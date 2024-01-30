What perfumes do the royals wear? Jo Malone, Dior, and others explored

Like any other aspect, the British monarchy knows how to create an impact when it comes to perfumes and fragrances.

Unlike most celebrities whose beauty regimens are publicly shared through social media accounts, the royal family’s favorite items are usually shared in hushed whispers.

From the late Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III and Katherine, Princess of Wales, discover the favorite perfumes and colognes that earned a rightful place on the vanity of the British royal family’s most prominent members.

British royal family's favourite perfumes

Queen Elizabeth II: White Rose by Floris

Buckingham Palace has never confirmed it, but royal experts have mentioned Floris London as the late Queen's preferred perfume brand. The White Rose scent, which was also her wedding day perfume, was said to be her favorite, as per publications Metro UK and Vogue.

Modern with a timeless vibrancy, the fragrance is an elegant contradiction of silk and spice with the bouquet of velvet roses and cool iris wrapped in earthy musk and warm amber.

Being the only perfumer granted a Royal Warrant from the Queen, it’s safe to say that Floris London has the royal seal of approval.

Price: $108 (Floris London)

Princess Katherine: Orange Blossom by Jo Malone

Princess Katherine is known to favor floral-fresh scent, with the Orange Blossom by Jo Malone widely reported by multiple outlets, including Marie Claire and Harper's Bazaar, as her go-to perfume.

Ultra feminine and sophisticated, the cologne sparkles with top notes of clementine flower over a heart of orange blossom and water lily, complemented with the warm undertones of balsamic vetiver and orris.

Price: $80 (Nordstrom)

King Charles III: Eau Sauvage by Christian Dior

A classically fresh, woody, and spicy cologne featuring notes of citrus bergamot, pepper, and warm and woody vetiver, it’s a full-bodied royal fragrance fit for a king.

Eau Sauvage by Christian Dior is King Charles’ favorite perfume—a fragrance the royal has worn in many official events, including his coronation on May 6, 2023. This was revealed in Prince Harry's memoir Spare, in which he details how the king wears the scent.

“[He would] slather the stuff on his cheeks, his neck, and his shirt. Flowery with a hit of something harsh, like pepper or gunpowder.”

Price: $120 (Sephora)

Lady Diana: First by Van Cleef & Arpels

In Prince Harry's Spare, he revealed another one of the royal's favorite perfumes. The memoir revealed Lady Diana's fragrance was First by Van Cleef & Arpels.

It is a suitably conservative yet romantic fragrance with a sumptuous mix of jasmine, Turkish rose, and hyacinth accented with citrus notes. It’s a signature scent that her youngest son still remembers, something Prince Harry details how the scent helped him cope with her mother’s passing in his autobiography.

“I read somewhere that smell is our oldest sense, and that fitted with what I experienced at that moment, images rising from what felt like the most primal part of my brain.”

Price: $130 (Sephora)

Meghan Markle: Wild Bluebell by Jo Malone

Finally, one of Meghan Markle’s three favorite perfumes, as per her interview with Express, is Wild Bluebell by Jo Malone. It is the brand’s cult classic with a delicately sweet, fresh, and dewy aroma. The royal perfume features a lush garden of wildflowers, from bluebells to lily of the valley and eglantine, misted with lemon and persimmon, a fragrance described as a perfect everyday scent.

Price: $80 (Nordstrom)

With the royal family’s life and beauty preferences in the spotlight, people are intrigued by their every choice, and perfumes are the closest similarity a netizen could find to the royals. After all, the right spritz can make one feel or smell utterly regal, and there’s no better group to model one’s signature fragrance from than the royals.

