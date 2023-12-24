8 best wedding day perfume combinations for him and her

On a wedding day, choosing the right perfume is just as crucial as finding the perfect dress, shoes, and jewelry. A carefully selected scent will not only accompany the bride or groom throughout the day but will also make a lasting impression on everyone present.

The chosen fragrance should complement the personality and style of the bride or groom and be long-lasting for all-day freshness. Some popular aromatic combinations include rose, jasmine, peony, patchouli, sandalwood, cedarwood, or bergamot and black pepper.

For the bride, a combination of floral and musky scents can create a romantic and feminine fragrance. For the groom, a combination of woody and spicy scents can create a masculine and sophisticated fragrance.

From Frederic Malle to Yves Saint Laurent, perfume houses abound: 8 best wedding day perfume combinations for both him and her

When selecting a fragrance for a perfume enthusiast's wedding day, it is important to consider the venue, weather, and desired aromas. Light, floral scents are ideal for a spring or summer wedding, while warm and spicy fragrances are better suited for a fall or winter wedding.

Additionally, the venue should be taken into account, as certain scents may not work well in enclosed spaces. The bride's taste and style are also important, a floral or citrus scent is a good choice for those who prefer classic aromas, while those who prefer bolder fragrances may opt for musky or woody scents.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of eight perfect wedding day fragrance combinations that will make the bride and groom feel confident, beautiful, and unforgettable.

1) Frederic Malle: Portrait of a Lady

The Portrait of a Lady fragrance is an exquisite blend of roses and spices, evoking sensations of intensity, mystique, and reality.

The bride's fragrance features a bold, dark rose aroma that blends with earthy woods and spices, resulting in an ongoing scent. The base notes include musk and amber, ideal for a wedding celebration.

This Eau de Parfum can be purchased for $455 from its official website.

2) Amouage: Jubilation XXV

Jubilation XXV is an elegant scent for the groom that celebrates the "dignity of masculinity." When applied, the fragrance evolves into a richer and more woody aroma.

The fragrance is an unusual combination of fruity and spicy notes with rare woods, creating an intoxicating experience. It is filled with spice, incense, and frankincense, evoking a sense of lavish extravagance like a royal bazaar.

It is available for purchase on its official website for $360.

3) Dior: Dioriviera

This Dior fragrance, housed in a bottle from the South of France, evokes memories of a honeymoon with its key blend of fig and rose.

The fragrance starts with a revitalizing and bright burst, reminiscent of sunlight. It later transforms into a sugary and cozy aroma, evoking a happy sensation similar to discovering a new place.

Available for purchase at the Dior website for a price of $330, this perfume is perfect for a bride with a cheerful spirit and a wanderer's heart.

4) Guerlain: Guerlain Homme Eau de Parfum Spray

Guerlain Homme EDP, a 2016 creation from the House of Guerlain, embodies the essence of a refreshing summer with a sophisticated touch.

Ideal for grooms seeking unique excursions and tranquil seaside vacations. It has a vibrant mojito aroma, sophisticated floral tones, and a comforting base of vetiver, cedar, and patchouli.

At $145 on its authorized website, this intense and expressive fragrance is perfect for enthusiasts seeking a memorable summer aroma.

5) Tom Ford: Velvet Orchid

For the workaholic and fun-loving bride, Velvet Orchid Eau de Parfum is the perfect fragrance. It is a beautiful and unforgettable scent that boasts powerful projection and sillage.

The fragrance begins with citrus notes, honey, and rum, followed by a feminine floral heart. The alluring combination of vanilla, sandalwood, and labdanum notes provides a beautiful finish.

At $225 on Tom Ford's website, this EDP is a splendid addition to any bride's wedding reception.

6) Viktor & Rolf: Spicebomb Extreme

This fragrance is perfect for a confident and manly groom. It exudes power and sophistication in its bottle, accords, and notes.

Spicebomb Extreme gradually becomes sweeter with cinnamon, vanilla, and bourbon notes. It has a heady combination of luxury and power, with a bit of saffron. The tobacco leaf note is the star of the show, emitting a sweet and earthy drop.

This perfume is priced at $134 on its website, making it undoubtedly suitable for a powerful groom in the 21st century.

7) Jean Paul Gaultier: La Belle Le Parfum

La Belle Eau de Parfum is perfect for brides who want a sensual fragrance. It comes in a sleek bottle and has many different scents.

The heart notes of vanilla and jasmine, which are enticing and intoxicating, come after the top note of caramelized pear. The smoky tonka base gives the perfume a great finish.

A perfume enthusiast can buy this EDP on Amazon for $112.53, making it a great choice for brides looking for the perfect wedding fragrance.

8) Yves Saint Laurent: Y Eau de Parfum

Finding a seductive, versatile, luxurious, and timeless Fougere fragrance for men can be quite challenging. Fortunately, YSL's Eau de Parfum fulfills all of these requirements for the handsome groom.

The fragrance starts with a fresh blend of apple, ginger, and bergamot notes that pique interest. The dry-down becomes slightly sweeter, herbal, and woody, with tonka and amber wood adding a sensual touch.

The bride will swoon every time she catches a whiff of this aromatic gem, which costs $145 on the YSL Beauty website.

Perfume cognoscenti should choose a scent that makes them feel confident and beautiful on their special day, whether it is a single fragrance or a custom combination.

These eight wedding day perfume combinations, suitable for both him and her, are available for purchase on their official websites or through various e-commerce platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Should the bride and groom wear the same fragrance?

No, the bride and groom do not need to wear the same fragrance. It is more important to find scents that complement each other and reflect their personalities.

2) Should the scent match the theme of the wedding?

The scent does not need to match the theme of the wedding. However, it is important to choose scents that reflect the mood and atmosphere of the occasion.

3) When should the fragrance be applied?

Fragrance should be applied after showering and before getting dressed. It is important to apply it to pulse points such as the wrists, neck, and behind the ears for maximum effect.