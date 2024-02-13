12 Colognes that women adore on men

The power of high-quality men's colognes can never be underestimated, especially when they leave a lasting impression on women. Masculine colognes with enduring scent trails serve as a testament to the wearer's meticulous attention to detail and personal style.

By selecting the right colognes, men can amplify their natural charisma, making their aromatic aura even more irresistible. Whether it's a classic scent or a trendy twist on age-old fragrances, masculine colognes are all about the sensual power of men, leaving a lasting impression around them.

12 Best colognes that women love on men

While choosing colognes, one should consider certain aspects. For instance, the notes of sandalwood on men are truly adored by women, thanks to its manly and seductive aroma. Similarly, the citrusy notes of bergamot and the spicy notes of black pepper cater to a classic and timeless choice for a calming fragrance.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of some of the best masculine colognes that swoon women skillfully.

1) Hugo Boss: Bottled

Hugo Boss: Bottled is an excellent masculine cologne known for its woody notes. A true crowd-puller, thanks to its purity and freshness.

This EDT is well-blended with woody notes like cedar, sandalwood, mahogany, and oakmoss, making it ideal for both casual and formal occasions.

Price: $108.22 (Amazon)

2) Paco Rabanne: 1 Million Eau de Parfum

Launched in 2008, Paco Rabanne’s ‘1 Million’ EDP is a work of art created specifically for nighttime parties.

This EDP has spicy notes perfectly blended with citrus and cinnamon notes, and it has a long-lasting effect of up to 12 hours, leaving a heavy and seductive trail.

Price: $85.07 (Amazon)

3) Dolce & Gabbana: Light Blue for Men

Dolce & Gabbana: Light Blue for Men is known for its citrusy keynotes. It is perfect for the summer and spring days.

This EDT is a perfect blend of keynotes of grapefruit, bergamot, and tangerine that combines with undertones of rosemary, rosewood, and pepper. With an excellent aromatic duration, this EDT leaves a mild, pure, and very prominent trail.

Price: $53.99 (Amazon)

4) Paco Rabanne: Invictus Eau de Toilette

Proven to be one of the most popular in the perfume industry, ‘Invictus’ EDT by the genius Paco Rabanne is known for its citrus and water-powerful keynotes.

Rightly mixed with floral and woody notes, this EDT has, since its launch in 2013, given perfume enthusiasts a lot of natural freshness during spring and summer. This EDT, with aquatic notes along with undertones of grapefruit, tangerine, and patchouli, gives it a malicious touch.

Price: $61.95 (Amazon)

5) Jean Paul Gaultier: Le Male Cologne

After gaining great fame since its launch in 1995, ‘Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier’ is a go-to alternative for many perfumers in search of the limelight. Its vanilla, tonka bean, and cinnamon, with mint and amber hints, add a very peculiar essence to the perfume.

Due to its spicy and floral notes, along with hints of creamy vanilla, this masculine and seductive aroma is perfect for winter and autumn nights.

Price: $74.61 (Amazon)

6) Montblanc: Legend EDP

This utopian fragrance offers luxury for any occasion—a superb combination of aromatic, sweet, and fruity notes.

Perfect for formal meetings and special events, its pineapple, lavender, and red apple keynotes blend with tonka bean. This EDP is versatile daytime wear during the fall and spring.

Price: $98 (Amazon)

7) Armani: Acqua di Gio Pour Homme

This Pour Homme from Armani is great for sun-kissed spring or summer days that leave a soft but noticeable aura.

This fresh Pour Homme contains a wide variety of citrus, aquatic, and floral notes, delicately blending in a natural, fresh, and long-lasting aroma. Its keynotes of bergamot, tangerine, orange, and lemon combine with aquatic and floral notes that provide a very masculine and elegant aroma.

Price: $96.49 (Amazon)

8) Ralph Lauren: Polo Blue

Ralph Lauren Polo Blue is well-liked by women and has a strong masculine hint that manages to grab women's attention.

With citrusy keynotes of mandarins, cucumbers, and melons, along with suede, musk, and basil, this EDT is perfect for summer and spring days, standing out for approximately 8–10 hours.

Price: $135 (Amazon)

9) Bvlgari: Man Terrae Essence Parfum

This masculine perfume is perfect for business meetings or formal events. With its perfect blend of woody notes of white honey, vetiver, floral notes, and bergamot hints, this EDP gives a citrusy aroma that stays on the user's skin for up to 12 hours.

Price: $160 (Official perfume)

10) Dolce & Gabbana The One for Men

This EDP from D&G's colognes section is a feast of every masculine fragrance—a solid choice for men looking for an ideal fragrance.

This EDP adds freshness to a man's fragrant closet with its striking notes of amber, tobacco, and ginger, as well as its undertones of grapefruit and woody details. It is perfect for winter and fall nights with moderate sillage.

Price: $110.37 (Amazon)

11) Armani Code: Giorgio Armani

Armani Code is a delicate mix of leather and citrusy notes, which add class and elegance to a man's fragrance closet.

With exquisite notes of bergamot and lemon combined with its leather note and its undertones of tobacco and star anise, this EDP is perfect for winter nights and has decent sillage, leaving many women interested in the bearer of this incredible scent.

Price: $105 (Official website)

12) Gucci Made to Measure Pour Homme

One of the new colognes from the designer house Gucci, ‘Made to Measure’ Pour Homme, has the most energetic scent.

Due to its plum, lavender, cinnamon, and patchouli notes, combined with leather, this EDT offers a masculine aroma that is full of class and elegance. Perfect for summer or spring nights, its undertones of amber and nutmeg give it great durability.

Price: $379 (Official website)

A perfume enthusiast has the option to buy these 12 popular colognes for men, that are adored by women, from certain e-commerce sites like Amazon and their authorized websites.