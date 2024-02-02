8 Best colognes for teens in 2024

The best colognes for teens provide a dose of confidence and enhance first impressions for girls and boys in their teen years. For teens with a notoriously fussy fashion sense, having the right look is not enough, it’s important to have the right cologne too. After all, fragrance is a fashion accessory.

However, with so many options out there, it would be extra helpful to narrow the selection down to age-appropriate fragrances. Forget tacky florals or heavy vanillas that are usually too intense for their own good. The best colognes for teens are usually fresh and clean, avoiding fragrances that leave a toxic cloud in their wake.

Light and youthful scents that leave a lasting impression but aren’t overpowering are generally best for young noses.

8 Best colognes for teens

Whether one is heading off to school, freshening up after gym, going out with friends, or on a date, we’ve made a list of the best colognes for teens that fit every occasion and style.

Daisy by Marc Jacobs

Invictus by Paco Rabanne

Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana

White Tea by Elizabeth Arden

CK One by Calvin Klein

Sauvage by Christian Dior

Princess by Vera Wang

Cool Water by Davidoff

1) Marc Jacobs Daisy EDT

Daisy is an EDT from Marc Jacobs’ iconic Daisy perfume collection and is delightfully spirited. Fruity top notes from berry stand out at first whiff followed by the floral notes of white violet and jasmine before finally settling in the feminine sandalwood base.

The EDT’s timeless yet young and vibrant aroma is perfect for everyday wear for teen girls, especially on a sunny day. This product is available for $70 on Amazon.

2) Paco Rabanne Invictus

This EDT is for the active, sporty guy, and not just because of the cologne’s sports trophy-designed bottle. It has the biting freshness of marine accord, bay leaf, and grapefruit complemented by the animal sensuality of guaiac wood, ambergris, and labdanum resin.

The result is a vibrant-meets-muscular fragrance that smells of victory, making it one of the best colognes for teens who love sports and live an active, healthy lifestyle. This cologne is priced at $114 and is available on Sephora.

3) Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

Inspired by a summer day across the cliffs of Capri, this gem from Dolce & Gabbana opens with succulent notes of crisp apples, zesty lemon, and bluebells. Fragrant jasmine, white rose, and bamboo wood at the heart add depth, entertaining with the seductive cedarwood and amber at the base.

Bottled with a sensual aura of freshness, it’s one of the best colognes for teen girls wanting to smell like the Mediterranean summertime. This product can be bought for $98 from the official website.

4) Elizabeth Arden White Tea

Crisp and vibrant, this EDT from Elizabeth Arden’s White Tea fragrance line preludes with the sparkling and sensual blend of mandarin and sea breeze accord. At the heart, white tea and maté absolute gracefully intertwine with the feminine notes of madras wood, musk, and amber.

The finale is a refreshing floral fragrance that lingers, making it one of the best colognes for teens who want to smell memorable without being overpowering. Elizabeth Arden White Tea is priced at $68 and is available on the official website.

5) Calvin Klein CK One

A citrus aromatic fragrance designed for him and her to share, the 1994 EDT from Calvin Klein is bold yet clean and youthful. Teens will appreciate the fresh simplicity of bergamot, cardamom, pineapple, and papaya that blends with the heart notes of jasmine, violet, rose, and nutmeg. Musk and amber at the base leave a lavish trail for a memorable first impression.

This product can be bought for $61 from the official website.

6) Christian Dior Sauvage

This is a crowd-pleasing, age-appropriate, luxury fragrance that packs a punchy freshness and woody finish from Calabrian bergamot, pepper, and amber. With a powerfully woody trail, a few spritzes of the cologne will make many heads turn, perfect for casual wear or when one wants to make a lasting impression.

This cologne can be bought for $100 from Sephora.

7) Vera Wang Princess

A fruity, floral, gourmand fragrance fit for ladies of all ages, Vera Wang’s Princess opens with notes of juicy apple, apricot, and waterlily. The fruit-forward top notes give way to the richness of guava, chocolate, and tuberose at the heart.

The magical and mystical scent is wrapped in a creamy vanilla base and packed in an elegant bottle that stands out on shelves, a perfect addition to her fragrance collection. This product is available for $20 on Amazon.

8) Davidoff Cool Water

Inspired by the strength of the ocean, Davidoff Cool Water has a fresh and simple yet very masculine aroma, making it one of the best colognes for teens. It bursts with peppermint and lavender on the first whiff before moving into the intensity of oak moss, geranium, and sandalwood, then finally settling into a warm amber and musk base. This cologne can be bought for $38 from Amazon.

Smelling good isn’t something reserved for older men and women. Finding the best colognes for teens is not as easy as picking just any bottle. However, it can be a fun journey to find that perfect finishing touch.

Ultimately, picking the best colognes for teens depends on personal tastes and style, so it’s ideal to experiment with different scents to find a fragrance that resonates with one’s personality.

