Top 5 colognes for men in 2024

Exploring new colognes for men is an excellent way to put oneself on a good road for 2024. Following this new aromatic approach not only elevates one's style but also uplifts confidence, creates a long-lasting image, and improves the perfumer's mood.

When choosing the finest colognes for men, the scent profile is the first thing that matters. The scent should match the perfumer's style but be versatile enough to be used on various occasions.

Moreover, the longevity of the aroma is paramount. Beyond being a sensory experience, the best colognes for men serve as a unique olfactory expression, providing insights into the wearer's identity and mindset.

2024's best 5 colognes for men

Whether it's the refreshing citrus blend that energizes the mind or a refined woody aroma that instills confidence, perfect colognes can play a meaningful role in enriching productivity and maintaining a positive mindset. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the top five colognes for men below to help an individual find their perfect match in 2024.

Ralph Lauren: Polo Black Eau de Toilette

Tom Ford: Noir Extreme Parfum

Burberry: Hero Eau de Parfum

Calvin Klein: Eternity for Men, Eau de Toilette

Dior: Sauvage Elixir

1) Ralph Lauren: Polo Black Eau de Toilette

This men's cologne was crafted to give a bold aromatic venture, thanks to its more masculine notes of citrus with fruit flavor. This EDT gets its edginess from lemon and tangerine notes topped with sage and patchouli. A few sprinkles at the pulse points give a long-lasting aroma.

Price: $134 (Amazon)

2) Tom Ford: Noir Extreme Parfum

Tom Ford Noir Extreme Parfum is a bold scent that is pretty strong but does not overpower the space. The warm keynotes of sandalwood, cardamom, and tonka bean are the most noticeable ones in this men's cologne. Tonka bean's woody smell blends well, catering to a long-lasting fragrant trail.

Price: $108 (Amazon)

3) Burberry: Hero Eau de Parfum

This is one of the best creations of this designer label. Well-known for its woody aroma, Hero EDP can never be overlooked in the masculine colognes category. The earthy and woodsy scent of Burberry Hero Eau de Parfum is said to smell like three different types of cedar and pine needles, which many men enjoy.

Price: $150 (Amazon)

4) Calvin Klein: Eternity for Men Eau de Toilette

One of the many Calvin Klein products that has become wildly popular, Eternity for Men Eau de Toilette boasts crisp aromas of white lily, sage, sandalwood, and patchouli. Each spritz of this aromatic glory helps the perfumer smell 'like a man'. This cologne ends with undertones of citrus, which gives it a longer wear.

Price: $65 (Amazon)

5) Dior: Sauvage Elixir

Dior Sauvage Elixir stands out as one of the finest colognes for men who seamlessly blend work with style. It has bold fruity notes along with a slight scent of citrus. The smell is further compared to plum, with some apples and sandalwood mixed in—an odd combination but quite a raving masculine scent.

Price: $184 (Amazon)

The right cologne for men can evoke specific memories and emotions, serving as a valuable tool for motivation and concentration. These top 5 colognes for men can be purchased from the brand's in-house site or e-commerce portals like Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What are the best ways to apply men's cologne?

To apply men's cologne, the perfumer has to spritz it on pulse points, like the wrists, neck, and chest, from a distance of about 6 inches for a fine and even dispersal.

2) Why should men wear colognes?

Men should wear cologne as it improves their style, peps the spirit, and creates a long-lasting impression.

3) What’s the best men’s cologne?

The best men’s cologne by far is Sauvage Exilir from Dior, as most men appreciate the subtle woody aroma that lasts all day long.