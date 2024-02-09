11 Best colognes for men suitable for all occasions

One key to selecting the best colognes for men is to ask whether the fragrance is occasion-appropriate or not. Some masculine colognes with refreshing notes are perfect for everyday wear. Other men’s colognes featuring a trailing seductive aroma are best suited for night outs and date nights.

There are colognes for men that suit every occasion, from spicy to sweet, summery, and subtle. These fragrances are bound to keep a man smelling sharp wherever he is, making an impressive and lasting impression.

From designer to niche fragrances, these best colognes for men make a worthy addition to any fragrance collection.

11 Best colognes for men

1. Dior Sauvage

Sauvage EDT by Christian Dior is inspired by the rawness of nature, which evokes an earthy and woody scent perfect for a man who wants to stand out. Refined without being overpowering, this Dior cologne for men features warm notes of Calabrian bergamot, pepper, amber wood, and ambroxan.

Price: $100 (Sephora)

2. Jo Malone Earl Grey & Cucumber

For men who don't want to overwhelm their surroundings with an intense aroma, the subtle smell of this cologne is perfect for daily use. It’s quiet and sophisticated, with plenty of fresh elements from bergamot, cucumber, jasmine, and beeswax.

It is one of the best colognes for men wanting a discrete, relaxing signature scent to suit all occasions.

Price: $142 (Amazon)

3. Acqua di Parma Colonia

This masculine Acqua di Parma cologne is timeless, elegant, and easily wearable. Its sparkling combination of citrus and woody aroma inspires a refreshing vibe perfect for sunny days. It has notes of citrus, lemon verbena, jasmine, vetiver, and amber combined, creating a charming and universally appealing aroma that lasts.

Price: $74.75 (Amazon)

4. Replica Jazz Club

Men looking for the best cologne for the fall season can consider this EDT from Maison Margiela's Replica fragrance line. Peppery and sweet with notes of sage, rum, vanilla, and tobacco, this cologne is sophisticated and memorable. With strong longevity, it’s designed to leave a long-lasting trail.

Price: $160 (Sephora)

5. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt

This is another of the best colognes for men from Jo Malone, which evokes a sunny vibe. This EDT comes with subtle notes of sage, sea salt, grapefruit, and musk. With decent longevity, it’s a fragrance that fits all men in love with a refreshing, summer-like aroma.

Price: $165 (Jo Malone)

6. Hugo Boss Boss

Boss cologne by Hugo Boss is a cult classic that delivers fruity and citrus top notes of apple, lemon, and plum. With balanced floral and spicy base notes, including sandalwood, geranium, and vetiver, this EDT delivers a timeless, masculine aroma.

Price: $113 (Amazon)

7. Replica By the Fireplace

This is yet another cologne for men from the Replica fragrance collection, which is perfect for spritzing during winter occasions. It starts with a smoky, woody aroma that fades into the rich sweetness of vanilla and red berries. This EDT has a very strong longevity, so a little spritz goes a long way.

Price: $178 (Amazon)

8. St. Johns Bay Rum

This masculine fragrance by St. Johns is a spice bomb without being overpowering. Its notes of cloves, cinnamon, bay leaf, musk, and eucalyptus evoke an old-school and almost Christmas-y aroma.

It is one of the best colognes for men, fit for anyone desiring to smell classic and nostalgic.

Price: $60 (Amazon)

9. Calvin Klein Everyone

This cologne from Calvin Klein evokes a lighthearted spritz thst is perfect as an everyday cologne that can be worn year-round. Its fresh and clean characters are inspired by the uplifting notes of orange and blue tea sitting atop a musky base.

With amber and patchouli as base notes, this EDT gives a double punch of freshness and nostalgia.

Price: $75 (Amazon)

10. Ralph Lauren Polo Black

The best colognes for men from Ralph Lauren, like Polo Black, are fragrances that get one noticed. This Polo cologne, in particular, evokes a timeless, classic aroma that stands the test of time and is perfect for year-round use. Its wearable boldness comes from the fusion of iced mango, lemon, and green effervescent accord with sandalwood, patchouli, and tonka bean.

Price: $99 (Amazon)

11. Hermes H24

Introduced in 2021, H24 EDT by Hermes is bright and radiant, making it one of the best colognes for men searching for a year-round pick. It’s designed for the contemporary man, the first of its kind from the label, with notes of clary sage, narcissus, rosewood, and sclarene.

Price: $105 (Hermes)

These 11 best colognes for men suit every occasion and will help the perfume seeker make an aromatic, lasting impression. These masculine colognes can be purchased from their brand’s official website or retailers like Sephora and Amazon.

