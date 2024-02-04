Fragrances are specifically formulated to provide a long lasting and consistent aroma all day long. Some of these colognes, for men, are crafted with exotic natural elements. Being free from harmful chemicals, these long-lasting colognes for men are suitable for sensitive skin.

A perfume enthusiast, when picking long-lasting colognes for men, should evaluate their personal choices, the occasion they will be wearing them for, and the way these masculine colognes will interact with their body chemistry.

Dior Sauvage Elixir and 10 other long-lasting colognes for men

In the perfume world, long-lasting colognes for men have their charm. To make that happen, a scent lover has to apply it to their pulse points like the wrists, neck, and chest. To get an in-depth aromatic impact, the perfumer should moisturize their skin beforehand and layer it with a perfumed body lotion or unscented body cream.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the 11 best long-lasting colognes for men that are worth a splurge for their fragrant closet.

Tom Ford: Noir Extreme

DS & Durga: Deep Dark Vanilla

Dior: Dior Sauvage Elixir

Cartier: Pasha Noir Absolu Eau de Parfum

Parfums de Marly: Akaster Eau de Parfum

Ralph Lauren: Ralph's Club Elixir

Guy Laroche: Drakkar Intense Eau De Parfum

Chanel: Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum

Bvlgari: Le Gemme Onekh Eau de Parfum

Stetson: Stetson Original

Burberry: Hero Eau de Parfum

1) Tom Ford: Noir Extreme

Emphasizing the word 'extreme', this version of Tom Ford’s Noir is sealed with loads of spices like cardamom and nutmeg on the top note. It mixes well with the floral-heavy middle note and finally dries down to a woody cornucopia.

A mature, elegant masculine cologne has intense, long-lasting power, making it a bold choice for modern men.

Price: $225 (Sephora)

2) DS & Durga: Deep Dark Vanilla

Though vanilla-based aromas are not for all perfumers, this bold scent has a lot of vanilla (a combination of vanilla leaves and vanilla absolute). Further, this EDT for men is laced with green, herbal notes like cypress, vine, and grounded patchouli. This unique amalgamation is a surprising take on vanilla that stays on the skin for a long time.

Price: $210 (Official website)

Read more: 10 Best colognes under $100 for men

3) Dior: Dior Sauvage Elixir

Considered the masculine cologne's DNA, the classic Sauvage is a bolder version with a spicy mix.

Thanks to hits of nutmeg, cardamom, and cinnamon and an unexpected flash of licorice, this cologne's juicy base notes of sandalwood, Haitian vetiver, amber, and patchouli give it its lasting power.

Price: $228 (Walmart)

4) Cartier: Pasha Noir Absolu Eau de Parfum

This bold-scented cologne, meant for confident men, is a bit on the sweeter side. With gourmand notes like caramel and praline, topped with a healthy dose of smoke, wood, and spice, a few sprinkles cater to both surprising and masculine aromas.

Price: $138 (Nordstrom)

5) Parfums de Marly: Akaster Eau de Parfum

This rose scent, specially crafted for men, can fulfill a scent-seeker's aromatic desires in a single spray! Courtesy of its heavy oud combined with rose, it creates a bold, elegant aroma that ought to stop people in their tracks.

Similar to a royal fragrance, this EDP from the designer brand is long-stay wear.

Price: $405 (Walmart)

Read more: 10 Best leather colognes for men to smell warm and sophisticated

6) Ralph Lauren: Ralph's Club Elixir

Right from the fresh, citrusy top note, this masculine cologne dries down, revealing a refined aroma laden with lavender, leather, patchouli, and balsam.

This daily-wear EDT is the most mature form of the Ralph’s Club perfumery, thanks to its longest-lasting fragrance.

Price: $133 (Walmart)

7) Guy Laroche: Drakkar Intense Eau De Parfum

Technically belonging to the identical aromatic family as the '80s classic Drakkar Noir, this contemporary take is much fresher courtesy of the bergamot, rosemary, clary sage, and lavender keynotes.

The fresh and new EDP has lasting power, perfect for modern-day men.

Price: $23 (Amazon)

8) Chanel: Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum

Bleu EDP's intoxicating blend of fresh citrus notes, spices, and elegant woods is a bolder take on the original with an add-on of incense and amber.

This creates more depth and longevity while giving the fragrance a more classy and sensual vibe.

Price: $150 (Sephora)

9) Bvlgari: Le Gemme Onekh Eau de Parfum

This EDP's deep, sultry scent boils down to a single thing: leather! Perfectly blended with additional notes like spices, labdanum, and oud, the leather sticks to the perfumer's skin, giving out an incredibly sensual vibe best reserved for nighttime pursuits.

Price: $400 (Neiman Marcus)

10) Stetson: Stetson Original Cologne Spray

This scent has stood the test of time as one of the classic men’s colognes. With notes of sage, citrus, musk, vetiver, and patchouli, there is a traditional masculine vibe to this cologne spray. This cologne is also incredibly wearable as daily wear.

Price: $13 (Amazon)

11) Burberry: Hero Eau de Parfum

Grounded in three types of cedar as the base note, this bold and masculine EDP hollers the woody aroma of the pine needles in the top note.

With a healthy dash of incense and resinous benzoin and never smelling too typical, this EDP gives off more of a spicy, earthy aroma with a modernist twist.

Price: $153 (Sephora)

As for all things these 11 long-lasting colognes for men depend on the scent-seeker's taste and wear. These aromatic ventures can be tried and tested on their in-house sites and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Sephora, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Walmart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Are there any best notes for long-lasting colognes for men?

Yes, aromatic notes like woody, oriental, and leather have better longevity, making them ideal choices for long-lasting colognes for men.

2) What is the right way to store the colognes for men to maintain their power?

The colognes for men can be stored in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight and extreme temperatures to ensure their potency.

3) Can long-lasting colognes be perfect for all seasons?

Yes, long-lasting colognes can be perfect for all seasons because of their richer, warmer aroma.