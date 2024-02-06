13 Best party-spicy colognes for men

Party-spicy colognes for men being the mainstay in men’s fragrance closets, comprises all types of spicy scents, from posh and sporty to overwhelming ones. Irrespective of whether a perfume enthusiast is in favor of fresh, earthy, sweet, or floral aromas, cherry-picking one with a spicy dosage adds dimension and versatility to the party colognes of men.

For instance, vanilla can be cloyingly sweet, but with a dash of cinnamon or cardamom, it gets altered into something interestingly layered. These party-spicy colognes for men suit all tastes and spice up their lives.

The 13 best spicy colognes for men to elevate their party venture

Loaded with all kinds of spices, party-spicy colognes for men are the perfect amalgamation of century-old creations. These spicy colognes for men can immediately alter the feel of the perfumer. Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the best 13 spicy colognes for men to elevate the perfume enthusiast's party venture.

Bvlgari: Man in Black

Acqua di Parma: Signatures Of The Sun Zafferano Eau de Parfum

Kilian: Smoking Hot Eau de Parfum

Burberry: Hero Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford: Noir de Noir EDP

Dolce and Gabbana: The One

Dior: Sauvage Elixir

Yves Saint-Laurent: La Nuit De L'Homme

Hugo Boss: Boss Orange for Men

Amouage Journey Man

Viktor & Rolf: Spicebomb Extreme Eau de Parfum

Old Spice: Old Spice Classic

Versace: Eros Flame Eau de Parfum

1) Bvlgari: Man in Black

Man in Black by Bvlgari has the smell of rum, spice, and leather with smoother tones and more maturity.

Perfectly blended with the top notes of cardamom, cinnamon, and rum; heart notes of iris, leather, and tuberose; and benzoin, tonka bean, black amber, and guaiac as the base notes, this fall/winter men's party spicy cologne lasts from morning till night.

Price: $125 (Official website)

2) Acqua di Parma: Signatures Of The Sun Zafferano Eau de Parfum

This spicy EDP delivers a heavy floral scent. Blended with jasmine, geranium, rose, orange blossom, smoothed vanilla, tonka bean, and patchouli, this spicy cologne for men has a crisp and sultry aroma that lingers on the skin, adding warmth.

Price: $143 (Saks Fifth Avenue)

3) Kilian: Smoking Hot Eau de Parfum

Surely a smoky fragrance with the notes of Kentucky tobacco absolute and a little sweetness from the apple hookah, bourbon vanilla, pure jungle essence vanilla, and cinnamon bark keynotes, this sensual scent is strong and aggressive. This familiar and mysterious party, Eau de Parfum, ought to stop people in their tracks.

Price: $290 (Official website)

4) Burberry: Hero Eau de Parfum

With no specific spices listed in the notes of this party cologne for men, it’s sharp pine needles with the smoky incense and base notes of the trifecta of woods. This crisp, woody scent has an unabashedly masculine aroma. This men's cologne is spicy and the perfect fit for a man's party accessories cabinet.

Price: $170 (Walmart)

5) Tom Ford: Noir de Noir EDP

Tom Ford’s Noir de Noir EDP is a spicy and sweet party cologne that works well with party or casual attire. A fall/winter EDP, this is blended with notes of verbena, nutmeg, iris, Bulgarian rose, Indonesian patchouli, civet, vanilla, and vetiver. This cologne is perfect for a man's fragrance closet, giving it a long-lasting trail.

Price: $133.79 (Amazon)

6) Dolce and Gabbana: The One

Yet another party-spicy cologne for men, this is a perfect amalgamation of a zesty, manly aroma. With notes of basil, coriander, tobacco, ambergris, and cedar wood, this party perfume is a popular spring-season EDT that lasts for about 6 to 8 hours.

Price: $94.96 (Amazon)

7) Dior: Sauvage Elixir

With many reasons to love Sauvage, this party spicy men’s fragrance is a more concentrated Elixir version that builds on the original. The keynotes of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cardamom blend well with the other notes like lavender, sandalwood, amber, and patchouli to give it an arresting vibe.

Price: $228 (Walmart)

8) Yves Saint-Laurent: La Nuit De L'Homme

Launched in 2009 and a quick entry into the pantheon of men's most popular party cologne, it’s the ultimate masculine nighttime scent.

This EDP is loaded with cardamom, lavender, Virginia cedar, bergamot, vetiver, and spicy coriander. It’s a double hit of spice, both sensual and perfectly paired with a tuxedo for party attire.

Price: $83 (Walmart)

9) Hugo Boss: Boss Orange for Men

This party-spicy EDP from Hugo Boss leads the way in the designer world with its exquisite colognes for men. Exemplifying a manly aroma with its crisp leading notes of coriander and apple, followed by core notes of Sichuan pepper, incense, African bubinga wood, and vanilla, this bold aroma lasts all day long.

Price: $61 (Amazon)

10) Amouage: Journey Man

The keynotes in this party-spicy masculine cologne are super intense: a perfect blend of spicy sesame pepper and cardamom; refreshing bergamot and neroli; smokey tobacco leaf and incense; loamy leather and musk. Surprisingly soft, spicy, and overpowering, this party cologne makes it as appropriate for the office as it is on a party date.

Price: $265 (Official website)

11) Viktor & Rolf: Spicebomb Extreme Eau de Parfum

Keeping up with its name, this party cologne has a hit of black pepper on the top note, along with cinnamon and cumin that mingle with a base of tobacco, woody amber, and black vanilla at the base. This sort of ultra-spicy party cologne for men is ideal for a date.

Price: $94 (Walmart)

12) Old Spice: Old Spice Classic Eau de Cologne

The old-school classic spicy masculine eau de cologne is a refreshing aroma, with the exact formula kept under lock and key for decades! Its fresh, spicy, and citrusy aroma is incomparable and makes the user smell fresh.

Price: $13 (Amazon)

13) Versace: Eros Flame Eau de Parfum

Similar to other members of the Eros family, this spicier, woodier EDP is a casual, fun fragrance with fresh notes of mandarin orange, lemon, chinotto, florals like geranium and rose, and woods like sandalwood and Texas cedar. Its double dose of pepper gives it a spicy edge, making it ready to stay out all night.

Price: $103 (Nordstrom)

These 13 party-spicy colognes for men define the perfumer's personality and individuality. Both the in-house perfume labels and e-commerce platforms like Walmart, Nordstrom, and Amazon cater to purchases and sample versions of masculine colognes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Are there varied, specific notes for party-spicy colognes for men?

Yes, varied notes of citrusy, aquatic, and woody fragrances are some of the specific notes for party-spicy colognes for men.

2) Can day-to-day colognes for men be layered with their grooming products?

Yes, day-to-day colognes for men can be layered with their grooming products with a matching aroma.

3) Any basic tips for choosing the right party-spicy colognes for men?

A perfume enthusiast should consider the individual style, the season, and the events before making the best cologne choice.