude Dir, and many more notable perfumers, for their fragrances. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the top 13 Lacoste colognes for him, ideal for different reasons and occasions.

Lacoste Pour Homme Eau de Toilette for Men

Lacoste L12.12 Blanc Eau de Toilette for Men

Lacoste l’Homme Lacoste Eau de Toilette for Men

Lacoste L! Ve Eau de Toilette for Men

Lacoste L12.12 Magnetic Eau de Lacoste

Lacoste L12.12 Noir Pour Eau de Toilette for Men

Lacoste l’Homme Intense Eau de Toilette for Men

Lacoste Essential Eau de Toilette for Men

Lacoste Challenge Eau de Toilette for Men

Lacoste L.12.12 Rouge Eau De Toilette Spray for Men

Lacoste Essential Sport Eau de Toilette For Men

Lacoste Red (Style In Play) for Men

Lacoste L.12.12 Pour Lui Eau Fraiche Eau de Toilette

1) Lacoste Pour Homme Eau de Toilette for Men

Opening with a fruity aroma, this masculine EDT has a fresh and sweet smell, laced with warm spice.

Its aroma takes on an intoxicating hue as it dries, with notes of creamy vanilla, bergamot, apple, plum, and grapefruit; middle notes consist of cardamom, juniper, pink pepper, and cinnamon; and base notes consist of rum, vanilla, musk, cedar, sandalwood, and labdanum.

Price: $34.99 (Walmart)

2) Lacoste L12.12 Blanc Eau de Toilette for Men

Something wonderful about this EDT for men is that it opens with a grapefruit smell with a subtle white and yellow floral keynote.

Along with its top notes of grapefruit, cardamom, and rosemary; the middle notes of tuberose and ylang-ylang; and the base notes of vetiver, suede, leather, and cedar, this citrusy-floral masculine EDT is ideal for daily wear during the warm season.

Price: $52.39 (Walmart)

Read more: 11 Party colognes for men

3) Lacoste l’Homme Lacoste Eau de Toilette for Men

Rhubarb, which gives Lacoste l'Homme its unusual sweetness, opens with a top note of ginger rhubarb, quince, sweet orange, and mandarin; middle notes include almond, jasmine, ginger, and black pepper; and base notes include musk, vanilla, amber, cedar, and woody notes.

Being a great choice for spring, summer, and autumn, this EDT from Lacoste Colognes is simple and versatile.

Price: $41.90 (Walmart)

4) Lacoste L! Ve Eau de Toilette for Men

Cologne L! Ve from Lacoste is a perfect amalgamation of lemony hints with a watery undertone that creates a fresh aroma. With the top note of Lacoste Ve-lime, the middle notes of watery notes and green notes, and the base note of sweet licorice, this masculine woody EDT is fresh and light.

Price: $45 (Official website)

5) Lacoste L12.12 Magnetic Eau de Lacoste

Opening with fresh notes of flowers and a woody note as its backdrop, this fresh scent is perfect on warm and cool days. This perfume from Lacoste Colognes is perfect for the gym and in the office.

This spring/autumn and summer EDT opens with top notes of juniper, bamboo, and artemisia, followed by tea, violet, and geranium, making for an excellent fragrance for men.

Price: $52.48 (Walmart)

6) Lacoste L12.12 Noir Pour Eau de Toilette for Men

Upon onset of this masculine EDT, watermelon's watery aroma, along with the floral and herbal notes, creates a fresh sensation. Lacoste L12.12 Noir EDT opens with a top note of watermelon; middle notes of lavender, verbena, and basil; and base notes of patchouli, coumarin, cashmere, and dark chocolate.

Price: $32.50 (Walmart)

Read more: 11 Best sports colognes for lasting freshness

7) Lacoste l’Homme Intense Eau de Toilette for Men

Lacoste Intense, with its spicy-fruity aroma, is a great choice for any occasion because it opens with a sour hint and ginger notes.

As the scent develops, top notes include lime, orange, mandarin, grapefruit, quince, and rhubarb; middle notes include almonds, jasmine, pineapple, black pepper, and ginger; and the base notes include amber, musk, cypress oil, akigalo wood, vanilla, and cedar.

Price: $36.11 (Walmart)

8) Lacoste Essential Eau de Toilette for Men

This EDT for men has a green aroma with tomato leaf notes that leave the perfumer feeling relaxed and refreshed.

The top notes of tangerine, tomato leaves, bergamot, and cassia; the middle notes of rose and pepper patchouli; and sandalwood make up the base notes. Perfect for the warm season, this fresh scent is suitable for office and casual settings.

Price: $59 (Amazon)

9) Lacoste Challenge Eau de Toilette for Men

This is an initial fresh aroma of lemon and bergamot, with fruity-fresh mandarin giving the perfume an unexpected spice.

This EDT is great workplace wear, with top notes of bergamot, lemon, and mandarin; the middle notes of violet leaves, lavender, and ginger; and the base notes of teak wood and ebony making up the wonderful aroma.

Price: $53.25 (Walmart)

10) Lacoste L.12.12 Rouge Eau De Toilette Spray for Men

Having a tropical-fruity aroma when dried, with resinous and woody notes, Lacoste L12.12 Rouge opens with top notes of mango, rooibos tea, and mandarin; middle notes of pepper, cardamom, and ginger; and base notes of benzoin, black locust, and woody notes. Being notably sweet, Lacoste colognes' masculine EDT works best in the warm months as daily wear.

Price: $42 (Amazon)

11) Lacoste Essential Sport Eau de Toilette For Men

This EDT has a spicy edge and a wonderful and universal masculine aroma. With its top notes of grapefruit, bergamot, and ginger; middle notes of geranium, nutmeg, juniper, and watery notes; and base notes of patchouli, musk, and vetiver, this scent is best used outdoors during the summer months.

Price: $43.90 (Walmart)

12) Lacoste Red (Style In Play) for Men

A sporty and light masculine fragrance, which opens with a fruity smell of apples and a pleasant freshness, brings a more delicate scent to the mix.

With the top notes of greenwood and thuja; cedar; middle notes of jasmine and pine; and the base notes of white musk, vetiver, and patchouli—this is a warm weather cologne, perfect for workouts, casual meets, and work trips.

Price: $49.99 (Walmart)

Read more: 12 Colognes that women adore on men

13) Lacoste L.12.12 Pour Lui Eau Fraiche Eau de Toilette

Being a perfect match for its color, this Lacoste cologne green has a citrusy smell with a refreshing and subtle aroma.

Perfect for all places, this cologne does not demand attention but leaves the perfumer feeling clean and fresh. This is an overlooked EDC; this is a warm temperature for its cooling ability.

Price: $62.90 (Walmart)

These 13 best Lacoste colognes for him are a fitting choice for most fashionable perfumers. To get the best, perfume cognoscenti can purchase these Lacoste colognes from the fashion brand's website or e-commerce platforms.